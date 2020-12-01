Healthy Corn Relish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious corn relish recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Spoon this quick and easy salsa on baked tortilla chips or homemade pita chips.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Watermelon, Cucumber & Corn Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
This refreshing summer salsa combines cooling watermelon and cucumber with the kick from jalapeño. The heat from jalapeños can vary widely. For those that like the heat, use a whole jalapeño. Serve with tortilla chips on the side.
By Joy Howard

Corn & Fennel Chow Chow

Meet your new favorite topper for summertime barbecue foods and winter braises alike. Generously spoon this sunshine-hued relish over anything that needs a hit of brightness, including but not limited to: burgers, hot dogs, pizza, pulled pork sandwiches, grilled vegetables, salads or even a cheese plate. No green tomatoes? Firm red tomatoes are a fine substitute.
By Vivian Howard

Easy Roasted Corn Salsa

Serve this salsa as a dip for chips or as a relish to accompany grilled pork tenderloin or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado-Corn Salsa for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
This colorful salsa comes together in a snap with avocado, frozen corn and ripe tomato.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nectarine, Corn & Tomato Relish

Serve this tomato relish recipe--full of nectarines, corn and fresh tomatoes--as a wonderful accompaniment to grilled chicken or fish or try it tossed it with whole-wheat pasta and a little extra olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cool Fresh Corn Relish

Serve this fresh summertime treat as a vegetable side dish or as a condiment to accompany your favorite grilled fish, chicken or steak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Corn Salsa with Red Peppers & Green Chiles

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasting corn brings out its inherent sweetness--it's almost like eating candy. Serve alongside grilled steak or chicken.
By Ruth Cousineau

Flank Steak with Corn Salsa

Drain and discard the marinade before grilling this beef main dish. Keep the calories and fat low while making the easy recipe suitable for diabetic meal plans.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com