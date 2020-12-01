Healthy Corn Relish Recipes

Black Bean and Corn Salsa
Spoon this quick and easy salsa on baked tortilla chips or homemade pita chips.
Watermelon, Cucumber & Corn Salsa
This refreshing summer salsa combines cooling watermelon and cucumber with the kick from jalapeño. The heat from jalapeños can vary widely. For those that like the heat, use a whole jalapeño. Serve with tortilla chips on the side.
Corn & Fennel Chow Chow
Meet your new favorite topper for summertime barbecue foods and winter braises alike. Generously spoon this sunshine-hued relish over anything that needs a hit of brightness, including but not limited to: burgers, hot dogs, pizza, pulled pork sandwiches, grilled vegetables, salads or even a cheese plate. No green tomatoes? Firm red tomatoes are a fine substitute.
Easy Roasted Corn Salsa
Serve this salsa as a dip for chips or as a relish to accompany grilled pork tenderloin or chicken.
Avocado-Corn Salsa for Two
This colorful salsa comes together in a snap with avocado, frozen corn and ripe tomato.
Nectarine, Corn & Tomato Relish
Serve this tomato relish recipe--full of nectarines, corn and fresh tomatoes--as a wonderful accompaniment to grilled chicken or fish or try it tossed it with whole-wheat pasta and a little extra olive oil.
Cool Fresh Corn Relish
Serve this fresh summertime treat as a vegetable side dish or as a condiment to accompany your favorite grilled fish, chicken or steak.
Roasted Corn Salsa with Red Peppers & Green Chiles
Roasting corn brings out its inherent sweetness--it's almost like eating candy. Serve alongside grilled steak or chicken.
Flank Steak with Corn Salsa
Drain and discard the marinade before grilling this beef main dish. Keep the calories and fat low while making the easy recipe suitable for diabetic meal plans.