Healthy Pickled Beets Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pickled beets recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Quick Pickled Beets

4
For these easy pickled beets, you only need to let them marinate in the pickling mixture for about 30 minutes to get great flavor. Marinating them longer just enhances the taste. Try them in place of cucumber pickles as a condiment or as a vegetable side dish for roasted chicken or beef.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Composed Salad with Pickled Beets & Smoked Tofu

5
This composed salad is an artful arrangement of greens, hard-boiled egg, smoked tofu, beets and snap peas drizzled with a cool, creamy dill dressing. It's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. We like smoked tofu, but any flavored baked tofu would work well in this recipe. Serve with iced tea.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pickled Beets

Tangy pickled beets are a summertime favorite. Try them as a garnish for a Greek salad or as part of a relish tray at your next summer barbecue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Halibut with Pickled Beets (Stegte Helleflynder med Rodbeder)

1
Here delicate white fish is topped with crunchy breadcrumbs and diced pickled beets for a simple Danish dish that combines sweet, salty and sour flavors.
By Joyce Hendley

Pickled Beet Salad

Tangy horseradish and dill dress pickled beets in this simple, colorful side dish. Make it a meal: Serve alongside Smorgastarta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roast Beef & Beet Nosh

Horseradish sour cream, pickled beets and roast beef top toasted rye bread for a yummy appetizer reminiscent of a delicious deli sandwich. Look for pickled beets in jars or cans near other pickled vegetables in most supermarkets. You can use 24 rye crackers instead of the toasted rye bread, if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pickled Beets & Cheese

Zesty pickled beets become a sophisticated snack when topped with your favorite creamy cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
