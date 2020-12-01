Healthy Steamed Asparagus Recipes

Find healthy, delicious steamed asparagus recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Crab Louie Salad

1
At the Bayside Cafe in Morro Bay, California, this classic West Coast salad is made with Dungeness crab caught in the coastal waters. Lump crabmeat is a good substitute.
By Betsy Andrews

Chili-Rubbed Tilapia with Asparagus & Lemon

31
Tilapia, a relatively plentiful fish, has the unfortunate reputation of being dull. All it needs is a spice rub, a familiar barbecuing technique that works just as well indoors. You could also use this rub on chicken breasts or toss it with lightly oiled shrimp before cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Goddess Grain Bowl

1
This healthy grain bowl packs in the greens with peas, asparagus and a creamy yogurt dressing. Tofu adds protein while keeping it vegetarian, but you could also swap in cooked shrimp or chicken for a satisfying dinner or packable lunch ready in just 15 minutes.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash

4
Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Chicken & Asparagus with Melted Gruyere

9
For this elegant dish, boneless chicken breast and asparagus are smothered in a luxurious white-wine sauce with just the right amount of melted Gruyère cheese. Tarragon and lemon add a delicious light flavor that is perfect with asparagus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Risotto Primavera

3
This updated spring classic calls for nutty-tasting short-grain brown rice instead of the traditional white arborio. Because the cooking time is longer with whole-grain rice, this risotto is cooked in the oven rather than on the stovetop, eliminating the need for almost constant stirring.
By Mary Ellen Evans
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com