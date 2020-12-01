Baked and Roasted Asparagus Recipes

Asparagus Casserole
Blanching the asparagus before assembling this casserole helps to maintain its vibrant green color. Feel free to skip that step if you're crunched for time, but the vegetables will be more army green.
Cheesy Asparagus
In this cheesy baked asparagus recipe, asparagus spears are roasted whole smothered in a creamy, cheesy garlic sauce. This low-carb side dish is a great way to entice picky eaters to eat their veggies! Pair it with roast chicken or steak.
Garlic-Parmesan Asparagus
In this garlic-Parmesan-crusted asparagus recipe, we combine Parmesan cheese, whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs and walnuts for a crispy topping that's baked over asparagus. Roasting the asparagus spears in a hot oven keeps them tender-crisp in this quick side dish!
Roasted Asparagus Parmesan
This oven-roasted asparagus Parmesan has just the right amount of cheese--and it's incredibly easy to make. Serve this healthy side dish with chicken, fish, lamb--or any other protein.
Spicy Green Salad with Soy & Roasted Garlic Dressing
Piquant greens, such as mizuna and mustard, are mellowed by a sweet-and-savory dressing that includes a whole head of roasted garlic. Top with grilled shrimp or beef to make it a main course.
Roasted Asparagus with Chive-Anchovy Butter
Roasted asparagus gets coated in a bright, savory butter flavored with lemon zest, anchovies, chives and garlic.