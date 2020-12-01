Healthy Roasted Potato Recipes

Rating: 4 stars 1

Five Guys, the fast casual restaurant chain, makes some really delicious food—from their juicy burgers to their creamy shakes. One of our favorite dishes is their Cajun-spiced fries. We made a copycat version with the bold flavor and crispness of the original, but by oven-baking them and relying more on spices, we were able to cut down on the amount of fat and salt used in the cooking process. Tame these fiery fries by serving them with classic ketchup.