Healthy Roasted Potato Recipes

Melting Potatoes
The name for this potato recipe hints at the creamy interior. Roasting these melting potatoes at high heat ensures they get crunchy on the outside. Then, adding a little broth at the end allows the potatoes to absorb the liquid, making the insides extra moist.
Garlic-Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
These super-crispy garlic-rosemary roasted potatoes get their crackly outside by precooking the potatoes in water with a little baking soda. The baking soda helps break down the skin, allowing the flavors of garlic and rosemary to set in and crisp up when roasted in a hot oven. Serve these alongside roasted chicken, turkey or steak.
Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes
These full-flavored potatoes are a great new approach to your typical potato side dish. The potatoes roast, then "melt" with the flavors of lemon, rosemary and garlic. They're good enough for a special occasion, but easy enough for a weeknight.
Crispy Roasted Patatas Bravas
Crispy roasted potatoes get transformed with a fiery paprika sauce. Patatas bravas are served in restaurants and bars throughout Spain; this version uses baked potatoes instead of fried. Use the leftover paprika sauce as a topping for veggies or mix with mayo to create a spread for a sandwich or wrap.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Potatoes
Roasted Brussels sprouts and potatoes make a great quick and easy side dish for dinner, or you can twist it into a breakfast hash served with an egg on top. Either way, with its super-easy prep, you'll come back to these roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts again and again.
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Oven-roasted fingerling potatoes can be a special holiday side dish, but they're quick enough to enjoy on a weeknight too. The secret to these crispy roasted fingerling potatoes? Getting the baking sheet nice and hot before you spread the potatoes on it.
Roasted Baby Potatoes with Scallions & Feta
These crispy, savory potatoes are topped with feta, parsley and scallions for an easy, impressive side dish. Serve alongside roasted chicken or salmon.
Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes
Crispy, buttery, cheesy, garlicky potatoes--what else could you ask for? Serve these melt-in-your-mouth potatoes alongside steak, pork chops, chicken or fish. If you have leftovers, throw them into a breakfast scramble the next morning.
Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette
Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with steamed broccoli, sautéed spinach or a mixed green salad.
Roasted Red-Skinned Potatoes
This easy side dish of roasted red potatoes has a simple flavoring of olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Baked-Feta Potatoes with Lemon
Inspired by the viral baked-feta pasta trend, we bake potatoes alongside a block of feta cheese to create a rich, flavorful side dish. Serve with chicken, fish or your favorite protein for a filling meal.
Air-Fryer Potato Wedges
Get perfectly cooked potato wedges in your air fryer! A hint of Parmesan cheese and rosemary along with olive oil add a crispy flavorful crust. Dip them in ketchup or your favorite creamy sauce for serving.