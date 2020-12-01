Healthy Roasted Potato Recipes

Find healthy, delicious roasted potato recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Melting Potatoes

The name for this potato recipe hints at the creamy interior. Roasting these melting potatoes at high heat ensures they get crunchy on the outside. Then, adding a little broth at the end allows the potatoes to absorb the liquid, making the insides extra moist.
By Adam Dolge

Garlic-Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

These super-crispy garlic-rosemary roasted potatoes get their crackly outside by precooking the potatoes in water with a little baking soda. The baking soda helps break down the skin, allowing the flavors of garlic and rosemary to set in and crisp up when roasted in a hot oven. Serve these alongside roasted chicken, turkey or steak.
By Ali Ramee

Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes

These full-flavored potatoes are a great new approach to your typical potato side dish. The potatoes roast, then "melt" with the flavors of lemon, rosemary and garlic. They're good enough for a special occasion, but easy enough for a weeknight.
By Carolyn Casner

Crispy Roasted Patatas Bravas

Crispy roasted potatoes get transformed with a fiery paprika sauce. Patatas bravas are served in restaurants and bars throughout Spain; this version uses baked potatoes instead of fried. Use the leftover paprika sauce as a topping for veggies or mix with mayo to create a spread for a sandwich or wrap.
By Wendy Lopez

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Potatoes

Roasted Brussels sprouts and potatoes make a great quick and easy side dish for dinner, or you can twist it into a breakfast hash served with an egg on top. Either way, with its super-easy prep, you'll come back to these roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts again and again.
By Jasmine Smith

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Oven-roasted fingerling potatoes can be a special holiday side dish, but they're quick enough to enjoy on a weeknight too. The secret to these crispy roasted fingerling potatoes? Getting the baking sheet nice and hot before you spread the potatoes on it.
By Marianne Williams

Roasted Baby Potatoes with Scallions & Feta

These crispy, savory potatoes are topped with feta, parsley and scallions for an easy, impressive side dish. Serve alongside roasted chicken or salmon.
By Wendy Lopez

Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes

Crispy, buttery, cheesy, garlicky potatoes--what else could you ask for? Serve these melt-in-your-mouth potatoes alongside steak, pork chops, chicken or fish. If you have leftovers, throw them into a breakfast scramble the next morning.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with steamed broccoli, sautéed spinach or a mixed green salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Red-Skinned Potatoes

This easy side dish of roasted red potatoes has a simple flavoring of olive oil, salt, and pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked-Feta Potatoes with Lemon

Inspired by the viral baked-feta pasta trend, we bake potatoes alongside a block of feta cheese to create a rich, flavorful side dish. Serve with chicken, fish or your favorite protein for a filling meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Potato Wedges

Get perfectly cooked potato wedges in your air fryer! A hint of Parmesan cheese and rosemary along with olive oil add a crispy flavorful crust. Dip them in ketchup or your favorite creamy sauce for serving.
By Julia Levy
Hasselback Potatoes with Cilantro-Peanut Dressing

Food writer and photographer Nik Sharma tops these go-with-everything crispy hasselback potatoes with a vibrant green dressing that gets its savoriness from a hit of fish sauce.
By Nik Sharma

Roasted New Potatoes & Green Beans

Whoever said potato salad needs to be cold? For this warm version, new potatoes are roasted right alongside green beans, then tossed in a tangy champagne vinegar and Gorgonzola dressing. If you like, you can toss in some baby arugula.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Barbecued Pork Chops with Roasted Potatoes & Kale

Cooking the potatoes and kale in a foil packet in this healthy recipe gives you moist and tender results while using less oil. Choose a barbecue sauce that has the least amount of sodium and added sugars.
By Katie Webster

Air-Fryer Baby Potatoes

These savory air-fryer potatoes are crispy on the outside and make a perfect no-fuss side dish that pairs well with just about everything while freeing up your oven.
By Laura Kanya
