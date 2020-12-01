Healthy Latke Recipes

Find healthy, delicious potato pancake and latke recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Cauliflower Latkes

Serve these crispy cauliflower latkes for Hanukkah or anytime you want a low-carb alternative to classic potato latkes. We call for prepared cauliflower rice to make this recipe simple. Be sure to squeeze out the excess liquid so your latkes will be crisp, not soggy.
By Ivy Odom

Waffle-Maker Latkes

Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
By Devon O'Brien

Baked Potato Latkes

Making this your best Hanukkah dish starts with choosing the right ingredients, such as the potatoes (russets are tops for their high starch and low moisture content). We've also found that a small amount of baking powder makes them lighter and airier than using eggs alone. Finishing these baked latkes in the oven ensures they come out hot and crispy.
By Adam Dolge

Crispy Potato Latkes

It is a holiday tradition to fry latkes in hot oil, but here shredded potato-and-onion pancakes get a coating of matzo crumbs, then are pan-fried in a small amount of oil and finished in a hot oven for a few minutes. The golden-crisp results have only 4 grams of fat and 100 calories per serving--truly a miracle.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parsnip-Celery Root Latkes

Swap the potatoes for other root vegetables, such as parsnips and celery root, and you'll be rewarded with fewer calories and more fiber than in traditional latkes. Serve with sour cream and applesauce, if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato-Pear Latkes

It's easy to make crispy latkes for Hanukkah without oodles of oil. Adding shredded pears to the traditional potato mixture gives the latkes a hint of sweetness; a touch of fresh sage provides an herbal note that goes well with most holiday meals. Serve the latkes topped with a dollop of low-fat sour cream or enjoy them plain.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Smothered Potato Latkes

Learn how to make potato latkes with this tasty recipe.
By Hannah Selinger
