Healthy Grilled Squash Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled squash recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

2
This dish is an easy way to turn grilled vegetables into a satisfying meal, thanks to hearty whole-grain pasta and a quick homemade pesto.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad

4
This riff on pasta salad is best served warm while the gnocchi are nice and tender. Plus, the grilled veggies taste extra-good fresh off the fire in this easy gnocchi recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

1
Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan

1
Grilled zucchini is one of the great food joys of summer. In this easy recipe, the crunchy, bright breadcrumbs offset the sweet, soft zucchini in the most delightful way. Serve this healthy side with grilled chicken, fish or shrimp or as part of a vegetarian summer meal. This recipe is easily doubled or tripled if you have a bumper crop of zucchini.
By Liz Mervosh

Grilled Zucchini & Squash

Grilled zucchini and yellow squash are tender off the grill with a hint of char, spicy garlic and a bit of zing from fresh lemon juice.
By Jasmine Smith

Grilled Vegetables In Foil

1
Grilled vegetables in foil is a great recipe to have on hand when camping or cooking over an open fire, but it's also nice on your backyard gas grill too. Here, we cook asparagus, mini peppers and zucchini together with a hint of garlic and butter. Delicious!
By Jasmine Smith

Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini

6
Using the hasselback technique--cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so--gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. To bake the zucchini instead of grilling, place in a foil-lined 8-inch-square baking pan and bake at 425°F until tender, 25 to 30 minutes.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Grilled Harissa Shrimp Skewers with Herb-&-Zucchini Couscous

These shrimp skewers feature harissa paste—a Middle Eastern chile pepper paste that's flavored with garlic, caraway, coriander and cumin. It adds rich flavor to the shrimp and complements the smokiness from the grill. Grilled zucchini combined with couscous and a sweet and tangy dressing featuring preserved lemon rounds out the meal.
By Laura Kanya

Grilled Pizza with Summer Squash, Feta & Basil

Spreading roasted red pepper hummus on this easy grilled pizza makes a fast and easy base for tender summer squash and salty chunks of feta. Best of all? This healthy pizza is ready in 20 minutes.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Steak & Vegetables with Chimichurri Sauce

1
Originally from Uruguay and Argentina, chimichurri is a sauce or marinade with the main ingredients being fresh parsley and garlic. In this recipe it is paired with grilled steak, zucchini and tomato skewers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Summer Squash, Onions, and Tomatoes

Enjoy the freshest summer vegetables hot off the grill, flavored with herbs and a hint of garlic.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Summer Grilled Vegetables

Colorful grilled summer vegetables are served with a light and refreshing sauce in this easy side dish that pairs perfectly with just about everything.
By Jasmine Smith
Inspiration and Ideas

26 Grilled Zucchini Recipes
Enjoy zucchini season with these delicious, grilled zucchini recipes. Whether it's a side or main dish, zucchini is a healthy addition to any meal. Not only is zucchini a low-carb vegetable, but it's also been associated with health benefits like protecting your skin and being good for your heart. Recipes like Tofu Kebabs with Zucchini & Eggplant and Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan are nutritious, flavorful and the perfect use of this seasonal produce.
Grilled Halloumi & Summer Vegetable Tacos
Because of its semi-firm texture, halloumi is prone to sticking to the grill. Be sure to oil the grill grates well before adding the brined Cypriot cheese.
Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
Easy Grilled Zucchini
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Spread whole wheat buns with lime dressing and then top with grilled chicken and zucchini to make these main-dish sandwiches.

All Healthy Grilled Squash Recipes

Grilled Eggplant & Summer Squash Salad

The homemade balsamic reduction is the key to this healthy grilled eggplant and summer squash salad. It's easy to make but watch the vinegar as it reduces; it can burn easily. If you have any left over, drizzle it on strawberries.
By Beth Lipton

Grilled Veggie, Tofu & Pesto Sandwich

1
We load up tofu with spices like garlic powder and smoked paprika, then grill it along with vegetables to build a substantial meatless sandwich. (If you want to make it even more flavorful, let the tofu marinate in the spices and oil in the fridge overnight.) To make this grilled vegetable sandwich vegan, look for a plant-based pesto made without Parmesan cheese.
By Laura Kanya

Turkey & Zucchini Burgers with Corn on the Cob

Shredded zucchini keeps these lean turkey burgers moist and sneaks extra vegetables into your meal.
By Patsy Jamieson

Grilled Summer Vegetable Panzanella

This grilled vegetable salad is filled with summer zucchini and eggplant that are marinated in an herby dressing. Crusty country-style bread helps soak up the flavors. The optional feta cheese adds a briny finishing note. To keep sodium in check, reduce the amount of salt in the salad if you opt to use the feta.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Vegetable Ratatouille

This ratatouille dish is perfect for your bounty from the garden or farmers' market. To keep the veggies from burning, watch them carefully while grilling. If necessary, move any that are cooking too quickly to a cooler spot on the grill.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Grilled Zucchini & Halloumi with Herbed Couscous

1
If you don't love the idea of flipping each vegetable on the grill, enlist the help of a grill basket instead. Then you can just give the veggies a quick stir or toss halfway through cooking.
By Devon O'Brien

Grilled Squash & Manchego Quesadillas with Nectarine-Tomato Salsa

Here's a fun quesadilla appetizer that your family will love! Grilled fresh summer squash and buttery Manchego cheese make a unique quesadilla filling that tastes amazing with a nectarine and tomato salsa.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Squash

Grilled squash is a sweet and tender side dish that pairs with just about anything off the grill. Garlic, thyme and a pinch of crushed red pepper add subtle flavors to this simple dish.
By Jasmine Smith

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Salad

3
Served room temperature or chilled, this salad--combining tangy oranges, sweet and crunchy fennel and zesty marinated pork--is delightful for a warm summer evening.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shaved Summer Squash Salad with Ricotta Salata & Charred Fennel

While spinach is a good leafy substitute for the sorrel in this salad, Ben Bebenroth, chef and owner of Cleveland's farm-to-table Spice Catering, sometimes uses thinly sliced raw rhubarb to mimic sorrel's tangy flavor in this summer squash salad.
By Ben Bebenroth

Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs

Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish.
By Carolyn Casner
