Healthy Potato Recipes for Grill & BBQ

Herb-Grilled Chicken Frites

We combine fresh herbs, capers, lemon juice and olive oil along with the juices collected from the chicken as it rests to make a simple sauce that livens up this take on poulet frites, or chicken and fries.
By Adam Dolge

Baked Potatoes on the Grill

Ever wonder how to make baked potatoes on the grill? It's easy! Just wrap the potatoes in a double layer of foil (which keeps in the steam that cooks your potato) and transform your gas or charcoal grill into an oven. The result: a lightly smoke-flavored skin and a fluffy tender potato on the inside that you can flavor with a dollop of sour cream and your favorite seasonings.
By Adam Hickman

Grilled Shrimp Boil Foil Packets

Here, we put all the components of a classic shrimp boil into foil packets for cute, individually portioned meals. Be sure to choose extra-large, shell-on shrimp, which stay plump and juicy during the 15 to 20 minutes on the grill.
By Devon O'Brien

Grill-Fried Potatoes

These potato wedges get magically creamy in the center and crisp on the outside as if they were deep-fried. But--surprise!--they're grilled for a healthier, easier and way-less-messy (but equally delicious) steak fry.
By Betsy Andrews

Grilled Salmon Tacos

Need a break from traditional beef tacos? Try these salmon tacos for a heart-healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids. They're bursting with tender potatoes, a lime-flavored green salsa, and lots of fresh cilantro in each bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
