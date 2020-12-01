Healthy Grilled Shrimp Recipes

Grilled Shrimp Tostadas
Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don't steam.
Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw
These healthy grilled shrimp and mini bell pepper kebabs come together in just 30 minutes, so they're great for weeknight dinners. A bag of coleslaw mix is a time-saving meal starter. Here, we make it our own by mixing in grilled red onion and crushed pita chips. A homemade herb-feta dressing both coats the slaw and sauces the kebabs.
Garlic Shrimp & Asparagus Kebabs
Shrimp and asparagus both cook very quickly, making them a perfect pair on the grill. We've seasoned them in delicate flavors--lemon, garlic and dill--so their natural sweetness can shine through. Pick fat asparagus stalks for easier skewering.
Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta
Topped with fresh mint, this pasta dish is perfect for any night of the week!
Grilled Creole-Style Jambalaya
Every one of the ingredients used in this grilled spin on a Louisiana favorite is awesome with some charred flavor. Even the rice gets some smokiness from grilled tomatoes, a signature in this Creole-style dish. Also known as the Holy Trinity, the combo of bell pepper, onion and celery (which here we swapped for celery seed) is used to flavor Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and this jambalaya. No skewers? Use a grill basket instead.
Marinated Shrimp Scampi
Marinating the shrimp in white wine, lemon zest, and garlic ensures a burst of flavor in every bite.
Bibimbap with Grilled Shrimp & Mushrooms
Bibimbap, a bowl full of sticky rice topped with several vegetables, meat or seafood and a fried egg, is one of the most iconic dishes of Korea. The artfully arranged little piles of vegetables may include carrots, spinach, mung bean sprouts and cucumbers. This tasty version has grilled portobello mushrooms and shrimp.
Garlicky Pasta with Grilled Shrimp & Asparagus
This grilled garlic-shrimp pasta with asparagus is a great way to have a fancy dinner on the table in minutes, and it's perfect for any night of the week.
Lemon-Garlic Shrimp Skewers
These simple lemon-garlic shrimp skewers have a tangy lemon flavor with a hint of garlic. They pick up a nice char and smokiness from the grill.
Shrimp, Scallop & Pineapple Skewers with Cilantro Aioli
Fire up the grill and make these delicious citrusy seafood skewers.
Hot Honey Grilled Shrimp
Shrimp are coated in sweet heat thanks to hot honey and Sriracha. If you want to take the heat down a notch, use regular honey instead.
Grilled Shrimp Boil Foil Packets
Here, we put all the components of a classic shrimp boil into foil packets for cute, individually portioned meals. Be sure to choose extra-large, shell-on shrimp, which stay plump and juicy during the 15 to 20 minutes on the grill.