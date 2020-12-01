Healthy Grilled Salmon Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled salmon recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers

It may seem counterintuitive to start the fish skin-side up. But when you flip it, the fish skin captures the juices as it finishes cooking for extra-flavorful results. Serve with chimichurri sauce (see Associated Recipe).
By Eric Wolfinger

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salmon in Foil

We're willing to bet that this easy grilled salmon in foil recipe will become a regular in your weeknight dinner rotation. Cooking fish in foil keeps it super-moist, plus you don't have to worry about the fish sticking to the grill. Butter, lemon pepper and fresh parsley perk up the flavors for this versatile main course. Cook some vegetables, such as asparagus, zucchini and corn, alongside the fish packets for a healthy dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Robby Melvin

Salmon with Curried Yogurt & Cucumber Salad

Three ingredients you probably already have on hand--curry powder, yogurt and lemon juice--meld into a mouthwatering sauce that transforms simple grilled salmon. This healthy and easy dinner recipe comes together in just 20 minutes.
By Devon O'Brien

Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa

In this 30-minute dinner recipe, grilled, honey mustard-coated salmon is served with a tasty grain salad made with quinoa, mango, jalapeño and almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Grilled Salmon Kebabs with Tzatziki & Green Beans

This easy grilled salmon recipe is sure to help you win your next backyard BBQ. Lemon, garlic and herbs make a simple, flavorful marinade for the healthy fish souvlaki (souvlakia is the Greek word for kebabs), and the yogurt-based tzatziki sauce is one of the traditional pleasures of Mediterranean cuisine. A side of Greek-style green beans completes this healthy dinner recipe that's as suited to entertaining as it is to family meals.
By Amy Riolo

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce

Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. Look for Thai red chiles in the produce section of your grocery store, or use a green or red jalapeño instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil

This recipe is so beautiful and yet so simple to prepare--it's perfect for entertaining. You just spread a side of salmon with minced garlic, sprinkle with fresh basil, then layer sliced tomatoes on top. Put it on the grill for 10 minutes and you're done!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Salmon with Kale Sauté

In this healthy dinner recipe, salmon fillets are seasoned with a zesty dry rub, grilled and served with a simple side--lemon-seasoned sautéed kale and shallots. Sometimes simple is best!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

This grilled salmon recipe paired with grilled vegetables and a charred lemon-garlic vinaigrette captures the flavor of summer with smoky flavor from the grill. Asparagus and zucchini are quick and easy to grill and pair nicely with the salmon.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Salmon Soft Tacos

Fish tacos have become all the rage in recent years and are a specialty of the Pacific coast of Southern California and Mexico. This is a simple recipe: all the components can be made ahead of time and the fish grilled at the last moment. You can also use halibut, sea bass or tilapia in place of the salmon.
By John Ash

Grilled Salmon and Peaches with Basil-Pistachio Gremolata

Grilling a large salmon fillet is a surefire way to wow guests at the table. It's also easier than grilling individual fillets and adds a little insurance against overcooking. If you're nervous about grilling the fish, take heart: You don't have to flip it, the skin keeps it intact, and even though you're cooking it over both direct and indirect heat, it stays put on the grill. The skin crisps up beautifully, and the spice rub adds bold notes that pair well with sweet peaches and red onion.
By Ann Taylor Pittman
Grilled Salmon Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Homemade raspberry dressing? You bet. Prep it a day ahead and this easy salmon salad will come together in no time.
Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad
Here's a healthy twist on a classic Cobb salad recipe: we skip the bacon, getting smoky flavor from chipotle peppers instead, and add salmon for a power-protein kick. Look for small cans of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce with Mexican foods at large supermarkets.
Grilled Salmon with Mustard & Herbs
Salmon with Cilantro-Pineapple Salsa
Serve this island-inspired salmon with fruity salsa for dinner and your guests may just think you're in the tropics. Not in the mood for fish? The salsa also works well with chicken and pork.

Grilled Salmon with Red Pepper Relish

We love the sweetness and bright hue red bell peppers add to the relish here, but you can substitute with yellow or orange peppers, too. Skip green peppers, though, as they may be too bitter for this dish.
By Adam Dolge
