Healthy Rosemary Recipes

Find healthy, delicious rosemary recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

32
Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes

8
Yukon Golds are great here because they get crispy on the outside but completely creamy on the inside. A brush stroke or two of balsamic glaze provides a rich color and a sweet finish to the roasted salmon.
By Julia Levy

Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes

2
These full-flavored potatoes are a great new approach to your typical potato side dish. The potatoes roast, then "melt" with the flavors of lemon, rosemary and garlic. They're good enough for a special occasion, but easy enough for a weeknight.
By Carolyn Casner

Instant Pot Garlic & Rosemary Roast Pork Loin

12
It's remarkable that a pork roast can be so good so quickly! The gravy is rich and flavorful and the meat is moist and perfectly cooked—using an Instant Pot is a real game changer for pork loin roast.
By Cooking Light

Garlic-Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

2
These super-crispy garlic-rosemary roasted potatoes get their crackly outside by precooking the potatoes in water with a little baking soda. The baking soda helps break down the skin, allowing the flavors of garlic and rosemary to set in and crisp up when roasted in a hot oven. Serve these alongside roasted chicken, turkey or steak.
By Ali Ramee

Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta

6
These hearty breakfast sandwiches are packed with ingredients that are popular in Mediterranean cuisines, including feta, tomato and spinach.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Chicken with Rosemary & Mushrooms over Linguine

1
The classic pairing of shallots and mushrooms gives this easy slow-cooker chicken recipe a timeless quality that's sure to please everyone at your table. Swirling the stock and flour together at the beginning is a pro tip for creating a thick sauce that moistens the final dish and helps all the ingredients come together.
By Cooking Light

Air-Fryer Baby Potatoes

These savory air-fryer potatoes are crispy on the outside and make a perfect no-fuss side dish that pairs well with just about everything while freeing up your oven.
By Laura Kanya

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

1
Oven-roasted fingerling potatoes can be a special holiday side dish, but they're quick enough to enjoy on a weeknight too. The secret to these crispy roasted fingerling potatoes? Getting the baking sheet nice and hot before you spread the potatoes on it.
By Marianne Williams

Herb-Roasted Turkey

8
This easy method produces all the good looks and moist flavor you dream of in an oven-roasted turkey. Make sure you show this beauty off at the table before you carve it. Garnish your serving platter with fresh herb sprigs and citrus wedges for a show-stopping Thanksgiving turkey.
By Jessie Price

Rosemary Chicken with Sweet Potatoes

6
Chicken and sweet potatoes unite with the delicious taste of rosemary in this easy, one-skillet meal. Because we use parcooked and unseasoned sweet potatoes, the cooking time is much shorter—making this recipe perfect for weeknight cooking.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rosemary-&-Garlic-Basted Sirloin Steak

1
Master the perfectly seared sirloin steak with this easy method, while playing with fresh herbs to enhance the flavor. The key to success: letting the meat come to room temperature before adding it to the pan to ensure it cooks evenly. Rosemary and garlic give it an irresistible herby finish. For the best results, let the steak rest before serving.
By Adam Dolge
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Fresh Herb Shrimp Linguini
1
Have this fresh shrimp and pasta meal on the table in 30 minutes.
Mediterranean Pork Chops
3
These Mediterranean Pork Chops are seasoned with rosemary and ready in just 45-minutes.
Spaghetti with Rosemary & Lemon
Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic
1

Immunity-boosting ingredients--ginger, lemon and rosemary--are steeped with soothing chamomile tea and honey for a homemade health tonic. While the drink may help when you're sick, it's not a quick fix. Drinking wellness tonics, like this one, regularly over time may help boost your immune system. Serve hot, room temperature or cold.

All Healthy Rosemary Recipes

Garlic-Rosemary Roast Beef with Horseradish Sauce

3
The eye of round is a lean, boneless cut of beef that's less expensive than a tenderloin or rib roast but just as delicious. It's best served medium-rare--when cooked to higher temperatures it can become tough. Topping it with a finger-licking-good horseradish sauce makes this roast beef holiday-worthy.
By Lauren Grant

Rosemary-Garlic Pecans

3
These savory spiced nuts are perfect for snacking, adding to a cheese board or serving as a mini appetizer.
By Devon O'Brien

Garlic-Herb Roast Pork Tenderloin with Parsnip Puree & Kale

4
Here we blitz parsnips with milk and butter for a flavorful alternative to mashed potatoes to go with the pork and greens.
By Adam Dolge

Garlic-Rosemary Mushrooms

1
These simple sautéed mushrooms work as a quick, weeknight side dish. To turn them into a main course, toss with cooked pasta and a generous handful of Parmesan cheese or fold into an omelet with Gruyère, fontina or Swiss cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fizzy Rosemary Cider Mocktail

Many types of mocktails are high in sugar, but this easy mocktail cuts down on the calories and carbs by using club soda and a sugar-free simple syrup.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., RDN

Parmesan-Rosemary Baked Zucchini Fries

These fries are great as an appetizer with a dipping sauce, such as ranch dressing or marinara sauce, or alongside just about anything from burgers to fish. Have an air fryer? You can use that too!
By Hilary Meyer

Cranberry-Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin

4
This cranberry-rosemary stuffed pork tenderloin recipe looks gorgeous with the cranberry- and rosemary-flecked stuffing bursting from the juicy browned pork loin. Don't be scared by the task of double butterflying a pork loin--the process is fairly simple.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lemon-Rosemary Turkey Meatballs

20
Lemon and rosemary flavor both these turkey meatballs and their velvety-rich sauce. Thyme can be used instead of the rosemary if you prefer. Serve with whole-wheat pasta or mashed potatoes.
By Melissa Pasanen

Blackberry-Rosemary Vodka & Soda

Blackberries give this vodka cocktail its gorgeous hue and jammy flavor. Use the leftover simple syrup to mix up drinks for friends or skip the vodka for a mocktail.
By Devon O'Brien

Sugared Rosemary

Use these festive-looking sugared fresh rosemary sprigs to decorate any holiday dessert platter. They look especially beautiful alongside a traditional yule log cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sautéed Mushrooms with Sherry & Shallots

1
Sweet sherry and fresh rosemary complement the earthy taste of sautéed mushrooms in this easy side dish. This quick low-carb side is the perfect accompaniment to steak or pork, or try it as a burger topping.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Filet Mignon with Herb Butter & Texas Toasts

5
This dish is simply luxurious: grilled beef tenderloin smothered in a vibrant herb butter served on top of a garlicky slab of whole-grain toast. And yes, with only about 303 calories and 14 grams of fat total, this steakhouse-worthy entree can be part of a healthy diet. If you like, make extra herb butter to top chicken, fish or even a grilled pork chop.
By Jessie Price

Rosemary-Red Wine Marinade

1
Richer tasting meats like chicken thighs, beef and lamb work best in this red wine marinade.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Root Vegetable Stew with Herbed Dumplings

8
This root vegetable stew is flecked with sausage and topped with whole-wheat herbed dumplings. Turn up the heat by using hot Italian sausage or make it crowd-pleasing with sweet sausage. If you find beets or turnips with their greens still attached, the greens of one bunch should yield just enough for this dish. Otherwise use whatever dark leafy greens look fresh at the market.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Rosemary-Goat Cheese Toast

3
Crusty bread is topped with a touch of creamy goat cheese, fragrant rosemary and a drizzle of sweet honey in this healthy toast recipe that makes a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Two Simple Herb-Roasted Chickens

We've included a basic herb combination in this recipe for roasting two chickens at once, but season your chicken with whatever herbs you like. Though we like to roast two chickens at once, you can also easily halve all the ingredients and just roast one.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scalloped Potatoes and Ham

Instead of using just potatoes in this casserole, we've cut the carbs by using a trio of potato, turnip, and sweet potato slices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Lemon-Herb Chicken

1
Marinating is a healthy way to add terrific flavor to foods. It also adds a make-ahead step to a recipe. Marinate the meat in the morning, then cook it at night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beet-Infused Gin & Tonic

Roasted beets add earthy sweetness to this riff on a summer classic from Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth, Minnesota. You'll end up with a big batch of infused gin for easy gin and tonics down the road. Experiment as you will--its earthy flavor plays nicely with bitters and amaros in other cocktails.
By Betsy Andrews

Grill-Fried Potatoes

These potato wedges get magically creamy in the center and crisp on the outside as if they were deep-fried. But--surprise!--they're grilled for a healthier, easier and way-less-messy (but equally delicious) steak fry.
By Betsy Andrews

Delicata, Rosemary & Blue Cheese Pizza

Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza—it provides 120% of your Daily Value per serving. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. We make the oven a multitasker to get this winter pizza on the table fast. The crust bakes on the bottom rack while the vegetables roast. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Rosemary & Garlic Breadsticks

Get classic Italian flavor with these homemade breadsticks--made using prepared pizza dough, rosemary and garlic. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Marinated Yogurt Cheese

1
By draining the liquid whey out of yogurt, you can make a "cheese" with the texture of soft cream cheese. Here it's turned into a savory spread with dried herbs. Avoid using regular yogurt containing additives like modified food starch, vegetable gums or gelatin; these thickeners inhibit the release of the whey. Serve this with crusty French bread or crackers.
By Rux Martin

Rib Roast with Dijon-Sour Cream Sauce

This classic rib roast is seasoned with rosemary and marjoram and served with an incredibly simple--yet divine--mustard and sour cream sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com