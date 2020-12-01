Healthy Sage Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sage recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi

6
Turn lower-carb cauliflower gnocchi into a complete and satisfying meal with this riff on classic brown butter and sage gnocchi. We added beans to amp up the fiber and protein for a fast and healthy dinner.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Mediterranean Herb Mix

In the Mediterranean region, blends of dried locally grown herbs are common. This version is ideal for vegetables, seafood, poultry, and pork.
By Amy Riolo

Roasted Carrots & Potatoes

These simple roasted carrots and potatoes have a hint of garlic and sage to round out the flavor. The carrots and potatoes become tender and sweet as they caramelize in the oven. Thin, tender carrots work best here to roast alongside the potatoes.
By John Somerall

Herb-Roasted Turkey

8
This easy method produces all the good looks and moist flavor you dream of in an oven-roasted turkey. Make sure you show this beauty off at the table before you carve it. Garnish your serving platter with fresh herb sprigs and citrus wedges for a show-stopping Thanksgiving turkey.
By Jessie Price

Gnocchi with Truffle Parmesan Sauce

4
This gnocchi recipe was created by chef Fabio Viviani of Siena Tavern in Chicago. No need for homemade gnocchi when you can dress up store-bought pasta with this special sauce. A bit of truffle oil is the magic ingredient that turns pillowy gnocchi into an extraordinary dish with minimal effort. You can find it in most well-stocked supermarkets near other flavored oils.
By Fabio Viviani

Pumpkin Ravioli

This pumpkin ravioli with brown butter sauce is a great way to elevate canned pumpkin. Wonton wrappers make the perfect envelope for the lightly flavored filling. Nutty brown butter and crispy sage add richness to this classic fall pasta dish.
By Laura Kanya

Creamy Vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara

2
Carbonara, traditionally bathed in eggs, gets a vegan makeover using roasted and pureed butternut squash instead to make it ultra-creamy. A topping of ground almonds, garlic and sage gives it texture and an herby, savory flavor in place of the cheese and bacon.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Cherry Tomato & Sage Sauce

There are endless ways to use this sage-flecked roasted cherry tomato sauce recipe: serve with baked fish, spread it on a panini or simply toss it with whole-wheat pasta for an instant, quick and flavorful dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Canapés with Peach, Sage & Prosciutto

2
There are endless ways to change up these canapés--plums and tarragon, cherries and mint, apricots and chervil. Mix 6 ounces of softened goat cheese with 1 tablespoon honey if you can't find honey chèvre.
By Stacey Ballis

Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter

Serve these savory herbed crostini with a big green salad. Looking for a heartier meal? Top each toast with a poached or fried egg.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Sagey Gin Gimlet

2
Bright and refreshing, this gin gimlet is made with sage-infused simple syrup and muddled fresh sage. This light and festive cocktail is perfect for fall gatherings, such as Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough simple syrup for about 8 cocktails and can easily be doubled for a crowd.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Sage Cornbread Dressing

1
This sage cornbread dressing can be made ahead of time for Thanksgiving. If you have it, leftover turkey stock can be used to moisten the cornbread.
By Virginia Willis
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Brown Butter & Sage Acorn Squash
This easy vegetable side dish utilizes acorn squash, but any winter squash will work. A drizzle of brown butter, sage and maple syrup adds a nutty, sweet flavor to the roasted squash.
Sage Tea
1
Fresh sage is an aromatic herb perfect for making flavorful caffeine-free tea. Herbalists say sage tea may even settle upset stomachs and soothe sore throats. Plus, the honey in this tea recipe can also help calm a cough.
Two Simple Herb-Roasted Chickens
Slow-Cooker Lemon, Garlic & Sage Chicken

When making a whole, slow-cooker chicken, it's best to buy a better-quality chicken such as one from a farm stand. The flavor and texture of the bird will hold up best over the long cook time. Also, leaving the skin on during cooking will ensure that the chicken stays moist. If you have leftover chicken, use it for a chicken soup or in a chicken salad sandwich. For a beautiful presentation, serve the chicken surrounded by fresh sage leaves and roasted, halved lemons and garlic heads.

All Healthy Sage Recipes

Honeynut Squash Casserole with Sage Marshmallow Topping

This honeynut squash recipe is bound to satisfy anyone at your Thanksgiving table. Once only available to chefs, honeynut squash (think: super-sweet butternuts) are now sold at farmers' markets and some grocery stores in the fall.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Layered Fall Salad with Squash & Mozzarella

The natural sweetness of the squash is balanced by tangy balsamic glaze in this gorgeous salad. We use delicata squash, but butternut or acorn would be a tasty substitution.
By Carolyn Casner
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com