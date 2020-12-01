Healthy Dill Recipes

Find healthy, delicious dill recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Cucumber Vinegar Salad

7
This cucumber vinegar salad has the perfect balance between sweet and sour flavors, plus a hint of fresh dill. The red onion adds nice crunch. Enjoy this salad right after you're done making it or store it away to snack on for later.
By Liv Dansky

Dill Pickle Dip

1
If you're a dill pickle lover, this dip recipe is calling your name. It uses both dill pickles and their pickle juice that would normally languish in a jar in your fridge or get tossed. The fresh zing from actual dill makes this dip perfect to serve with veggie chips or straight-up veggies that have been lightly blanched and chilled. Did we mention it's excellent for party platters?
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

4
These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes, crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside. Look for canned or jarred salmon that has less than 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, and don't be afraid of varieties that have bones. They're easy to remove.
By Adam Hickman

Lemon & Dill Chicken

36
Fresh lemon and dill create a quick Greek-inspired pan sauce for simple sautéed chicken breasts. Make it a meal: Serve with roasted broccoli and whole-wheat orzo.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smashed Artichokes with Lemon-Dill Aioli

1
These smashed artichoke hearts are crispy with a tender, almost flaky interior and are just firm enough to dip in the bright and fresh lemon-dill aioli.
By John Somerall

Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

3
These crispy air-fryer zucchini chips are delicious paired with the creamy dill dipping sauce--or any sauce you have on hand. And the best part? The air fryer delivers a crispy crunch without having to pile on the oil like traditional fryers do.
By Karen Rankin

Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad

2
After making the salmon cakes, we firm them up for 5 minutes in the freezer before cooking so they don't fall apart when they hit the hot oil. You can also make these salmon cakes with canned salmon to make them pantry- and budget-friendly.
By Adam Dolge

Dill Mustard Sauce

1
This tangy mustard-dill sauce recipe is delicious served with smoked salmon, used as a vegetable dip or spread on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Ranch Dressing

Serve this creamy vegan ranch dressing alongside fresh or roasted veggies for dipping, as a spread for vegan sandwiches or as a salad dressing for hearty greens. It's also great with Vegan Cauliflower Buffalo Wings.
By Robin Bashinsky

Pork Schnitzel with Creamy Dill Sauce

5
Pounding pork chops before breading and pan-frying is the signature method to getting crisp yet tender German schnitzel. Using an air fryer works well too and cuts back on calories.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Dill Sauce

5
Cutting mayonnaise with yogurt is an excellent technique for reducing calories and fat. Here, it makes a simple sauce that goes perfectly with delicate preparations.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad

4
Take canned tuna to new heights by adding creamy cannellini beans, fresh dill and a tangy Dijon dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Inspiration and Ideas

One-Pot Pasta with Tuna
8
Use the one-pot pasta cooking method to make this tuna pasta recipe that calls for just 5 ingredients and is ready in just over half an hour. For extra crunch and a tuna noodle casserole feel, sprinkle this speedy pasta dish with toasted whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs.
Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette
2
Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with steamed broccoli, sautéed spinach or a mixed green salad.
Beet Salad with Feta & Dill
Chicken Noodle Soup with Dill
14

Chicken noodle soup is undeniably comfort food for many people (especially when they're not feeling well) and this version gets a healthful update. Whole-wheat egg noodles add fiber and nutrients and reduced-sodium chicken broth cuts the sodium. By all means use homemade chicken broth if you have it.

All Healthy Dill Recipes

Classic Dill Chicken Salad

2
We lightened up the creamy dressing in this healthy chicken salad recipe with a combo of mayonnaise and plain Greek yogurt. Dill, grapes, celery and walnuts make up this classic chicken salad but feel free to experiment with your favorite fruit, vegetables and herbs. Serve it open-face on toasted bread or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Cucumber Salad

1
This creamy cucumber salad is an easy side dish for any summer BBQ. Bright dill and white-wine vinegar add fresh tartness to cucumbers and red onions. Enjoy this salad the day you prepare it so the ingredients don't turn watery.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Cutlets with Artichokes & Lemon-Dill Sauce

5
You won't want to let a drop of this creamy lemon sauce go to waste. Serve with rice pilaf or roasted potatoes to soak it all up.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Fresh Herb & Lemon Bulgur Pilaf

5
This pilaf, made with nutty bulgur, gets plenty of bright flavor from fresh dill, mint, parsley, ginger and lemon.
By Marie Simmons

Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill

1
Try this spinach dip, spiked with fresh dill and briny feta cheese, as a sandwich spread--or serve alongside crackers or crudité.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Salmon & Asparagus with Dill-Mustard Sauce

1
The classic pairing of dill and roasted salmon gets an upgrade with a tangy mustard-caper sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Yogurt-Dill Sauce

This simple, creamy yogurt-based sauce is a great foundation for a dip or dressing to coat a salad. Dill adds bright flavors, but any fresh (or dried) herb will work well.
By Hilary Meyer

Artichokes with Lemon & Dill

2
These simply prepared artichokes can be served at room temperature or chilled. Serve as a first course or as a side dish with grilled chicken or fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Crab Cakes

These baked crab cakes are brimming with chunks of crabmeat and just enough fillers to hold them together. Not firmly packing the crabmeat helps them stay tender and flaky. They're perfect for a light, summery lunch.
By Nicole Hopper

Radish Tea Sandwiches with Creamy Dill Spread

In this radish tea sandwich recipe with a creamy dill spread, the delicate tea sandwiches are served open-face to show off the pretty sliced radishes on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuna Macaroni Salad

This simple tuna and macaroni salad is easy to pack and enjoy for work or school. The celery and bell pepper add a refreshing crisp crunch while the dressing, packed with flavor from dill, Dijon and lemon juice, complements the tuna.
By Jasmine Smith

Corn Fritters with Yogurt-Dill Sauce

1
This healthier version of classic corn fritters uses less oil for frying but still packs plenty of fresh corn flavor. A creamy dill sauce on the side brightens up each bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Beet & Potato Salad

This beet and potato salad, tossed with a combo of sour cream, vinegar and sweet pickles, is slightly sweet and tangy. To make prep go faster, you can skip roasting the beets yourself and use prepackaged cooked beets instead.
By Liz Mervosh

Smoked Trout Crackers with Lemon-Dill Mayonnaise

1
A simple lemon-dill mayonnaise adds a touch of sophistication to smoked trout on crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Feta & Zucchini Muffins

Plenty of shredded zucchini keeps these savory muffins moist. Feta and dill lend them Greek-inspired flavor.
By Ivy Manning

Crispy Chicken Schnitzel with Herb-Brown Butter

2
This healthy recipe for crispy chicken schnitzel involves coating the chicken breasts with fresh whole-wheat breadcrumbs and oven “frying” using a mist of olive oil cooking spray instead of frying in lots of oil. Serve on a bed of mixed greens or with mashed potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Speedy Feta & Dill Salmon Cakes

3
Feta and fresh dill flavor these crispy salmon cakes. Pair with your favorite dipping sauce or serve over a bed of greens for a quick, tasty meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Quick Pickled Zucchini Ribbons

Lively tasting quick pickled zucchini is a nice addition to any summer lunch or dinner spread. Cutting the zucchini into long strips makes for a pretty presentation.
By Adam Dolge

Creamy Cucumber Dill Soup

2
A combination of avocado and yogurt gives juicy cucumber just the right amount of creaminess in this rich cold cucumber soup.
By Devon O'Brien

Dilly Pickled Snap Peas

A pickling brine gives these fresh peas a bracing pucker. Serve in place of pickles on a sandwich or as an addition to a cheese board.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Marinated Yogurt Cheese

1
By draining the liquid whey out of yogurt, you can make a "cheese" with the texture of soft cream cheese. Here it's turned into a savory spread with dried herbs. Avoid using regular yogurt containing additives like modified food starch, vegetable gums or gelatin; these thickeners inhibit the release of the whey. Serve this with crusty French bread or crackers.
By Rux Martin

Olive Oil-Braised Jewish Zucchini Peels (Kashkarikas)

A popular Sephardic Jewish dish, cuajado, is made with just the zucchini flesh mixed with fresh cheese and matzo meal. This vegetable side dish recipe was created so the peels wouldn't go to waste. Serve as an appetizer or a side dish. Use any leftover zucchini flesh in stuffings, breads and muffins or just sauté with garlic in olive oil.
By Deniz Alphan

Vegan Cold Cucumber Soup

Silken tofu thickens this cold cucumber soup while letting the flavor of fresh cucumber shine. The herbs and olive oil add an extra layer of flavor to this refreshing soup which will continue to thicken as it chills. But perhaps the best thing about the soup is that it comes together in 10 minutes in your blender!
By Liv Dansky

Speedy Tuna Cakes with Olives, Red Peppers & Herbs

These speedy tuna cakes with olives, red peppers and fresh herbs take only 20 minutes from start to finish. They're tender and bursting with bright flavor. Mashed white beans add texture while also helping to bind the cakes together.
By Melissa Gray
