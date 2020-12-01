Healthy Tuna Steak Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tuna steak recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Parchment Packet Baked Tuna Steaks & Vegetables with Creamy Dijon-Turmeric Sauce

How to bake fish perfectly? Wrapping the fish and vegetables in parchment packets creates steam that keeps the tuna moist while it cooks. Plus, it's a fun presentation.
By Breana Killeen

Pistachio-Crusted Tuna Steaks

Pistachio crust teams up with a savory mustard-dill sauce for an exceptional tuna dish. Choose “sushi grade” tuna steaks if you prefer a milder flavor. Make it a meal: Serve with brown rice and steamed broccolini.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plank-Grilled Tuna Steaks

This Asian-inspired grilled tuna recipe is bursting with zesty ginger-lime flavor. Place any leftover ginger, unpeeled, in a freezer bag. It freezes well, and you can peel and grate it as needed from its frozen state.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Fish with Garlic Marinade

This aromatic marinade can be paired with fish, poultry, or meat. It's easy to make in a blender.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna Pasta with Olives & Artichokes

Here we toss grilled tuna with pasta, artichoke hearts, green olives and tomatoes. Grilling the tuna gives this ultra-fresh pasta dish a subtle smokiness. But if you're pressed for time, try canned tuna in place of the grilled fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkish Seared Tuna with Bulgur & Chickpea Salad

This healthy tuna recipe combines many of Turkey's most beloved foods and flavors--fresh fish, olive oil, lemon juice, fresh herbs and chickpeas. Cooking for two? Flake the two leftover tuna steaks and mix them into the remaining bulgur salad, then serve over lettuce for lunch the next day.
By Amy Riolo

Grilled Tuna with Olive Relish

A simple relish of parsley and olives jazzes up grilled tuna. Make it a meal: Serve with grilled vegetables and steamed new potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hanoi-Style Tuna Patty Salad

This tuna-patty-topped salad, featuring rice noodles, fresh herbs and lots of fresh vegetables, deliciously exemplifies the Vietnamese approach to healthy eating.
By Bruce Aidells

Tuscan Tuna with Tomato Salad

A fresh marinated tomato and fennel salad serves as the perfect base for these grilled tuna steaks. This is a 20-minute meal that you'll be proud to serve to family and guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna Steaks Provencal

A colorful mixture of yellow and red bell peppers, red onion, tomatoes and olives is a quick and flavorful topping for simple tuna steaks.
By Lucia Watson

Fettuccine with Fresh Tuna Sauce

Fresh tuna, tomatoes and garlic make a rich and hearty pasta dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange, Watercress & Tuna Salad

This vibrant salad recipe contrasts flavor, texture and color--the velvety tuna steak is matched with crisp, peppery watercress and the floral tart-sweetness of blood oranges and aniseed. Blood oranges make the dish especially pretty--they're available December through March. If you can't find them, use any oranges that look good.
By Lori Longbotham

Fresh Tuna Salad with Tropical Fruits

Colorful and sweet tropical fruit contrasts with slightly bitter salad greens and meaty tuna steak in this healthy main-dish salad recipe. Good-quality tuna is key to the success of this fish recipe. The secret to buying fresh fish is to ask to smell it: the tuna should smell briny, clean and fresh, like the ocean on a spring morning, not like the tidal flats on a hot summer afternoon. Do not use fresh pineapple juice, which has an enzyme that “cooks” the fish as it marinates.
Warm Tuna Salad Niçoise

With the increasing popularity and availability of fresh tuna, it makes sense to update the classic Mediterranean salad Niçoise with fresh fish rather than canned.
Fresh Tuna Souvlaki

Grilled Tuna with Sweet & Hot Salsa

Slow-Cooker Tuna Steaks with Escarole-Chickpea Salad

Grilled Tuna, Orange & Jicama Salad with Red Onion Dressing

Here's a salad that's as beautiful as it is delicious. The spicy orange-ginger dressing is so good, you'll want to double (or triple) it to serve on your salad throughout the week.

