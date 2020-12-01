Healthy BBQ & Grilled Chicken Breast Recipes

This chicken Caesar salad wrap recipe is elevated by the irresistible smoky flavor of grilled chicken and grilled romaine. Whisk together this easy Caesar salad dressing, toss with the grilled chicken and romaine and wrap it all together for a delicious lunch or dinner.
This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl comes together almost as quickly as at the restaurant, plus, you don't have to wait in line. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthier dinner.
Chicken breasts on the grill have a smoky flavor that's enhanced with an easy spice rub. We chose flat-leaf parsley in this salad because it has a stronger herbal taste than its sometimes-bitter curly counterpart.
Cook your whole meal in a packet on the grill with this easy veggie-loaded recipe. The Mexican-inspired seasoning makes the chicken and veggies taste great served with warm tortillas and your favorite taco toppings for a healthy dinner.
The topping of this caprese-like chicken gets nice and melty on the grill. While you're there, crisp up some crusty bread to serve alongside. It's great for soaking up all the flavorful juices left on your plate.
Fattoush is a popular salad in Lebanon made with mixed greens, a lemony vinaigrette and pita bread pieces. Toasting the pita adds crunch and a sprinkle of ground sumac--which grows wild all over Lebanon--adds depth. Let the salad sit for a bit to let the pita soak up the lemony dressing.
Spiedies originated in Binghamton, New York, and are a mainstay in the city and surrounding region. Chunks of meat marinate overnight or longer in a bright garlicky dressing and are grilled to perfection. They're so popular in upstate New York that there's an annual summer festival celebrating all things spiedies, including a cook-off.
Serve these easy grilled chicken kebabs with apple and cabbage slaw and packet-grilled potatoes for a healthy dinner that's great for summer cookouts. Leave yourself enough time to marinate the chicken for up to three hours in the simple orange-ginger marinade before threading it onto skewers and putting them on the grill.
Fresh herbs, olives, and feta cheese give this grilled chicken and vegetable salad its distinct flavor. On a hot summer evening when you don't want to be in the kitchen, fire up the grill and in 25 minutes, dinner is served.
A quick mint, lime and rum marinade does double duty as a sauce for these easy grilled chicken kebabs. Using agave cuts the sugars in this recipe by half compared to granulated sugar. Plus, we love the added south-of-the-border flavor. Grill some vegetables and corn on the cob along with the kebabs and you have a healthy weeknight dinner that's special enough to serve to company.
This recipe combines two popular components of Greek cuisine: souvlaki and tzatziki. Souvlaki consists of skewered, grilled meat, and tzatziki is a yogurt-based sauce traditionally served with grilled meats.
This healthy barbecue chicken recipe is easy to make and is packed with so much flavor, thanks to the sweetness from orange zest and juice. You can make this recipe with whole chicken legs or all drumsticks or thighs. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Tandoori refers to proteins marinated in a spiced yogurt mixture then roasted in a clay oven called a tandoor. If you can't find a tandoor spice blend, curry powder would also be delicious. Serve these spicy, juicy grilled chicken thighs with a simple salad and naan or rice.
Cilantro, citrus and tequila combine for a zesty sauce that does double duty here—half is used to marinate the chicken and the other half is used for the salad dressing. If you'd prefer not to use tequila, substitute 1 tablespoon each orange and lime juice.
This salad celebrates the fleeting season of sour cherries—it's short and they're extremely perishable, so scoop them up when you see them and enjoy them within a couple of days. Here we feature them along with dried sour cherries, chicken, toasted walnuts and blue cheese in a flavor-packed salad. When sour cherries are out of season, you can swap in frozen sour cherries; just be sure to thaw them before using.
Enjoy the flavors of the season with this summer farro salad. This dish is also great with wheat or rye berries instead of farro: skip the toasting step and cook in a pot of simmering water until tender, about 50 minutes. If your celery doesn't have any leaves on it, substitute fresh parsley instead.