Healthy BBQ & Grilled Chicken Breast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious barbecue and grilled chicken breast recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

This chicken Caesar salad wrap recipe is elevated by the irresistible smoky flavor of grilled chicken and grilled romaine. Whisk together this easy Caesar salad dressing, toss with the grilled chicken and romaine and wrap it all together for a delicious lunch or dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian-Spiced Grilled Chicken

This tangy marinade, spiked with the Indian spice blend garam masala, is a terrific way to enliven grilled chicken. Try it on tofu or pork chops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl comes together almost as quickly as at the restaurant, plus, you don't have to wait in line. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthier dinner.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Chicken Club Wraps

Whole-wheat tortillas provide a tasty twist in this quick grilled chicken breast recipe that combines all the elements of a classic club sandwich into a wrap. Serve with extra napkins.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

These healthy Greek-inspired cauliflower rice bowls topped with feta, olives, veggies and grilled chicken are impressive yet take just 30 minutes to make.
By Carolyn Casner

Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh

Chicken breasts on the grill have a smoky flavor that's enhanced with an easy spice rub. We chose flat-leaf parsley in this salad because it has a stronger herbal taste than its sometimes-bitter curly counterpart.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.
By Gaby Dalkin

Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken

This super-fast and healthy smothered chicken tastes best on the deck with a chilled glass of gewürztraminer. The fruity white pairs nicely with the peaches here.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken Souvlaki Kebabs with Mediterranean-Inspired Couscous

Fennel adds a nice flavoring to the marinade in this Mediterranean-inspired chicken souvlaki dish. The kabobs are perfectly paired with a veggie-packed, yogurt-dressed Israeli couscous.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Balsamic-Dijon Chicken

Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Sweet Potato Grill Packets with Peppers & Onions

Cook your whole meal in a packet on the grill with this easy veggie-loaded recipe. The Mexican-inspired seasoning makes the chicken and veggies taste great served with warm tortillas and your favorite taco toppings for a healthy dinner.
By Joy Howard
Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Take traditional taco salad to the next level with this healthy version full of grilled chicken, summer veggies, creamy avocado and a tangy lime vinaigrette for an easy dinner.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Toss with an easy Caesar salad dressing and wrap it all up for a delicious lunch or easy dinner.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Apple & Grilled Chicken Salad with Cheddar Toasts
Grilled Caprese Chicken

The topping of this caprese-like chicken gets nice and melty on the grill. While you're there, crisp up some crusty bread to serve alongside. It's great for soaking up all the flavorful juices left on your plate.

All Healthy BBQ & Grilled Chicken Breast Recipes

Cilantro-Lime Chicken Tacos

A quick lime marinade does double duty as a sauce in these tangy chicken tacos.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Lebanese Fattoush Salad with Grilled Chicken

Fattoush is a popular salad in Lebanon made with mixed greens, a lemony vinaigrette and pita bread pieces. Toasting the pita adds crunch and a sprinkle of ground sumac--which grows wild all over Lebanon--adds depth. Let the salad sit for a bit to let the pita soak up the lemony dressing.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

Another time, use the subtly seasoned Dried Tomato-Pepper Spread to spiff up a cold turkey sandwich.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Spiedies

Spiedies originated in Binghamton, New York, and are a mainstay in the city and surrounding region. Chunks of meat marinate overnight or longer in a bright garlicky dressing and are grilled to perfection. They're so popular in upstate New York that there's an annual summer festival celebrating all things spiedies, including a cook-off.
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Chicken with Cucumber-Radish Salsa

Fresh salsa dresses up grilled chicken--or any other meat for that matter--in this healthy chicken dinner recipe. Want an island vibe? Swap mango for the cucumber and lime juice for the rice vinegar.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken Kebabs with Warm Cabbage-Apple Slaw & Potatoes

Serve these easy grilled chicken kebabs with apple and cabbage slaw and packet-grilled potatoes for a healthy dinner that's great for summer cookouts. Leave yourself enough time to marinate the chicken for up to three hours in the simple orange-ginger marinade before threading it onto skewers and putting them on the grill.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Chicken & Vegetable Salad with Chickpeas & Feta

Fresh herbs, olives, and feta cheese give this grilled chicken and vegetable salad its distinct flavor. On a hot summer evening when you don't want to be in the kitchen, fire up the grill and in 25 minutes, dinner is served.
By Cooking Light

Mojito-Marinated Chicken Kebabs

A quick mint, lime and rum marinade does double duty as a sauce for these easy grilled chicken kebabs. Using agave cuts the sugars in this recipe by half compared to granulated sugar. Plus, we love the added south-of-the-border flavor. Grill some vegetables and corn on the cob along with the kebabs and you have a healthy weeknight dinner that's special enough to serve to company.
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Lemon-Herb Chicken

Marinating is a healthy way to add terrific flavor to foods. It also adds a make-ahead step to a recipe. Marinate the meat in the morning, then cook it at night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Chicken Salad with Mint & Goat Cheese

Fresh mint appears twice here: finely chopped mint in the dressing and whole mint leaves in the strawberry chicken salad, tossed with tender greens.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken and Vegetable Souvlaki with Barley Pilaf and Tzatziki

This recipe combines two popular components of Greek cuisine: souvlaki and tzatziki. Souvlaki consists of skewered, grilled meat, and tzatziki is a yogurt-based sauce traditionally served with grilled meats.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Spread whole wheat buns with lime dressing and then top with grilled chicken and zucchini to make these main-dish sandwiches.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chipotle Chicken Satay with Grilled Vegetables

Plan ahead before you prep the grill for this grilled chicken recipe: marinating the chicken in a mix of peanut butter, lime, and chipotle peppers results in tender meat and bold flavors.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Chicken with Citrus-BBQ Glaze

This healthy barbecue chicken recipe is easy to make and is packed with so much flavor, thanks to the sweetness from orange zest and juice. You can make this recipe with whole chicken legs or all drumsticks or thighs. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Tandoori-Spiced Grilled Chicken Thighs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce

Tandoori refers to proteins marinated in a spiced yogurt mixture then roasted in a clay oven called a tandoor. If you can't find a tandoor spice blend, curry powder would also be delicious. Serve these spicy, juicy grilled chicken thighs with a simple salad and naan or rice.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Grilled Tequila-Lime Chicken Salad

Cilantro, citrus and tequila combine for a zesty sauce that does double duty here—half is used to marinate the chicken and the other half is used for the salad dressing. If you'd prefer not to use tequila, substitute 1 tablespoon each orange and lime juice.
By Laura Kanya

Three-Way Marinated Chicken

You'll never be bored by grilled chicken again after trying these three flavorful marinades.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mixed Green Salad with Chicken & Sour Cherry Vinaigrette

This salad celebrates the fleeting season of sour cherries—it's short and they're extremely perishable, so scoop them up when you see them and enjoy them within a couple of days. Here we feature them along with dried sour cherries, chicken, toasted walnuts and blue cheese in a flavor-packed salad. When sour cherries are out of season, you can swap in frozen sour cherries; just be sure to thaw them before using.
By Devon O'Brien

Grilled BBQ Chicken Thighs with Cherry-Molasses Sauce

Cherries add fruity flavor to this barbecue sauce, and a touch of molasses helps it caramelize on the grill for a sticky-sweet glaze atop chicken thighs.
By Adam Dolge

Szechwan Chicken Salad

Jicama, a crisp root vegetable, stars in this grilled chicken salad with carrot, cucumbers, and enoki mushrooms. A light sprinkling of peanuts adds crunch and flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Farro Salad with Grilled Chicken

Enjoy the flavors of the season with this summer farro salad. This dish is also great with wheat or rye berries instead of farro: skip the toasting step and cook in a pot of simmering water until tender, about 50 minutes. If your celery doesn't have any leaves on it, substitute fresh parsley instead.
By Liana Krissoff
