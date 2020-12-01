Healthy Wild Rice Recipes

Staff Picks

Wild Rice, Shrimp & Fennel Soup

Bold fennel and mild leeks add incredible flavor to this hearty wild rice and shrimp soup recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Rating: Unrated
67
Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet & Spicy Roasted Salmon with Wild Rice Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
2
Fresh jalapeños give this quick and easy roasted salmon dish its kick; honey and balsamic vinegar give it a sweet finish. A nutty-tasting wild rice pilaf completes this healthy dinner that comes together in just 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice

Rating: Unrated
2
Beets and kale, speckled with chewy wild rice and crunchy sunflower seeds, make a satisfying, colorful dinner salad. The beets are nicest when they are sliced paper thin. Use a mandoline or vegetable slicer, if you have one.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Wild Rice Soup with Asparagus & Peas

Rating: Unrated
1
Use your crock pot all year with this healthy slow-cooker chicken soup recipe with fresh spring ingredients. Adding the asparagus and peas to the slow cooker for the last 20 minutes of cooking and leaving the lid off ensures that the vegetables stay bright green and are perfectly done without getting mushy.
By Chris Gould

Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables

Thanksgiving turkey leftovers have never been so delicious. Wild rice adds a nutty flavor--plus extra protein and fiber--to this creamy, hearty soup. Try this easy, healthy turkey recipe to help you use your holiday extras.
By Hilary Meyer

Wild Rice Pilaf

This healthy rice pilaf combines wild rice with brown rice for a nutty, delicious side dish that pairs perfectly with roasted salmon, chicken or pork. Bonus: Nutrient-rich wild rice has a higher protein content than many other whole grains.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken, Mushroom & Wild Rice Casserole

Rating: Unrated
32
In Minnesota, chicken, mushrooms and wild rice are often bound together in a casserole with cream of mushroom soup. We forgo the sodium-rich canned soup and make a light, creamy sauce that gets depth of flavor from dry sherry and Parmesan cheese. If you already have cooked chicken, use 4 cups and skip Step 2.
By Jessie Price

Roasted Salmon Rice Bowl with Beets & Brussels

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasting vegetables and salmon together on one sheet pan while the rice cooks makes an easy, satisfying meal packed with protein, whole grains and veggies. To ensure that you're getting 100 percent whole grains, look for a wild rice blend that consists of wild and brown rice.
By Hilary Meyer

Onion & Mushroom Soup

This hearty vegetarian soup recipe combines the natural sweetness of caramelized onions with the nutty flavor of wild rice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowls

With a handful of shortcut ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, you can prepare an entire week's worth of high-fiber meals in about 15 minutes. Look for precooked wild rice packets to cut down on prep time. Plus, wild rice is a good source of fiber and each pouch of cooked rice heats in 3 minutes. Topping these bowls with prebaked tofu also cuts down on the time it takes to make this quick meal-prep lunch.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Cherry, Wild Rice & Quinoa Salad

Rating: Unrated
9
This whole-grain wild rice and quinoa salad recipe is perfect for toting to summer potlucks. It features sweet cherries, crunchy celery, nutty aged goat cheese and toasted pecans. If you can find red quinoa, it's particularly pretty.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Inspiration and Ideas

Kale, Wild Rice & Chicken Stew

Chicken thighs get perfectly tender in just a few hours in the slow cooker. Plus, cooking everything together low and slow infuses all the flavors together for complexity in every bite.
Sweet Potato and Wild Rice Dressing

Roasted sweet potatoes are the star of this dinner recipe, which is ready in just one hour. Combining different whole grains, such as wild rice and barley, allows for multiple flavor and nutrition profiles to be displayed in this recipe.
Wild Rice Pilaf with Sweet Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts

Rating: Unrated
4
Barley & Wild Rice Pilaf with Pomegranate Seeds

Rating: Unrated
12
Fig & Walnut Wild Rice Dressing

Wild Rice & Roasted Beet Salad

Rating: Unrated
1

Wild Rice Stuffing with Apple & Sausage

Rating: Unrated
2

This amazing wild-rice stuffing recipe is bursting with rustic fall flavors, including rye bread, sausage, apples, dried cherries, pecans and fresh herbs.

All Healthy Wild Rice Recipes

Cranberry Glazed Turkey Breast with Wild Rice Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
1
This cranberry-glazed turkey breast recipe, which uses a split bone-in turkey breast, is the perfect thing to make if you're serving a smaller crowd or if everyone wants white meat. The wild rice pilaf recipe is delicious on its own so you can make it even if you don't prepare the turkey.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sausage, Apple & Wild Rice Stuffing

Swapping in cauliflower rice can help create a lower-carb holiday side. To ensure a perfect texture, wild rice and riced cauliflower are cooked separately and then combined.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Grilled Chicken with Dirty Wild Rice

In this grilled chicken recipe from Charlie Foster, executive chef at Woods Hill Table and Adelita in Massachusetts, bone-in breasts are served with the chef's take on Southern dirty rice with chicken livers. Foster believes in the nose-to-tail ethos so he uses as much of each animal as he can. Serve the chicken and rice with grilled wild mushrooms and greens. The dirty rice would also be wonderful with baked or roasted chicken or with turkey.
By Charlie Foster

Multi-Grain Mushroom Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
1
Nutty-tasting grains, such as wild rice, barley and wheat berries, make this simple side-dish pilaf so much more than the sum of its parts. Since the wild rice cooks faster than wheat berries and hulled barley, presoak the longer-cooking grains to make the cooking times compatible. If you would like to add fresh mushrooms, quickly sauté them and stir them into the cooked pilaf. Or try this flavor variation: Omit dill and substitute 1 teaspoon lemon zest for lemon juice. Stir in 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese just before serving.
By Patsy Jamieson

Vegan Wild Rice Stuffed Squash for Two

Sourdough bread, a mix of earthy mushrooms and wild rice fill sweet acorn squash in this vegan Thanksgiving dish that's just the right size for two people. Sweet carnival squash, with its stripes and speckles, is a fun alternative to acorn squash if you can get your hands on one.
By Hilary Meyer

Savory Pancakes with Sausage, Cheddar & Wild Rice

Rating: Unrated
1
Change up your Sunday morning pancake routine with this savory pancake recipe studded with sausage crumbles and shredded sharp Cheddar. Serve these healthy pancakes with fried eggs and slices of fresh tomato.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Wild Rice with Dried Apricots & Pistachios

Rating: Unrated
3
Colorful apricots, scallions and pistachios make this vibrant dish worthy of any holiday table. Since wild rice (really a grass) does not absorb liquid to the extent that true rice and other grains do, cook it in boiling water and saute the vegetables separately so they stay tender-crisp.
By Patsy Jamieson

Apple, Pork & Wild Rice Salad

This easy apple and pork salad uses up the leftovers from two separate recipes--Maple-Mustard Pork and Wild Rice Pilaf--for a fast and easy lunch or dinner. Since it's served cold, it's especially good for packing up for work lunches. The simple cider vinegar and honey dressing would be nice on any grain salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Whole-Grain Sushi Rice

Although white sushi rice is traditional, this brown sushi rice base is blended with other grains and lentils. Traditional vinegar and sugar seasoning are omitted in this whole-grain brown sushi rice recipe so that the natural taste of the whole grains shines through. Any lentils work--French green lentils hold their shape best.
By Bun Lai

Slow-Cooker Edamame-Rice Bowl with Cherries & Pecans

With wild and brown rice, edamame, dried cherries and pecans, this dish boasts varied textures as well as an abundance of nutrients. Wild rice is rich in fiber and protein while brown rice is high in manganese, which helps the body digest fats. Cherries are packed with antioxidants, while pecans are loaded with healthy unsaturated fat.
By Cooking Light

Wild Rice & Baby Kale Salad with Persimmons

This colorful, healthy salad recipe features persimmons--lightly sweet fruit, commonly grown in California, that ripen just in time to grace holiday tables. If you can't find persimmons, diced apples are a good alternative.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Creamy Wild Rice Pilaf

This recipe takes rice pilaf to the next level. It's full of creamy, melt-in-your melt flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork with Cherry & Wild Rice Stuffing

Bread stuffings are common with roasts, but rice stuffings are a wonderful alternative. In this main-dish pork recipe we use a mixture of wild rice, dried cherries and pork sausage to create a stuffing that will have your family asking for seconds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wild Rice Salad

Double this salad and add leftover cooked chicken or pork for a great lunchbox treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Inspired by creamy turkey and wild rice soup recipes, this vegetarian mushroom soup recipe is a whole lot lighter and gets a rich flavor boost from caramelized leeks. Serve with a green salad with sherry vinaigrette and crusty bread to sop up any bits left in the bowl.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Wild Rice with Shiitakes & Toasted Almonds

Rating: Unrated
3
Toasted almonds enhance the nutty flavor of wild rice in this simple yet luxurious side dish. You could give it an Asian twist by substituting sesame oil for the butter and adding a drizzle of soy sauce.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Buffet Wild Rice

Barley and wild rice combine with sweet golden raisins and fresh snow peas in this simple and healthy side dish recipe. Serve it with chicken, pork, or beef.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Minted Wild Rice & Barley Salad

The addition of pea pods and raisins to rice and barley makes this crowd-pleasing salad extra nutritious. Chill for at least four hours to give the salad time to soak up the flavors of the low-fat orange dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wild Rice & Bulgur Stuffing

A departure from classic bread-based stuffing, this recipe can also be served as an accompaniment to game.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
