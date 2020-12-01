Healthy Risotto Recipes

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Risotto
Making risotto has never been easier, thanks to an electric pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot. In this easy recipe, you don't have to stand over the stove constantly stirring. Just add everything into the multicooker and cook on high pressure for 10 minutes and this delicious dinner side dish is ready.
Quick Risotto with Shrimp, Corn & Edamame
In this healthy, quick risotto recipe, we use instant brown rice instead of arborio rice, and frozen corn and edamame to speed up the cooking time and add fiber. To get the creamy risotto texture without slow cooking, we stir in cream cheese and Parmesan just at the end of cooking.
Mushroom-Cauliflower Risotto
Easy homemade cauliflower rice stands in for regular rice in this healthy vegetable-based risotto, lowering both the calories and carbs in this traditionally starchy dish. To make this a vegetarian meal, use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.
Winter Squash Risotto
Sweet winter squash and earthy shiitake mushrooms are delicious in this creamy risotto.
Mushroom & Shrimp Quinoa Risotto
Quinoa, the super-grain of Peru, has a creamy and supple texture that lends itself to recipes that are typically made with rice, like this risotto. It's high in protein and fiber, gluten-free and very filling. White quinoa is the most common variety, but you can also find red, black or multicolored quinoa--any variety works in this recipe. For a vegetarian version of this easy healthy recipe, double the mushrooms and skip the shrimp.
Wild Mushroom & Barley Risotto
In this pungent mushroom risotto, we substitute fiber-rich barley for the more traditional arborio rice. Any combination of mushrooms will work; if you use shiitakes, remove the stems from the caps before using.
Mushroom Risotto
Although traditional risottos use refined arborio rice and require constant stirring, you can achieve excellent results with this oven-baked version using short-grain brown rice, taking advantage of its whole-grain benefits.
Seafood Risotto
Made with the readily available long-grain rice instead of Italian short-grain, this seafood risotto does not require constant stirring as does traditional risotto.
Shrimp & Pea Risotto
This Spanish-inspired main-dish risotto is studded with plenty of shrimp and peas. If you happen to have fresh shelled peas on hand, feel free to use them in place of the frozen peas.
Corn Risotto with Tomatoes & Spinach
Corn and tomatoes make this risotto taste like summer itself, but you can stir in almost any vegetables that your family likes. Make this simple entree vegetarian by swapping in vegetable broth or "no-chicken" broth for the chicken broth.
Farro Risotto with Butternut Squash
Farro is a whole grain that is similar in taste and texture to barley. In this versatile side dish, it is cooked with butternut squash and served with Parmesan cheese and fresh sage.
Asparagus & Mushroom Risotto
For this deep, rich red-wine mushroom risotto recipe with fresh spring asparagus, we like it best when it's made with mushroom broth (which you can find in well-stocked supermarkets), but any type of vegetarian broth works.