Quick & Easy Chicken Soup Recipes

Find healthy, quick & easy chicken soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chicken & White Bean Soup

20
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto

43
This fragrant, Italian-flavored soup takes advantage of quick-cooking ingredients--boneless, skinless chicken breast, bagged baby spinach and canned beans. It features a simple homemade basil pesto swirled in at the end to add a fresh herb flavor. If you are very pressed for time, you can substitute 3 to 4 tablespoons of a store-bought basil pesto. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

5-Spice Chicken Noodle Soup

This Asian-inspired chicken soup recipe has soy, five-spice powder and ginger, which add a flavor punch without adding lots of calories or fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Japanese Chicken-Scallion Rice Bowl

22
Here's the quintessence of Japanese home cooking: an aromatic, protein-rich broth served over rice. Admittedly, Japanese cooking leans heavily on sugar--for a less traditional taste, you could reduce or even omit the sugar.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles

1
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this chicken curry zoodle (spiralized zucchini noodles) recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
By Devon O'Brien

Chicken Tomato Tortilla Soup

1
Transform canned tomato soup by adding chicken, black beans and corn for a filling and quick lunch or dinner.
By Pooja Makhijani

Creamy Roasted Vegetable Soup with Chicken

This healthy vegetable soup is a great way to repurpose leftovers. The recipe calls for leftovers from two other recipes--Roasted Butternut Squash & Root Vegetables and the chicken from Chicken Kebabs with Warm Cabbage-Apple Slaw (see Associated Recipes). With the help of those two recipes, this soup come together in less than 15 minutes for a fast and delicious meal. The coconut milk broth would work well with other vegetables and with chickpeas for a vegetarian version.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com