Quick & Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes

Find quick and easy chicken recipes for dinner, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

56
This one-pan chicken pasta combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal that's garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. I call it "Mom's Skillet Pasta" and she called it "Devon's Favorite Pasta." Either way it's a quick and easy weeknight dinner we created together and scribbled on a little recipe card more than a decade ago, and it remains in my weekly dinner rotation to this day. It's a simple dinner the whole family will love.
By Devon O'Brien

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole

4
This Philly chicken cheesesteak casserole tastes just like the classic sandwich version but in casserole form. We swapped out the beef for ground chicken and added pasta to bring this quick one-skillet dinner together.
By Laura Kanya

Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

95
Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner idea.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Minestra Maritata (Italian Wedding Soup) 
16
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this Italian Wedding Soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chicken & White Bean Soup

20
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Spinach & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

9
Serve these saucy, ultra-quick chicken cutlets over your favorite pasta. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

One-Skillet Chicken Paprikash with Mushrooms & Onions

8
Try this quick and easy one-skillet version of the Hungarian classic chicken paprikash. Serve the chicken cutlets, mushrooms and creamy sauce over egg noodles with a green salad on the side.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Skillet Chicken with Everything Bagel Spice & Spinach

2
This cozy skillet dinner combines two favorites: chicken cutlets and everything bagel spice—and it's ready in less than 30 minutes. This meal includes a healthy portion of spinach, and a creamy sauce makes it perfect for serving over pasta or grains.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese

20
This rich, yet healthy, white chicken chili recipe comes together in a flash thanks to quick-cooking chicken thighs and canned white beans. Mashing some of the beans acts as a fast thickener when your soups don't have a long time to simmer. Cream cheese adds the final bit of richness and a hint of sweet tang.
By Robin Bashinsky

One-Skillet Bourbon Chicken

11
Bourbon chicken gets coated in a slightly sweet-spicy sauce for a flavorful dinner that comes together quickly, making it perfect for busy weeknights.
By Liv Dansky

Creamy Skillet Chicken with Spinach & Mushrooms

6
Chicken cutlets are topped with a spinach-mushroom cream sauce for a flavorful yet healthy dinner. Serve over pasta or grains to soak up the sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

One-Pot Chicken Alfredo

5
This creamy, simple chicken Alfredo recipe is incredibly comforting and cheesy from the combination of Parmesan and cream cheese. You'll taste a nice pop of pepper and nutty notes from the whole-wheat pasta, too. Plus, it's a one-pot meal, which means less cleaning for you and a dish that will quickly become your best chicken Alfredo recipe.
By Robin Bashinsky
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

18 Sunday Dinners You Can Make With Rotisserie Chicken
Whether you're using it in a salad or stirring it into macaroni and cheese, rotisserie chicken adds a satisfying boost of protein to these delicious dinners.
20 Easy Chicken Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
These delicious chicken dinners are here to add some flavor to even the busiest weeknights.
17 Chicken Cutlet Recipes in 20 Minutes
20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Pesto Sauce
23
Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms
25
Creamy Garlic Skillet Chicken with Spinach
8
One-Pot Spinach, Chicken Sausage & Feta Pasta
22

A little bit of Sunday meal prep goes a long way in this one-dish pasta recipe. The pasta is cooked ahead of time and stored in the fridge to use for meals all week, but any leftover cooked pasta you have on hand will do. Chicken sausage with feta is especially good in this recipe.

All Quick & Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes

Chicken-&-Mushroom Marsala

3
For the best flavor in this classic one-pan chicken dinner recipe use real Marsala wine, not the cooking-wine kind. Serve with mashed potatoes.
By Adam Dolge

Lemon-Balsamic Chicken Thighs

3
These quick lemon-balsamic chicken thighs are perfect for busy weeknights. The sweet and tangy onions complement the chicken that's slathered in a buttery sauce.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Pesto Chicken Bake

9
This pesto chicken bake is easy to make as well as delicious! The chicken stays moist while the cheese on top gets bubbly and crispy. The pesto, mozzarella and tomato combination is a home run every time. Serve the chicken over pasta or your favorite grain.
By Liv Dansky

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

34
This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl comes together almost as quickly as at the restaurant, plus, you don't have to wait in line. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthier dinner.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Red Beans and Rice with Chicken

1
Fiber-rich red beans, whole-grain brown rice and skillet-cooked chicken breast are ready in just 20 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Vegetable Penne with Parsley-Walnut Pesto

7
Homemade pesto may seem daunting, but in this quick pasta recipe you can make a simple sauce in minutes while the pasta water comes to a boil. You can substitute frozen green beans and cauliflower for fresh; in Step 4, cook the frozen vegetables according to package directions before tossing with the pasta and pesto.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chicken Chili Verde

10
Prepared salsa verde adds tang to this fast weeknight chili recipe and pairs beautifully with the rich caramelized chicken and creamy beans. Don't shy away from the poblano peppers. They offer a mild heat but deliver a depth of flavor you can't find in regular green bell peppers.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chicken Florentine

4
Classic chicken Florentine--creamy spinach served atop sautéed chicken cutlets--is a fast and easy meal. To keep calories lower, this recipe uses cornstarch to thicken the cream instead of cheese. This chicken recipe is simple enough for weekdays but also elegant enough for a dinner party.
By Carolyn Casner

BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

5
This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. Still, it pairs beautifully with the tangy pulled chicken for an incredibly quick dinner you can make even on your busiest nights. To save even more time, use a preshredded coleslaw blend.
By Sarah Epperson

Lemon & Dill Chicken

36
Fresh lemon and dill create a quick Greek-inspired pan sauce for simple sautéed chicken breasts. Make it a meal: Serve with roasted broccoli and whole-wheat orzo.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Chicken Pasta

7
In this easy lemon chicken pasta recipe, we love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken, quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Creamy Chipotle Skillet Chicken Thighs

4
Smoky chipotle is the star of this one-skillet chicken thigh recipe. Great for weeknight dinners, this can be on the table in under 30 minutes. Serve with tortillas or over rice or low-carb cauliflower rice with a simple cabbage slaw.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon-Tahini Dressing

6
For this healthy 30-minute dinner, treat your veggies like pasta and cook until al dente, or just done. If you have a little extra time, double or triple the lemon-tahini dressing and use it to quickly dress a salad or as a sauce for steak or shrimp.
By Joy Howard

One-Pot Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus

5
This healthy chicken pesto pasta recipe is easy to make thanks to convenience ingredients like rotisserie chicken and store-bought pesto. The addition of fresh asparagus brightens up the look and flavors of this easy one-pot dinner. Fresh basil, if you have it on hand, is a nice finishing touch.
By Pam Lolley

Chicken Cutlets with Tomatoes & Olives

8
This saucy one-skillet chicken dish is full of tomatoes, spinach, olives and capers. Try Kalamata olives in place of the green Castelvetranos or a combination of both. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles with a mixed green salad on the side.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken Club Wraps

2
Whole-wheat tortillas provide a tasty twist in this quick grilled chicken breast recipe that combines all the elements of a classic club sandwich into a wrap. Serve with extra napkins.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Asparagus Skillet Pasta with Pesto

3
Fresh lemon juice, tangy sun-dried tomatoes and zippy pesto tie together the flavors in this quick and easy skillet meal. The 30-minute dinner is so versatile--you can use any quick-cooking protein or vegetable you have on hand and still have a delicious meal on busy weeknights.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Pesto Panini

2
In this chicken pesto panini recipe, the extra-thin bread gets nice and crispy, the mozzarella melts beautifully and the arugula adds a fresh and peppery note to complement the pesto. It's a delicious and easy panini to throw together!
By Liv Dansky

Lemon-Thyme Roasted Chicken with Fingerlings

1
Fingerling potatoes are small, long, knobby spuds that are shaped like fingers. Look for them in the produce department or at farmers' markets.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Breasts with Mushroom Cream Sauce

58
The secret to a good cream sauce is always the same: not too much cream or it can be overpowering, masking the more delicate flavors. Here it contains a bountiful amount of mushrooms and is served over chicken breasts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Veggie Fajitas

2
Time to clean out the fridge? These versatile skillet chicken fajitas are designed to work with whatever vegetables you happen to have on hand. The key is to slice all the veggies to approximately the same size so they cook evenly.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Chicken Saltimbocca

5
This healthy chicken saltimbocca recipe makes an impressive, yet fast, classy dinner. Serve this Italian-inspired chicken with roasted broccoli rabe and creamy polenta to round out this elegant meal.
By Diana Henry

Chicken & Kale Taco Salad with Jalapeño-Avocado Ranch

4
This healthy, super-fast salad recipe swaps out romaine for kale, giving you more than 10 times the vitamin C. Easy flavor hacks like store-bought ranch and pickled jalapeños help make a creamy, tangy and spicy dressing you'll want to drizzle on everything from salad to sliced veggies and shredded poached chicken.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet

7
We love this quick skillet meal for busy evenings. The sausage and orzo simmer together in chicken broth, resulting in a creamy, risotto-like dish in under 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com