Healthy, Quick & Easy Steak Recipes

Wine-Glazed Steak
This sirloin steak owes its bold flavor to a tantalizing mix of red wine, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce and honey. Try it for a quick 30-minute dinner.
Steak Burritos
Here's a burrito inspired by San Francisco's super burritos that come packed with meat, beans, rice, cheese, guacamole and salsa. We've kept this home-style version a bit simpler to make and a whole lot healthier with brown rice, whole-wheat tortillas and a more reasonable serving size. We recommend wrapping it in foil--the traditional way to serve it--so you can pick the burrito up and eat it without it falling apart, peeling back the foil as you go. Serve with a cold beer and vinegar-dressed slaw.
Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole
This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.
Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad
Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness.
Skillet Swiss Steak
This weeknight-fast Swiss steak recipe is made on the stovetop in just 30 minutes (traditional Swiss steak braises in the oven for an hour or more). Sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes make a quick, savory sauce. Ask your butcher for 4 equal-size cube steaks (about 4 ounces each) so they cook evenly.
Cube Steak with Mushroom-Sherry Sauce
Cube steak is a tougher cut of meat pounded to make it tender. We like it because it cooks quickly and is inexpensive--perfect for a weeknight dinner. Look for presliced mushrooms to save even more time on prep. Serve with: Mashed potatoes and grilled broccoli rabe.
Seared Steak with Roasted Garlic Aioli
Seared steak topped with a dollop of garlicky aioli makes a simple and satisfying supper. Experiment with different herbs in this easy, super-flavorful aioli. We love it on steaks, but it would make a perfect sauce for grilled or broiled salmon or a delicious sandwich spread.
Herbed Steak with Balsamic Sauce
These Italian herb-rubbed steaks get a second layer of flavor from robust balsamic vinegar.
Spinach Salad with Steak & Blueberries
Combine steak, walnuts, blueberries and feta cheese in this simple salad and you have yourself a healthy and satisfying supper. Serve with grilled baguette and a glass of rosé.
Seared Steak with Mustard-Mushroom Sauce
With this quick steak recipe, you can be sitting down to juicy pan-seared steak with a rich and savory sauce in just 30 minutes.
Seared Steaks with Caramelized Onions & Gorgonzola
In our humble opinion, steak is best topped with sweet caramelized onions and salty Gorgonzola cheese. We recommend seeking out good-quality Gorgonzola for the best flavor, but any will work. Serve with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed carrots.
Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa
Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.