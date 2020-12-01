Healthy Granola Bar Recipes

Find healthy, delicious granola bar recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Peanut Butter, Blueberry & Oat Energy Squares

These one-bowl, no-bake energy squares ensure a quick way to refuel during long meetings, tough workouts or that mid-afternoon energy slump. Feel free to swap the blueberries for your favorite dried fruit and the pistachios for your favorite nut--but keep the maple syrup as is; we found using less than 1/2 cup resulted in crumbly bars.
By Breana Killeen

Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars

There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Almond-Honey Power Bar

Great for breakfast on the go! Golden roasted nuts, seeds and oats are enveloped by flavorful almond butter in these delectably chewy, no-fuss energy bars. Unrefined turbinado sugar adds a deep caramelly undertone. Feel free to use light brown sugar instead. Bars stored at room temperature will be softer than those that are refrigerated.
By Maria Speck

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars

Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein--thanks to peanut butter and peanuts--as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.
By Carolyn Casner

Super-Seed Snack Bars

Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
By Beth Lipton

Blueberry-Cashew Granola Bars

Coconut extract gives these homemade granola bars tropical-inspired flavor. Feel free to swap the blueberries, cashews and flaxseeds for any combination of your favorite dried fruit, nuts or seeds. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Peanut Energy Bars

This carbohydrate-rich bar, full of nuts, seeds, fruit and oats, was adapted from Amy Harrison's prize-winning submission in the Plains (Georgia) Peanut Festival recipe competition sponsored by The Peanut Institute. It includes a little protein, and is a great grab-and-go pre-workout snack on mornings when you don't have time to digest a full meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nutty Chocolate Granola Bars

These homemade granola bars--loaded with oats, almonds, peanut butter, and chocolate chips--are the perfect alternative to store-bought granola bars, which can be loaded with added sugars. Make them for a special occasion, or freeze a batch to enjoy for up to 3 months.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

EatingWell Energy Bars

Instead of buying pricy energy bars, fuel your fitness routine with this great-tasting homemade energy bar recipe. Whether you use these energy bars as a pre-workout snack or to refuel and recover post-workout, they'll give your body what it needs. Best of all, you can make this energy bar recipe in minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chewy Granola Bars

You can make these bars ahead of time and freeze them, tightly wrapped in foil, for up to 3 months.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Walnut Cereal Bars

Crisp and chewy, this bar is a good-for-you alternative to store-bought cereal bars. The secret ingredient, silken tofu, will give your day a protein-packed start. The recipe also works with other fruit-and-nut combinations.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

These easy-to-make homemade granola bars are inspired by the flavors of a classic oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. But feel free to vary the mix-ins to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

The Best Granola Bar Recipes for a Healthy Snack

Granola bars are really easy to DIY using healthy ingredients such as nuts, dried fruit and whole grains. Here’s your chance to try out that flavor combo you wish your favorite granola bar company would make. Eat them for an energy-boosting pre-workout snack, an after-workout recovery food or just a healthy between-meal snack.Watch Video
Peanut Butter Energy Bite "Ice Cream Cones"

These energy bites, dipped in chocolate and topped with graham crackers, look just like melty ice cream cones, but are packed with energizing protein for a healthier snack kids will love.
Cherry-Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Oatmeal Raisin Granola Bars

Banana-Peanut Granola Bars

Almond Joy Granola Bars

Low-Fat Granola Bars

Storebought granola bars sure are convenient, but they're often loaded with undesirable amounts of fat. These come together in minutes. Try using chopped dates or dried cranberries in place of the raisins.

Chocolate Chip Power Bars

Packed with protein, these power bars are a tasty treat filled with chocolate chips, toasted oats and peanut butter.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crunchy Granola Wedges

This recipe was inspired by chef Lars Kronmark's granola wedges from the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. Substitute your favorite fruit, nuts and/or seeds for the sunflower seeds and/or dried cranberries in these granola bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Candy Corn Granola Bars

Inspired by the classic fall candy but without all the sugar, these festive granola bars are a nutritious and adorable alternative.
By Melissa Fallon
