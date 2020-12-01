Healthy Panini Recipes

Staff Picks

Cauliflower Grilled Cheese with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty in this healthy sandwich recipe--the oil coats roasted cauliflower florets with flavor, while the chopped bits of tomato add color and bursts of umami. Don't have a panini maker? Cook these grilled cheese sandwiches in a skillet over medium heat. Place another skillet on top, weighted down with four 15-ounce cans, to press them.
By Joy Howard

Turkey & Tomato Panini

A creamy spread full of Parmesan and fresh basil cozies up to turkey and summer-ripe tomato slices for a savory hot sandwich that will quickly become a go-to mealtime solution.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spinach Panini

This warm panini recipe is an easy choice when you're preparing lunch for four. Each sandwich is loaded with a full cup of spinach and flavorful basil and feta cheese--so tasty!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Pesto Panini

In this chicken pesto panini recipe, the extra-thin bread gets nice and crispy, the mozzarella melts beautifully and the arugula adds a fresh and peppery note to complement the pesto. It's a delicious and easy panini to throw together!
By Liv Dansky

Southwestern Cheese Panini

Lots of colorful vegetables and salsa make this cheesy panini prettier than any grilled cheese you've ever seen. The small amount of Cheddar cheese in this sandwich goes a long way because it is shredded and sharp. Serve with a mixed salad and you've got a delightful lunch or light supper. If you happen to have a panini maker, go ahead and skip Step 3 and grill the panini according to the manufacturer's directions.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken Salad Panini Sandwiches

You don't need a panini press to enjoy these easy chicken salad panini sandwiches.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

Another time, use the subtly seasoned Dried Tomato-Pepper Spread to spiff up a cold turkey sandwich.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jalapeno Popper-Chicken Panini

In this delicious grilled cheese recipe, jalapeño popper flavors are stuffed into a toasty chicken sandwich. Serve with a mixed green salad. P.S. Don't toss the jalapeño pickling liquid: use the flavorful brine in place of vinegar in dressings.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Tuna Panini

For a great sandwich filling, spike canned tuna with salty olives and capers, bright lemon juice and tangy feta.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Hawawshi (Egyptian Hot Beef Sandwich)

This hawawshi--a hot sandwich that's a favorite Cairo street food--is filled with ground beef, vegetables, herbs and spices and adapted to be made in a home panini press. If you don't have one, cook it in a skillet over medium heat with another skillet on top, weighted down with a few 15-ounce cans. (Recipe adapted from Zooba Restaurant.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hummus and Avocado Salad Sandwiches

Add healthy fats, a little protein and plenty of flavor to your grilled cheese sandwich with this tasty Mediterranean-style panini recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Eggplant Panini

Grilled eggplant is one of life's simpler pleasures: creamy and rich. Look for medium-size, purple eggplants with firm skins and no mushy spots. This end-of-summer treat will be even tastier if you can find the vegetables at a local farmstand--or in your own backyard!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Kale & Gruyere Panini

Kale & Gruyere Panini

This vegetarian panini recipe--filled with layers of sautéed kale, garden-fresh tomatoes and melted cheese--makes for an extra-special grilled cheese sandwich. For the best flavor, we like the complexity of aged Gruyère or fontina, but you can use any cheese you have on hand.
Chicken, Sauerkraut, and Apple Panini

Chicken, Sauerkraut, and Apple Panini

These flavor-packed grilled sandwiches get plenty of fiber from cabbage, apple and whole-wheat bread.
Collards & Portobello Grilled Cheese

Collards & Portobello Grilled Cheese

Braised Greens & Cannellini Bean Panini

Braised Greens & Cannellini Bean Panini

Grilled Vegetable & Feta Panini

Grilled Vegetable & Feta Panini

Sun-Dried Tomato-Tuna Panini

Sun-Dried Tomato-Tuna Panini

Chicken Panini with Cilantro Mayonnaise

Pineapple adds the perfect amount of sweetness to these summery sandwiches.

