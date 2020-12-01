Multi Grain & Whole Grain Pancakes Recipes

Find healthy, delicious multi grain and whole grain pancake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Healthy Pancake Mix

With this whole-grain mix on hand, you can enjoy homemade pancakes on busy weekday mornings. This is also a great item to pack on camping trips. Be sure to refrigerate or freeze the mix as flaxseed meal is highly perishable.

Cinnamon-Roll Pancakes

Piping a cinnamon-sugar swirl into each pancake as it cooks gives these stacks the look of cinnamon rolls. Take it a step further by whipping up a cream cheese icing to top them with: Whisk 2 ounces softened cream cheese with 3 tablespoons room-temperature pure maple syrup until smooth.
By Devon O'Brien

Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling.

Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes

Dried blueberries give these pancakes a rich blueberry flavor and pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.

Whole-Grain Buttermilk Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of sugar. Compared to most store-bought mixes or a classic recipe, this recipe saves about 30 calories, 3 grams saturated fat and 4 grams total sugar per serving, plus you'll dish up 2 extra grams of fiber. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Zucchini Bread Breakfast Pancakes

This zucchini pancake recipe marries the warm-spiced flavors of zucchini bread with the ease of quick and healthy whole-grain pancakes. When topped with maple syrup and pecans, these zucchini bread pancakes make an irresistibly delicious breakfast. If you don't have pumpkin pie spice, use 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger and 1/8 teaspoon each ground nutmeg and cloves.

Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe adds mini-chocolate chips and mashed banana to the 100% whole-wheat flour base. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes

Serve these light pancakes with our Chunky Blueberry Sauce, maple syrup or honey. Sprinkling the berries on top of the cooking pancakes ensures even distribution. Keep finished pancakes warm in a 200°F oven, if desired, while cooking the rest.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pumpkin Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain pumpkin pancake recipe produces fluffy cakes with a beautiful orange hue from pureed pumpkin and light crunch from toasted pecans. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Egg & Avocado Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Part crepe, part pancake, this easy breakfast wrap is filled with healthy morning favorites. Scrambled eggs, avocado and salsa are all rolled up inside the pancake to give you a neat grab-and-go breakfast for busy mornings.

Cranberry Pancakes

Start your day off right with these easy pancakes, packed with cranberry's sour spike. One of you can make the coffee and heat the maple syrup while the other makes the pancakes. It's instant relationship bliss.

Orange Whole-Wheat Pancakes

Boost your breakfast with vitamin C and potassium by topping your whole-grain pancake stack with segmented oranges, which are an excellent source of both.
Blueberry Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain blueberry pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of added sugar. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
Buttermilk-Oatmeal Pancakes
Start your day in a hearty, high-grain way with these buttermilk-oatmeal pancakes. Maple syrup is a perennial favorite atop a stack of these pancakes; sliced bananas would also complement their oat flavor.
Healthy Pancakes
Blueberry-Pecan Pancake Mix
Say goodbye to frozen pancakes or box mixes: dried blueberries give this pancake mix rich blueberry flavor and the pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.

Easy Apple Pancakes

Kids and adults will love these easy apple pancakes. The apples lend nice texture and blend well with the spices, while whole-wheat flour gives this healthy breakfast a boost of fiber. Serve with maple syrup or more fresh apples on the side.
By Pam Lolley

Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain apple-cinnamon pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of added sugar. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Blueberry-Almond Pancake Mix

Stone-ground cornmeal adds texture and flavor to these pancakes. Cook up any leftover batter--it makes cleanup easier and the pancakes can be packed for snacking later. Try them spread with a little peanut butter.

Gingerbread Buttermilk Pancakes

These spicy gingerbread pancakes are delectable served with maple syrup, Vanilla Cream or Warm Lemon Sauce.

Parsnip-Celery Root Pancakes with Pancetta

This crispy, savory vegetable pancake recipe is the perfect appetizer for a dinner party or creative side dish to serve alongside a roast. Skip the pancetta to make these a hearty vegetarian main dish.

Socca with Crispy Potatoes & Scallion-Za'atar Relish

The chickpea pancake that hails from Provence, socca, is a simple canvas for bold flavors. This one is served with sliced potatoes, fried golden brown, and a bright scallion relish, but you can top socca with just about anything. Serve with a knife and fork, or tear off pieces and eat it with your hands. Read more about this recipe here.

Lemon Pancakes

Lemon zest and juice add zip and brightness to these easy lemon pancakes. Top them off with honey or maple syrup, butter and a pinch of lemon zest for an added citrusy kick.
By Emily Nabors Hall
