Healthy Oatmeal Recipes

Find healthy, delicious oatmeal recipes, including chocolate chip, overnight and low-calorie oatmeal. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
1
It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats--inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors--with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
6
Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Old-Fashioned Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1
Unlike quick-cooking oats, old-fashioned oatmeal has time to turn extra-creamy and luscious with just a few minutes more of cooking time. With a bit of milk and the toppings of your choice, old-fashioned oats can be your go-to morning staple for filling, healthy breakfasts.
By Erin Alderson

Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
1
It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Quick-Cooking Oats

Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.
By Erin Alderson

Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
5
In this no-cook overnight oatmeal recipe, just quickly reheat the oats in the morning and top with berries, maple syrup and pecans for an easy, on-the-go breakfast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix

Rating: Unrated
5
Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Keep it on hand and just cook up the amount you need when you're ready for a hot breakfast. One serving of the warm cereal contains 6 grams of fiber--almost a quarter of your daily quota-which helps stave off hunger throughout the morning.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
3
Powdered peanut butter is a handy pantry staple that makes a great vegan protein booster for oatmeal and smoothies. Double or triple this recipe to meal-prep breakfasts for the week or to have breakfast ready for the entire family.
By Carolyn Casner

Fig & Ricotta Overnight Oats

With just a bit of work before bed, you can have a fast but decadent breakfast in the morning. These overnight oats "cook" while you sleep. Toast almonds and chop figs the night before, so that when you rise, you can just stir in the fruit, nuts, honey and ricotta cheese for a hearty, sweet and creamy breakfast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

When you learn how to make steel-cut oatmeal, you may find yourself doing it daily or weekly so you have a bowl of hearty, chewy and filling oats for breakfast each morning. This recipe makes a classic version. Toppings are up to you.
By Erin Alderson

Date & Pine Nut Overnight Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1
Chopped dates, honey and cinnamon provide natural sweetness to these overnight oats, and pine nuts balance each bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs

Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Inspiration and Ideas

5 Tips for Making the Best Oatmeal

5 Tips for Making the Best Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a satisfying, healthy morning meal. Here are cooking instructions for quick-cooking oats, old-fashioned oats and steel-cut oats.
The Only Overnight Oats Recipe You Need

The Only Overnight Oats Recipe You Need

Use these easy steps (plus 7 topping suggestions) to make the best healthy overnight oatmeal.
The #1 Food You Should Eat for Breakfast

The #1 Food You Should Eat for Breakfast

Baked Oatmeal with Pears

Baked Oatmeal with Pears

Rating: Unrated
1
Cherry-Walnut Overnight Oats

Cherry-Walnut Overnight Oats

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana

Coconut Overnight Oatmeal

Make mornings a little easier when you soak oats overnight for a quick and easy breakfast.

All Healthy Oatmeal Recipes

Slow-Cooker Overnight Oatmeal with Apples & Walnuts

This oatmeal recipe is great when you have guests and want to serve them a special breakfast. Everything cooks in the slow-cooker overnight--all you need to do in the morning is throw together the roasted apple and walnut topping, and serve!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Banana Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
2
Have your fruit and a little luxury too with this kid-friendly healthy chocolate and banana oatmeal recipe. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut Chai-Spiced Overnight Oats

Give basic cinnamon oatmeal a spice upgrade with the warm and toasty notes of chai. Coconut milk makes these overnight oats ultra-creamy and delicately sweet too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Raspberry Oatmeal

Start your morning off right with this hot bowl of oatmeal, flavored with cocoa powder and fresh raspberries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Make these easy vegan overnight oats with whatever nondairy milk you have on hand. It's a great way to use up leftover canned pumpkin--plus, you can multiply the recipe to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the whole week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Apple Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
11
In this healthy oatmeal recipe, cook apples into your morning oatmeal and you'll start the day right with whole grains and a serving of fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal

Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mocha Overnight Oats

Give your oatmeal an energy kick with this coffee-drink-flavored overnight oats recipe. Chocolate, walnuts, maple and cacao nibs make give this healthy breakfast luxurious flavor.
By Joyce Hendley

Spiced Apple Berry Oatmeal

Hearty steel-cut oats combine with apple, warm spices, and berries for a breakfast that will stay with you.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
2
If you love avocado toast, give this savory overnight oats recipe a try. The oats soak overnight for easy "cooking." In the morning, just top with a fried egg, avocado and Sriracha for a satisfying healthy breakfast.
By Joyce Hendley

Fig & Ricotta Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
3
Sweet figs, creamy ricotta and crunchy almonds make this healthy oatmeal recipe a breakfast treat. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear-Spiced Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy breakfast combines hearty oatmeal with fresh pears, ginger, and cinnamon. It's ready in just 15 minutes and will keep your hunger at bay through lunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Peanut Overnight Oats

Peanut butter and curry flavor this savory overnight oats recipe. The healthy breakfast is easy to prepare and perfect for anyone who loves oatmeal, but doesn't have a big sweet tooth. Plus, it's a great way to sneak some extra veggies into your day.
By Joyce Hendley

Savory Curry Cashew Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1
Pep up your morning routine with this not-so-old-fashioned savory oatmeal recipe with cashews, curry powder and raisins. If you need a little sweetness, try drizzling honey on top. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Cheesecake Overnight Oats

With pumpkin, ricotta and a little maple, this easy overnight oats recipe tastes like dessert, but it's actually good for you! Plus, it's perfect for a quick, on-the-go healthy breakfast.
By Joyce Hendley

Peanut Butter, Banana & Bacon Overnight Oats

We've taken classic Elvis-sandwich flavors--banana, bacon and peanut butter--and stirred them into easy overnight oats in this healthy breakfast recipe. Make a bunch of jars at the beginning of the week for ready-when-you are morning meals all week long.
By Joyce Hendley

Oatmeal-Rhubarb Porridge

Rating: Unrated
5
Perk up your morning oatmeal with the addition of tangy rhubarb. Using milk for this oatmeal gives it a calcium boost, but the recipe also works well with water--and you'll save about 60 calories.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Savory Curry-Cashew Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
1
If you think oatmeal can only be sweet, this savory oats recipe will change your mind. Rich curry powder pairs perfectly with nutty cashews and sweet-tart raisins for a unique whole-grain breakfast (or dinner!).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Cherry-Walnut Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1
Cream cheese, dried cherries and lemon zest give this healthy oatmeal recipe cheesecake-like flavor. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kitty-Cat Oatmeal Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
Kids will love this creative, healthy recipe with filling rolled oats, honey for natural sweetness and a fresh fruit kitty-cat face for a fun breakfast they'll actually want to eat!
By Carolyn Casner

Date & Pine Nut Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1
In this healthy oatmeal recipe, sweet dried dates, pine nuts, cinnamon and honey give your breakfast Middle Eastern flavor. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut Chai-Spiced Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1
With the flavors of chai tea and coconut, this healthy oatmeal recipe is a spice upgrade from just plain cinnamon. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheddar-Black Bean Overnight Oats

Give your overnight oats a bit of Mexican-inspired flair with this easy breakfast recipe. Greek yogurt adds creaminess while seasoned black beans, cheese, scallion and cilantro add tons of mouthwatering flavor for a healthy and satisfying morning meal.
By Joyce Hendley

Spiced Anytime Oatmeal

Incorporating oats into your diet may help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk for type 2 diabetes. These steel-cut oats are combined with shredded carrots and snipped apricots and flavored with cinnamon, allspice and ginger. Steel-cut oats take a bit longer to cook, so make them ahead and reheat before serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com