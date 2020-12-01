Healthy Granola & Muesli Recipes

Muesli with Raspberries
Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.
Maple Granola
This quick and healthy granola recipe can be enjoyed like cereal with milk or sprinkled over yogurt to make an easy parfait. Serve with a banana for a balanced breakfast.
Lisa's Granola
This easy cinnamon-spiked granola is loaded with almonds, walnuts and pepitas, but substitute other nuts and seeds if you prefer. For vegans who don't eat honey, this can be made with all maple syrup.
Sweet 'n' Crunchy Yogurt Topping
Rolled oats are toasted with nuts and brown sugar for a crunchy treat to serve with yogurt. Make the topping ahead and store it to enjoy anytime.
Grandpa's Homemade Granola
Once you make this super-nutty, not-too-sweet granola, courtesy of Chris Johnson, father of EatingWell's social media editor Sophie Johnson, you'll never go back to store-bought. Nuts, seeds, coconut, dried fruit, Rice Krispies--this easy granola recipe has it all. Feel free to mix and match your favorite add-ins based on what's in your kitchen.
Yogurt Sundaes in Granola Cups
Kids will love this healthy breakfast riff on a classic sundae. We replace the ice cream with good-for-you Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries and a few chocolate chips; it's all served in an edible granola bowl for extra fun.
Cranberry Muesli
There may be as many versions of muesli as there are breakfast cereals, but this one's modeled after the original Swiss wake-you-up--a combination of overnight-soaked grains, nuts, dried fruit and yogurt. Make it the night before and you'll have breakfast ready when you are.
Cranberry-Almond Granola
If you've never made your own granola, you'll be amazed at the difference in freshness and flavor--and at how easy it is. Use this recipe as a starting point for your own creativity: substitute dried blueberries or chopped dried apricots for the cranberries, or walnuts or hazelnuts for the almonds.
Tutti-Frutti Muesli
Muesli mixed with yogurt and fruit packs in the nutrition and satisfies all morning long.
Oat-Walnut Granola and Yogurt
Homemade granola served over yogurt makes a satisfying breakfast. Pack it to go for a school or office snack or an easy lunch.
Apple & Oat Granola
Dried apples, cranberries and raisins are a tangy combination in this crunchy oat granola.
New Generation Granola
A little number-crunching reveals that granola's image as a health food is undeserved. Shifting the balance toward fruits and whole grains and keeping the coconut to a minimum keeps it healthy.