Healthy Granola & Muesli Recipes

Find healthy, delicious granola and muesli recipes, including cranberry, honey and low-fat granola. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Muesli with Raspberries

Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.
By Breana Killeen

Maple Granola

This quick and healthy granola recipe can be enjoyed like cereal with milk or sprinkled over yogurt to make an easy parfait. Serve with a banana for a balanced breakfast.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Lisa's Granola

This easy cinnamon-spiked granola is loaded with almonds, walnuts and pepitas, but substitute other nuts and seeds if you prefer. For vegans who don't eat honey, this can be made with all maple syrup.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Sweet 'n' Crunchy Yogurt Topping

Rolled oats are toasted with nuts and brown sugar for a crunchy treat to serve with yogurt. Make the topping ahead and store it to enjoy anytime.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grandpa's Homemade Granola

Once you make this super-nutty, not-too-sweet granola, courtesy of Chris Johnson, father of EatingWell's social media editor Sophie Johnson, you'll never go back to store-bought. Nuts, seeds, coconut, dried fruit, Rice Krispies--this easy granola recipe has it all. Feel free to mix and match your favorite add-ins based on what's in your kitchen.
By Chris Johnson

Yogurt Sundaes in Granola Cups

Kids will love this healthy breakfast riff on a classic sundae. We replace the ice cream with good-for-you Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries and a few chocolate chips; it's all served in an edible granola bowl for extra fun.
By Carolyn Casner

Cranberry Muesli

There may be as many versions of muesli as there are breakfast cereals, but this one's modeled after the original Swiss wake-you-up--a combination of overnight-soaked grains, nuts, dried fruit and yogurt. Make it the night before and you'll have breakfast ready when you are.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Almond Granola

If you've never made your own granola, you'll be amazed at the difference in freshness and flavor--and at how easy it is. Use this recipe as a starting point for your own creativity: substitute dried blueberries or chopped dried apricots for the cranberries, or walnuts or hazelnuts for the almonds.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tutti-Frutti Muesli

Muesli mixed with yogurt and fruit packs in the nutrition and satisfies all morning long.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oat-Walnut Granola and Yogurt

Homemade granola served over yogurt makes a satisfying breakfast. Pack it to go for a school or office snack or an easy lunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple & Oat Granola

Dried apples, cranberries and raisins are a tangy combination in this crunchy oat granola.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

New Generation Granola

A little number-crunching reveals that granola's image as a health food is undeserved. Shifting the balance toward fruits and whole grains and keeping the coconut to a minimum keeps it healthy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Coconut-Almond Granola

The secret to keeping granola nutritious, yet tasty, is in the balance of ingredients. We go heavy on the whole grains and add just the right amount of nuts and dried fruit.
Little Pig Yogurt Bowl

Make eating yogurt fun with this creative topping idea. Just add a few berries to make a pig face for a healthy snack or breakfast kids will actually want to eat.
Crunchy Granola Wedges

To-Go Yogurt & Granola

