5-Minute Breakfast Sandwich Recipes

Pimiento Cheese & Egg Sandwich
Pair pimiento cheese with spinach, eggs and hot sauce for a satisfying breakfast sandwich that’s ready in just 10 minutes.
Hash Brown, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
This take on the classic breakfast sandwich swaps out the bread or bagel for crispy hash brown patties. It makes a great gluten-free option for breakfast on the go.
Feta, Egg & Olive Pita
This flavorful sandwich comes together in a whole-grain pita to give you a quick protein- and fiber-packed breakfast that’s easy to take on the go.
California-Style Breakfast Sandwich
This fresh-tasting bagel breakfast sandwich comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients. Creamy avocado pairs with crunchy onions and sprouts for a filling, healthy breakfast with layers of flavor.
Salami, Egg & Provolone Sandwich
Bring Italian-style flavors to this protein-packed breakfast sandwich that is perfect for everything from on-the-go mornings to brunch.
Smoked Salmon, Egg & Pickled Beet Bagel Sandwich
This veggie-packed Scandinavian-style riff on a lox bagel adds cucumbers, pickled beets and fresh dill for flavor and crunch.
Avocado-Egg Toast
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
Egg Salad Avocado Toast
It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.
Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
White Bean & Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
Mascarpone & Berries Toast
Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.
Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast
Skip the gluten and get some vitamin C with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Topped with spinach, egg and a dash of hot sauce, it's a delicious alternative to eggs Benedict.