5-Minute Breakfast Sandwich Recipes

Find healthy, delicious 5-minute breakfast sandwich recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Pimiento Cheese & Egg Sandwich

Pair pimiento cheese with spinach, eggs and hot sauce for a satisfying breakfast sandwich that’s ready in just 10 minutes.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Hash Brown, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

This take on the classic breakfast sandwich swaps out the bread or bagel for crispy hash brown patties. It makes a great gluten-free option for breakfast on the go.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Feta, Egg & Olive Pita

This flavorful sandwich comes together in a whole-grain pita to give you a quick protein- and fiber-packed breakfast that’s easy to take on the go.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

California-Style Breakfast Sandwich

This fresh-tasting bagel breakfast sandwich comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients. Creamy avocado pairs with crunchy onions and sprouts for a filling, healthy breakfast with layers of flavor.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Salami, Egg & Provolone Sandwich

Bring Italian-style flavors to this protein-packed breakfast sandwich that is perfect for everything from on-the-go mornings to brunch.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Smoked Salmon, Egg & Pickled Beet Bagel Sandwich

This veggie-packed Scandinavian-style riff on a lox bagel adds cucumbers, pickled beets and fresh dill for flavor and crunch.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Avocado-Egg Toast

Rating: 5 stars
5
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
By Ellen Davis

Egg Salad Avocado Toast

It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.
By Breana Killeen

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Rating: 4.5 stars
3
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast

Rating: 4.67 stars
5
Skip the gluten and get some vitamin C with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Topped with spinach, egg and a dash of hot sauce, it's a delicious alternative to eggs Benedict.
By Breana Killeen
Healthy 5-Minute Breakfast Sandwiches to Make and Take Along

The breakfast sandwich gets a makeover: five healthy ways to make sure you don’t skip the most important meal of the day.
Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd

Rating: Unrated
1
Hosting a crowd for the holidays or another occasion? Forget cooking individual servings of eggs and make these easy sheet-pan egg sandwiches instead. One batch makes enough bacon, egg, cheese and vegetable sandwiches to serve 12 people in the time you'd normally spend prepping breakfast for one or two people.
Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
2
Make-&-Take Breakfast Sausage Sandwich

Pesto, Mozzarella & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
2
Loaded Pita Pockets

Smoked Sablefish & Radish Flagel

Top flagels, aka flat bagels, with smoked sablefish (black cod) for a healthy breakfast or lunch. Sablefish has a firmer texture than smoked salmon. Look for it with other smoked fish in the seafood department at your grocery store or substitute an equal amount of smoked salmon.

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.
By Gaby Dalkin

Strawberry-Kiwi Cheesecake Toast

Rating: 4 stars
1
In a hurry? It takes just 5 minutes to toss together this cheerful strawberry-kiwi toast.
By Ellen Davis

Loaded Pita Pockets

Stuffing a whole wheat pita pocket with delicious, healthy ingredients is great way to make an on-the-go breakfast. Plus, these loaded pita pockets are sweet and savory with a tasty crunch!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Rating: 5 stars
1
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
By Breana Killeen

Quark & Cucumber Toast

Give your healthy breakfast a savory spin with this quark and cucumber toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Pistachio & Peach Toast

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.
By Ellen Davis

Pesto, Mozzarella & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Rating: 5 stars
2
This healthy vegetarian breakfast egg-sandwich recipe is a delicious way to use up pesto and fresh mozzarella cheese and it's ready in just 5 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon & Everything Bagel Toast

Top your favorite whole-grain toast with cream cheese, smoked salmon and everything bagel seasoning for a healthy breakfast that's ready in minutes.
By Joyce Hendley

Avocado & Caper Flagel

Flagels, aka flat bagels, give you more surface area for healthy toppings, like heart-healthy avocados, for a satisfying breakfast or snack.
By Julia Clancy

Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana

Jelly is delicious, but nothing beats the natural sweetness of a nutritious banana. It's the perfect addition to creamy peanut butter and a crisp slice of fiber-rich toast.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Flagel

Goat cheese has bolder flavor than cream cheese. We love it schmeared on a flagel (aka flat bagel) for a healthy breakfast, brunch or lunch idea.
By Julia Clancy

Cream Cheese & Cucumber Crispbreads

This smørrebrød--the Danish name for an open-faced sandwich served on rye--is reminiscent of a cucumber tea sandwich, with a drizzle of honey for sweetness and walnuts for crunch.
By Julia Clancy

Roasted Red Pepper & Sardine Toast

Sardines are healthy, cheap and delicious--try this simple toast recipe to work more of these tasty little fish into your diet.
By Joyce Hendley

Whole Wheat Bagel with Peanut Butter

Swap out a typical bagel with a mini whole wheat bagel for a lower calorie and higher fiber breakfast. Pair with peanut butter to keep you fuller longer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple & Veggie Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Rating: 4 stars
4
This healthy vegetarian breakfast-sandwich recipe comes together in 5 minutes, but has plenty of protein from a vegetarian sausage patty and fiber from the whole-wheat bread and apple to keep you satisfied all morning long.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Trout & Cream Cheese Flagel

Smoked trout has a milder flavor than smoked salmon but still gives this flagel, aka flat bagel, a protein and omega-3 boost.
By Julia Clancy

Ricotta & Chocolate Toast

This ricotta, honey and chocolate toast is perfect for when you want something sweet but still healthy for breakfast. Plus, it takes only a few minutes to assemble.
By Joyce Hendley

Sausage & Cheese English Muffin Sandwich

This Sausage & Cheese English Muffin Sandwich is only 5 ingredients and packed with protein. It's the perfect breakfast on the go.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cinnamon Swirl Bread with Cream Cheese

Smell the cinnamon and taste the sweetness! Toast cinnamon swirl bread, and top with reduced-fat cream cheese and honey for a sweet breakfast with a little crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

Trading bread for waffles is just the upgrade the classic breakfast sandwich calls for. To save yourself time, make a bunch of these easy sandwiches to fill up your freezer so you'll always have a healthy breakfast at the ready.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.
