Healthy Margarita Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Margarita recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Apple Cider-Mezcal Margarita

This fall version of a margarita features apple cider and mezcal, a liquor made from agave much like tequila. Like a classic margarita, this one blends sweet and sour flavors with a hint of cinnamon and orange from triple sec.
By Carolyn Casner

Magical Color-Changing Margaritas

Pour homemade margarita mix over ice cubes made from blue pea flower tea and watch your cocktail change colors before your eyes without any artificial food dye. It's sure to be your new favorite party trick. Blue pea flower tea (also called butterfly pea tea) is an herbal tea from Southeast Asia that changes from blue to purple when mixed with an acidic ingredient (like the lime juice in this margarita recipe).
By Carolyn Casner

Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas

Swirl layers of red strawberry margarita with yellow mango margarita in this skinny frozen cocktail for a festive party drink that will wow your guests. It tastes just as good as a restaurant frozen margarita, without all the sugar!
By Carolyn Casner

Pomegranate Margaritas

Who says margaritas are just for summer? This pomegranate twist on a cocktail favorite is good all year long--elegant enough for the holidays and fun enough for an outdoor barbecue.
By Devon O'Brien

Frozen Peach Margaritas

Enjoy sweet peach flavor anytime of year with this skinny frozen margarita. It tastes just like a restaurant version, but with less sugar, for an easy cocktail you will actually want to make at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Margarita

This margarita recipe slashes 150 calories compared to typical margarita recipes made with syrupy-sweet margarita mix. Adding lime zest to the salt rim gives great flavor and cuts the salt in half.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Mezcal Margarita

Feel the heat in this zippy mezcal margarita! What's the difference between tequila and mezcal? Tequila is a type of mezcal. They're both made from agave, with mezcal traditionally picking up its signature smoky flavor from being cooked in underground pits. We love it paired with a little bit of heat and agave syrup for a touch of sweetness.
By Karen Rankin

Pineapple Margaritas with No Added Sugar

Pineapple juice adds plenty of sweetness to this no-sugar-added margarita recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Kumquat Margaritas

Kumquats are bite-size citrus fruit that you can eat whole, including the skins and seeds. Find them in season November through March for a great sweet addition to your traditional margarita recipe.
By Donna Buono

Blood Orange Margaritas

Fresh blood orange juice gives this stunning pink cocktail just the right balance of sweet and sour. For the perfect finish, upgrade the salt rim on your glass by mixing in a little orange zest to add to both the presentation and flavor of these skinny margaritas.
By Devon O'Brien

Fresh Strawberry Margarita

This fresh strawberry margarita is sweet, with a light herbal note from the basil. It's got the classic margarita taste—with the added benefit of fresh strawberries shining through, making it light and very refreshing.
By Liv Dansky

Frozen Pineapple Margaritas

These frosty pineapple margaritas taste just like restaurant-style frozen margaritas, but without all the sugar, for a skinny cocktail you can easily whip up at home.
By Carolyn Casner
All Healthy Margarita Recipes

Frozen Watermelon Margarita

This frozen watermelon margarita is refreshingly balanced with sweet watermelon and tart lime juice. Seasoning around the rim offers a little heat. Feel free to swap out the watermelon for cantaloupe or honeydew for a different take.
By Britney Victoria Alston

White Peach Margarita

This frozen white peach margarita has a nice balance of sweet and sour. Adding peach liqueur instead of triple sec enhances the cocktail's peachy flavor.
By Karen Rankin

Frozen Rainbow Margaritas

Celebrate Pride Month--or any other occasion that calls for rainbows--with these vibrant, tropical-flavored frozen margaritas! This four-layer fruity cocktail uses only natural ingredients and colors, including a quick infusion made with dried butterfly pea flowers that makes for a dramatic pop of blue. This rainbow margarita is bright and citrusy, with dominant flavors of strawberry and pineapple. Feel free to use fresh or frozen fruit in these pretty margs.
By Amy Traynor

Watermelon Margarita

All you need is a blender to whip up the watermelon base for this refreshing summer cocktail with a splash of silver tequila and fresh-squeezed orange juice. Use the extra DIY watermelon juice to double the recipe or enjoy it on its own.
By Sarah Epperson Loveless

Layered Strawberry-Lime Margaritas

These simple, fruity frozen margaritas are as easy to make as they are delicious! Inspired by a mix of two summer classics: frozen margaritas and strawberry lemonade, these red, white and blue margaritas are the perfect laid-back sipper for the Fourth of July or anytime you want a colorful cocktail. This recipe serves 2 but is easily doubled to serve 4.
By Amy Traynor

Dole Whip-Inspired Frozen Pineapple Margarita

This margarita whips up frozen pineapple with sorbet to achieve a creamy texture reminiscent of Dole Whip—a creamy soft-serve pineapple dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

15 Margaritas on the Rocks You'll Want to Make Forever

Recipes like our Prickly Pear Margaritas and Hot Honey Margarita are refreshing and healthy.

Our 14 Best Margarita Recipes for Summer

These refreshing margaritas are so good, you won't want to miss a drop.
By Leah Goggins

Strawberry Margarita Snow Cones

These boozy snow cones make cocktail hour extra fun.
By Carolyn Casner

Coconut Margarita

Coconut water brings just enough sweetness to this frozen coconut margarita to add flavor to the drink without making it too sweet. The lime juice and Coco López give this drink a tropical flavor, while the tequila and triple sec make it taste like a solid margarita.
By Karen Rankin
