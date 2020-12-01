Healthy Margarita Recipes

Magical Color-Changing Margaritas

Pour homemade margarita mix over ice cubes made from blue pea flower tea and watch your cocktail change colors before your eyes without any artificial food dye. It's sure to be your new favorite party trick. Blue pea flower tea (also called butterfly pea tea) is an herbal tea from Southeast Asia that changes from blue to purple when mixed with an acidic ingredient (like the lime juice in this margarita recipe).