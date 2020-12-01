Low-Added Sugar Dessert Recipes

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

17
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

10
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meringues

2
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Butter Pastry Dough

1
This easy pastry and pie dough recipe makes enough for one double-crust pie or two single-crust pies. Use it for apple, pumpkin, pecan or any fruit pie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
By Carolyn Casner

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

3
Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Mini New York Cheesecakes

2
These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Mini Berry Cream Pies

4
Try this Mini Berry Cream Pies recipe the next time you want to whip up a quick healthy dessert. For this red-white-and-blue dessert, frozen mini phyllo cups work the best. Keep them nestled in their tray for easy transport to a picnic or potluck.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond & Pear Rose Tarts

These pretty little two-bite almond and pear tarts are perfect for party buffets, especially in the fall when pears are in season. Thinly slicing the pears lets you roll up the tarts more neatly, giving you a bakery-worthy presentation. If you have a mandoline, this is a good time to pull it out. Cold puff pastry is important to ensure you get irresistibly flaky results. Want to make this easy, healthy dessert gluten-free? Just swap in gluten-free puff pastry, found in the freezer section of most grocery stores. And don't forget to use an all-purpose gluten-free flour blend to roll it out!
By Adam Dolge

Watermelon Fruit Pizza

1
This refreshing fruit dessert pizza recipe swaps classic cookie crust with a healthier watermelon crust. Topped with yogurt sauce, your favorite berries and mint, this fresh dessert can easily be doubled for a party or halved for every day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Oat Streusel Bars

4
The dough in this easy dessert recipe does double duty--it creates a sturdy crust to hold all the gooey strawberry filling and also makes a crisp crumb topping. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream to take this to the next level.
By Ivy Odom

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

17 No-Added-Sugar Desserts for a Refreshing Summer Treat
With hot days ahead, we're already dreaming of all the delicious ways we'll keep cool this summer.
7 Nice Cream Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Our healthy vegan ice cream recipes are the perfect treat for those sweltering hot summer days. These dairy-free treats can be blended up in just 10 minutes, although some require a long freeze time, so plan accordingly. You can easily indulge your sweet tooth with these recipes, which contain little to no added sugar. Recipes like Strawberry Nice Cream and Mint Chocolate Chip Nice Cream are healthy, delicious and refreshing.
Bourbon Whipped Cream
Broiled Mango
2
Cherry Sorbet
Lemon Icebox Pie with Coconut-Graham Cracker Crust
3

Light and delicious, this easy old-fashioned lemon icebox pie takes dessert up a notch thanks to coconut in the crust, which boosts both flavor and texture. For the brightest hit of citrus use fresh-squeezed lemon juice. Look for graham crackers made with 100% whole-wheat flour to get the most fiber. Seeing graham flour on the label? Good news--that's coarsely ground whole-wheat.

All Low-Added Sugar Dessert Recipes

Natural Decorating Sugar

This natural decorating sugar recipe replaces artificial food coloring with fruit juice or natural dyes to produce colorful sanding sugar perfect for creating beautiful cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pretzels with Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter

2
Get the salty-sweet chocolate satisfaction of a candy bar with this better-for-you chocolate-peanut butter gluten-free snack or dessert recipe. Pair it with a glass of milk, hot or cold, for a boost of calcium and protein.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Rainbow Fruit Kebabs

Eating clean doesn't have to be boring! This fruit-salad-on-a-stick is the natural way to get in on the rainbow trend for a fun healthy snack or no-added-sugar dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon with Lime

A hit of lime zest and crunchy salt flakes on ripe watermelon is an addictive, salty-sweet way to enjoy a refreshing and hydrating snack. Pair it with a few pistachios for a protein boost.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Vegan Watermelon Fruit Pizza

2
Wedges of juicy watermelon topped with nondairy coconut yogurt and berries make for a crisp and refreshing dessert. To feed a crowd, leave the wedges blank and let guests add their own toppings to the yogurt.
By Carolyn Casner
