Healthy Sugar-Free Desserts

Find healthy, delicious sugar-free dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Mango Fruit Leather

1
This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home.

Broiled Mango

2
Broiling fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. A squeeze of tart lime juice balances it out. Try this technique with pineapple as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Sugar-Free Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

2
Create instant frozen yogurt for a healthy dessert in just 10 minutes by blending frozen strawberries with yogurt in a food processor. This healthy frozen yogurt recipe is sweetened with Splenda, making it a sugar-free treat. Use a different favorite frozen fruit in place of the strawberries if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Butter Pastry Dough

1
This easy pastry and pie dough recipe makes enough for one double-crust pie or two single-crust pies. Use it for apple, pumpkin, pecan or any fruit pie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Breakfast Parfait

7
A little low fat dairy and some vitamin-rich fruit and you've just started your day right, nutritionally speaking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Rice-Cake Stack

1
Try other nut butters in this crunchy snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pomegranate Poached Pears

3
Pears are simmered in a blend of tart pomegranate juice and sweet dessert wine with gorgeous garnet-red results. The pears are served with the reduced poaching liquid and a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds. A striking finale to any festive meal, garnish the pears with toasted slivered almonds and a touch of tangy Greek yogurt.
By Kitty Morse

Pretzels with Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter

2
Get the salty-sweet chocolate satisfaction of a candy bar with this better-for-you chocolate-peanut butter gluten-free snack or dessert recipe. Pair it with a glass of milk, hot or cold, for a boost of calcium and protein.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Flourless Chocolate Cake with Chile

1
Intensely chocolaty with a seductive fragrance of almond, chile and cinnamon, this flourless chocolate cake is complex and rich. It's also an easy do-ahead dessert.
By Lynda Balslev

Winter Fruit Salad

Fruit salad isn't just for summer; orange, grapefruit, pineapple, star fruit and pomegranate combine for a satisfying dish your body craves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherries with Ricotta & Toasted Almonds

3
Warm cherries topped with luscious ricotta cheese and toasted almonds makes for a rich-tasting--yet calorie-conscious--treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Whole-Grain Crepes
3
This basic recipe makes a tasty wrap for any type of filling. In this method, we fold the crepe into a square leaving a little “window” in the middle to show off what's inside, but you can simply roll the crepe over a filling or fold it in half. Try lightly sweetened ricotta and a drizzle of apricot jam inside or, for a savory crepe, fill the crepes with sautéed spinach, mushrooms and garlic.
Nutty Rice Cake
This gluten-free, healthy snack uses almond butter and apples, but feel free to swap for other nut butter and fruit combinations, such as peanut butter and banana.
Melon & Apple Granita
1
Tropical Fruit Ice

This super-simple recipe makes an exotic ice with intense flavor. To turn it into a showstopper dessert, garnish with sliced fresh tropical fruit and toasted coconut. Welch's frozen passion fruit concentrate can be found in supermarkets. Substitute the same size can of other frozen juice concentrates for endless variations.

Cocoa-Date Oatmeal

5
"I was inspired by the news that chocolate can be good for you," wrote reader Jennifer Sanders of Cambridge, Ontario. "Why not eat it for breakfast?" She shared her recipe for this heart-warming chocolaty hot cereal. If you are looking for a way to get your kids to start their day with a bowl of oatmeal, this is it. The microwave is convenient, but you can also cook the oatmeal on the stovetop following package directions. Top the cereal with milk or soymilk and sweeten with brown sugar or no-calorie sweetener, if desired.
By Jennifer Sanders

Tropical Fruits with Pistachios & Coconut

Luscious tropical fruit topped with creamy coconut milk and crunchy pistachios is a simple yet delicious dessert.
By Mariana Velasquez

Roasted Grapes

1
Roasting isn't just for turkey. Roasting fruit, in this case grapes, brings out its inherent sweetness.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Fruit Puree Fat Replacement

This apple-pear puree works well if you're looking to replace some of the fat in your baked goods.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cold Plum Soup

Cold fruit soups are a refreshing end to a summer's evening.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramel-Vanilla Popcorn

Toss popped popcorn in a vanilla brown sugar syrup, then bake for a quick-and-easy sweet snack or gift.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
