Healthy Vegetarian Recipes For Two

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

This earthy bowl of lentils is topped with leftover roasted root veggies from a large batch for an easy weeknight dinner. Keep it vegan or add a drizzle of plain yogurt for extra richness.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Zucchini Frittata

A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese.
By Marie Simmons

Turmeric Rice Bowl with Garam Masala Root Vegetables & Chickpeas

This fragrant turmeric rice bowl topped with leftover spiced roasted root vegetables and chickpeas is inspired by flavors from India for an easy, vegetarian dinner.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Air-Fryer Kale Chips

Homemade kale chips are incredibly easy to make. Thanks to the air fryer, fresh kale leaves turn extra crispy in under 15 minutes with much less fat than some store-bought options. Warning: These will go fast!
By Adam Hickman

Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash

Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.
By Susanne A. Davis

Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto

We love using chickpea pasta in this quick and easy dinner recipe, but other bean pastas or whole-wheat noodles are just as good with this fresh and zesty pesto sauce.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Indian-Spiced Cauliflower & Chickpea Salad

Lime juice, ginger, jalapeño and parsley are the stars of this curried cauliflower and chickpea vegetarian, main-dish salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Udon Noodle Bowl

This Asian-inspired udon noodle bowl can be ready in just 30 minutes. It's a perfect weeknight meal, quick and incredibly satisfying.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili for Two

This satisfying vegetarian chili for two is studded with black beans and sweet potatoes. Serve with some warmed corn tortillas and tossed salad with orange segments and avocado.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Whole-Wheat Couscous

Feel free to double this recipe to suit your needs. To add more flavor, swap reduced-sodium broth in for the water.
By Katie Webster
Tofu & Roasted Vegetable Grain Bowl with Pumpkin Seeds
Crispy tofu lends protein to this burrito bowl-inspired veggie-packed grain bowl that's perfect for a quick and easy dinner or packable lunch for work.
Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Omelet
Oven-Baked Curly Fries
Black Bean-Smothered Sweet Potatoes
For a quick and satisfying last-minute supper, it's hard to beat a sweet potato zapped in the microwave. The fragrant filling of beans and tomato adds protein, making it a nutritionally complete entree. Be sure to eat the potato skin; it's full of fiber.

Grilled Vegetable Pitas

Perfect for outdoor dining, these pitas are filled with grilled vegetables and tangy feta cheese and make for easy, no-utensil noshing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple Tofu Stir-Fry

At last--a sweet-and-sour dish with a fresh, not cloying, taste. Add a pinch of crushed red pepper, a splash of chile-garlic sauce or a dash of hot sauce to give it a little heat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Reubens with Russian Dressing

This exceptional sandwich originated at Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington, Vermont. The spinach, mushroom and onion filling is so satisfying, you won't even miss the corned beef.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Eggplant-Cheddar Bake

For this healthy take on baked eggplant Parmesan, we've swapped out the traditional mozzarella and Parmesan cheese for Cheddar. A simple tomato sauce and a sprinkle of fresh basil brighten up the flavors in this easy dinner that'll please the whole family. Try it the next time you have a bumper crop of eggplant!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Seitan Stir-Fry

A flavorful sauce and lots of crunchy vegetables make this seitan stir-fry a quick and healthy choice for dinner tonight!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Artichoke & Red Pepper Frittata

For an impromptu supper, nothing beats a frittata, the Italian version of an omelet. This one relies on the convenience of canned artichokes, which are a good, delicious source of fiber.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Glazed Tofu with Bok Choy for Two

In this healthy Chinese tofu stir-fry recipe, the bok choy is cooked first, then removed from the pan so its juices don't dilute the sauce. Pressing tofu helps extract liquid so it cooks up with a bit of a bite. Look for plum sauce--a sweet-and-sour condiment--near other Chinese sauces in most supermarkets. Serve with steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Root Vegetables with Goat Cheese Polenta

This is true healthy comfort food--a bowl of soft, creamy polenta topped with warm roasted vegetables infused with garlic and sage.
By Sylvia Fountaine
