Healthy Vegetarian Sandwich Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian sandwich recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
11
This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.
By Katie Webster

Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
3
Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. And creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese's usual tomato soup partner. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week.
By Breana Killeen

Avocado-Egg Toast

Rating: Unrated
4
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
By Ellen Davis

Mushroom Melts

This mushroom melt has both Gruyère and Swiss cheeses that work together with earthy mushrooms to create a delicious ooey-gooey vegetarian grilled cheese. Balsamic vinegar helps lighten the sandwich, and the thin slices of rye bread help keep the sodium in check.
By Liv Dansky

Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

Rating: Unrated
3
Use whichever veggies you have on hand to fill up this veggie wrap. The avocado and hummus help hold the wrap together--and provide heart-healthy fat and fiber.
By Katie Webster

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Rating: Unrated
3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Tomato-&-Avocado Cheese Sandwich

Parmesan cheese is such a bold flavor, you only need 1/4 cup to add a big punch to this vegetarian toaster-oven sandwich. Get a serving of fruit too, when you enjoy the sandwich with a fresh pear.
By Katie Webster

Italian Vegetable Hoagies

Rating: Unrated
25
This delightfully easy, and somewhat messy, sandwich packs a punch with sweet balsamic vinegar, artichoke hearts, red onion, provolone cheese and zesty pepperoncini. We love it for dinner as well as lunch. If you're packing the hoagies to take along, keep the ingredients separate and assemble right before eating to avoid soggy bread. Serve with tomato and cucumber salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Rating: Unrated
2
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap with Cilantro Hummus

These healthy multi-grain wraps are filled with mixed greens, chopped cucumber, tomato and red onion, as well as feta cheese and a homemade cilantro hummus. As a time saver, the hummus can be prepared up to 3 days ahead, and chilled until you're ready to make the wraps.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Egg Salad Avocado Toast

It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.
By Breana Killeen

Portobello "Philly Cheese Steak" Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
52
Cheese steaks are a Philadelphia tradition: thin slices from a rich and very fatty slab of beef, fried up and topped with a heavy cheese sauce. We've cut down on the fat considerably--but not on the taste. All it needs is a cold beer or a glass of pinot noir on the side.
By Katie Webster

Inspiration and Ideas

Cauliflower Grilled Cheese with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Cauliflower Grilled Cheese with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty in this healthy sandwich recipe--the oil coats roasted cauliflower florets with flavor, while the chopped bits of tomato add color and bursts of umami. Don't have a panini maker? Cook these grilled cheese sandwiches in a skillet over medium heat. Place another skillet on top, weighted down with four 15-ounce cans, to press them.
Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
3
Lighten up classic egg salad by swapping in creamy avocado instead of using mayonnaise. Sandwich it between toasted whole-wheat bread and you've got an easy, packable lunch ready for work or school.
Tijuana Torta

Tijuana Torta

Rating: Unrated
20
Cream Cheese & Veggie Roll-Up

Cream Cheese & Veggie Roll-Up

Rating: Unrated
2
Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
1
Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast

Rating: Unrated
5

Skip the gluten and get some vitamin C with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Topped with spinach, egg and a dash of hot sauce, it's a delicious alternative to eggs Benedict.

All Healthy Vegetarian Sandwich Recipes

Roasted Vegetable Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
3
These hearty sandwiches may be assembled ahead of time and are perfect for a summer picnic
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.
By Gaby Dalkin

Roasted Veggie & Hummus Pita Pockets

Rating: Unrated
1
Mediterranean flavors and fiber-packed ingredients combine for a satisfying and tasty pita-pocket sandwich.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Cauliflower Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Turn a comfort food classic into a healthier low-carb version packed with veggies. We use cauliflower rice to make gluten-free toast that holds together this green chile grilled cheese sandwich for a delicious and healthy dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan BLATs (BLTs with Avocado)

Rating: Unrated
2
Roasted shiitake mushrooms doused in soy sauce with a dash of smoked paprika become a natural, vegan alternative to bacon. Try them in this vegan version of a classic BLT with creamy avocado and eggless mayonnaise or on top of a salad as a substitute for bacon bits.
By Hilary Meyer

Seitan BBQ Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
1
Enjoy classic BBQ flavor with filling vegan seitan, or wheat meat. The sliced seitan needs time in a hot pan to turn brown and crispy; let it sear before coating it with the tangy ketchup mixture for the best texture. A side of sweet potato chips makes the perfect pairing for a fast weeknight meal.
By Robin Bashinsky

Roasted Buffalo Chickpea Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
This vegetarian riff on a Buffalo chicken wrap adds the spicy Buffalo tang you love to crunchy roasted chickpeas all tucked into an easy-to-make wrap with carrot, celery and blue cheese. Make and take a wrap for a healthy packable lunch or serve them up on game day for a protein-packed snack everyone will devour.
By Hilary Meyer

Barbecue Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches

In this vegan copycat recipe of barbecue pulled pork, we swap out meat for jackfruit, a tropical fruit that, when not fully ripe, has a texture similar to shredded pork. The mild-flavored fruit soaks up the delicious homemade barbecue sauce for a finger-licking-good sandwich filling. Top the sandwiches with a fresh slaw for a satisfying meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Chipotle Ranch Egg Salad Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Put a Southwest spin on easy-to-pack egg salad sandwiches with this healthy wrap recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Corned Beet Reuben Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
1
Tossing beets with coriander, mustard seeds, cinnamon and allspice gives them savory corned-beef flavor. With this vegetarian Reuben sandwich, you won't miss the meat.
By Adam Dolge

Crunchy Veggie Wraps

These vegetarian wraps pack perfectly for school or office lunches.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato & Smoked Mozzarella Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
2
Take a classic combination like fresh tomatoes and mozzarella, add a couple flavor-packed ingredients like olives and sun-dried tomatoes, put it between two pieces of crusty bread and you'll have a satisfying weekend lunch or an easy warm-weather supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caprese Toast

Tomato, basil and mozzarella, this Caprese toast has it all!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pistachio & Peach Toast

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.
By Ellen Davis

Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich

Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwestern Waffle

This open-faced egg sandwich has a bit of southwestern flair with avocado and fresh salsa. And while you'd normally expect it served on toast or an English muffin, we've switched things up by serving it on a whole-grain waffle.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Sandwich

A classic grilled cheese sandwich is dressed up with slices of fresh tomato. Lunch was never so quick and easy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple & Cheddar Pita Pockets

Rating: Unrated
3
The flavors of fall, apples and Cheddar, are highlighted with brown mustard and fresh greens, and tucked in a hearty whole-wheat pita to make a satisfying lunch.
By Katie Webster

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
10
Though vegetarian BBQ may be an oxymoron, once you take a bite of this delicious tofu sandwich topped with coleslaw and dill pickles you won't mind the contradiction. Serve with: Baked beans and corn on the cob.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Reubens with Russian Dressing

Rating: Unrated
29
This exceptional sandwich originated at Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington, Vermont. The spinach, mushroom and onion filling is so satisfying, you won't even miss the corned beef.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry & Cream Cheese Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
14
Sliced strawberries and reduced-fat cream cheese come together in a sandwich for this quick and healthy lunchbox treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Panini

This warm panini recipe is an easy choice when you're preparing lunch for four. Each sandwich is loaded with a full cup of spinach and flavorful basil and feta cheese--so tasty!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Egg-Vegetable Salad Wraps

Fresh vegetables add crunch and flavor to plain egg salad in this recipe. These low-calorie wraps are perfect for a casual lunch gathering for friends or for taking on a picnic. Just wrap each one tightly in wax paper and then plastic wrap. They'll hold in your insulated picnic bag with ice packs for up to five hours.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pesto, Mozzarella & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy vegetarian breakfast egg-sandwich recipe is a delicious way to use up pesto and fresh mozzarella cheese and it's ready in just 5 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
