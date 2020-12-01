Healthy Vegan Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegan smoothie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy

Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie

Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair-try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Turmeric Latte

Studies on turmeric's health benefits, particularly for reducing inflammation, are preliminary but promising. Try this vegan turmeric latte made from steamed almond milk and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie

Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.
By Devon O'Brien

Creamy Watermelon Smoothie

This creamy vegan watermelon smoothie has a subtle coconut flavor thanks to coconut-milk yogurt. Strawberries add color and banana adds a smooth texture while letting the watermelon flavor shine through.
By Marianne Williams

Carrot Smoothie

This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Green Smoothie

Get your daily dose of dark leafy greens any time of day with this delicious green smoothie. Ground flaxseed adds omega-3s. Pour any extra into a freezer-pop mold and have it later as a frozen green smoothie pop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Smoothies are a great healthy breakfast for kids, but busy parents know there's no time for all that chopping and measuring in the morning rush. Make these easy DIY smoothie packs ahead of time and stash them in your freezer until you're ready to whir up a fruit-filled meal or snack kids will love. This makes enough for a workweek's worth of smoothies!
By Hilary Meyer
Inspiration and Ideas

Wake-Up Smoothie
With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie
Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.
Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie
Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie
Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.

All Healthy Vegan Smoothie Recipes

Good Green Tea Smoothie

This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Smoothie

Strawberries and banana are the sneaky way to hide the fact that there's 1 1/2 cups of spinach in this smoothie. It's so berry delicious that you'll be making it every morning.
By Casey Barber

Blueberry & Avocado Smoothie

Just four ingredients combine for a refreshing, just-sweet-enough smoothie that's a real treat. Blueberries add the sweet, fruity flavor and avocado adds a creamy, smooth texture to this healthy smoothie.
By Casey Barber

Mango & Kale Smoothie

The blend of kale, mango, banana and orange juice gives this healthy smoothie an extra-fresh and tropical flavor profile.
By Casey Barber

Cherry Smoothie

The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.
By Devon O'Brien

Coconut Blueberry Smoothie

Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.
By Devon O'Brien

Strawberry-Almond Smoothie

Almond milk, tofu and strawberries combine in this simple and satisfying smoothie.
By Elizabeth Hiser

Whipped Frozen Pink Lemonade

Feeling in the pink? It's berry easy to bring a blush to your cheeks when you whip up this creamy frozen pink lemonade made with frozen strawberries. It's the perfect balance of tangy and sweet--a better-for-you indulgence that you can whip up quickly with homemade lemon simple syrup. Use your favorite neutral-flavored nondairy milk in this vegan treat, though almond milk and other nut milks will add a stronger nutty flavor than coconut milk or oat milk.
By Casey Barber

Pineapple Spinach Smoothie

Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.
By Devon O'Brien

Thermos-Ready Smoothie

This healthy smoothie recipe is a protein and fiber-rich drink to go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Chocolate Milk Recovery Drink

Recover from your next workout with this healthy chocolate milk recovery drink. Avocado adds creaminess while chocolate and peanut butter give it a satisfying salty-sweet flavor. Oats will fill you up with their added boost of fiber.
By Britney Victoria Alston

Whipped Matcha Fruit Smoothies

Taste the rainbow with this whipped, fruity version of a matcha latte. Just blend your preferred nondairy milk with frozen fruit for the base, then top with a whipped matcha foam that uses aquafaba--the liquid from a can of chickpeas--to make the beverage completely vegan. (The drink also works very well with cow's milk if you don't mind it not being vegan.) A pinch of sugar subtly enhances the matcha's bitterness, but feel free to add more to your taste.
By Casey Barber

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.
By Devon O'Brien

Carrot-Apple Smoothie

This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.
By Liv Dansky
