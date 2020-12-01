Low-Fat Bar & Cookie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-fat bars and cookies from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Spiced Pumpkin Cookies

13
The deep flavors of molasses, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg make these wholesome pumpkin cookies delicious without the addition of butter--and they lend themselves beautifully to the inclusion of whole-wheat flour. They are also the perfect texture for a sandwich cookie--fill them with a slightly sweetened cream cheese frosting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

10
This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

Fresh Apple Squares

5
One batch of dough does double duty as both the crust and streusel topping to make one of the easiest desserts around.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

8
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Apple-Oatmeal Cookies

3
These healthy apple cookies made with oats, shredded apples and brown sugar make snack time enjoyable for everybody.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meringues

2
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Soft Sugar Cookies

1
These easy and classic cookies incorporate mild-tasting white whole-wheat flour for extra fiber and nutrients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Healthy Pumpkin-Oatmeal Cookies

3
These tender pumpkin-oatmeal cookies have the perfect amount of sweetness from brown sugar and raisins and a slightly nutty flavor from almond butter. Enjoy them as an after-school snack or a healthy dessert. Several testers also said they'd love to eat them with a cup of coffee in the morning.
By Julia Levy

Cinnamon Icebox Cookies

Slice-and-bake icebox cookies are the ultimate make-ahead treat. You can make a batch and bake as many as you like, saving the rest of the dough in the freezer. These simple swirled cookies are rolled in finely chopped pecans. They're mildly sweet—perfect for after dinner or paired with coffee.
By Hilary Meyer

Mini Gingerbread House Cookies

1
Holiday cookies don't get any cuter than these mini gingerbread houses that kids and adults alike will love. Use a mini gingerbread house cookie cutter to cut out all the parts (the kids will love helping with this part), then build the houses and let the kids go to town decorating. Line up your finished creations to make a gingerbread house village, eat them up or prop them up on mugs of cocoa for dipping and munching.
By Hilary Meyer

Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

4
These pumpkin sugar cookies are soft and moist with just the right amount of spice and a delicate pumpkin flavor topped off with a nice lightly spiced glaze. They're perfect for a fall after-school snack or light dessert.
By Pam Lolley

Lemon Thins

6
These lemon cookies are made healthier with whole-wheat pastry flour and they get their zippy flavor from fresh lemon zest and juice rather than lemon extract. This lemon cookie recipe would be the perfect accompaniment to afternoon tea.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Caramel Apple Cookies
2
Kids and adults alike will love these fall caramel apple cookies. They are crisp on the bottom and chewy in the center with bits of apple and just a hint of spice. The caramel glaze takes them over the top!
Lemon Drop Cookies
1
These soft lemon drop cookies feature both sweet and tangy flavors thanks to plenty of fresh lemon juice and a powdered sugar glaze. These easy cookies are perfect with tea and coffee and will make a great addition to your holiday cookie platter.
Chocolate Brownie Vegan Mug Cake
Citrus-Kissed Honey Buttons
7

These citrus-flavored sugar cookies are a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.

All Low-Fat Bar & Cookie Recipes

Ginger & Spice Crackles

1
These soft and moist cookies are spiked with ginger, cinnamon and a hint of clove and they crackle on top when they bake. Rolling them in powdered sugar gives them a lightly sweet coating on the outside that looks like a dusting of fresh fallen snow.
By Hilary Meyer

Lemon Sugar Cookies

These lemon sugar cookies are simple and delicious. A light hand with sugar and a touch of lemon makes them not overly sweet or tart with a soft, chewy texture. They're perfect for pairing with coffee or tea or serving alongside ice cream.
By Sarah Epperson Loveless

Shortbread Cookies with Blueberry Sparkling Sugar

Store-bought decorative sugars just add color and sweetness to baked goods. But when you make your own, like the blueberry sugar here, you add flavor and antioxidants as well.
By Nancy Baggett

Coffee Star Cookies

1
Spelt flour's earthy flavor is a good companion to the warm spices and molasses in these cheerful cookies. Play around with the glaze and decorations to vary the look of the batch.
By Dorie Greenspan

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

1
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake peanut butter cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thumbprints with Ruby Chocolate

You can fill these thumbprint cookies with jam or ruby chocolate, a naturally pink chocolate that has a tart, fruity flavor. You can find ruby chocolate (also called ruby cacao or ruby couverture) at some specialty grocery stores, including Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, and online.
By Dorie Greenspan

Garri Cookies

Garri is made from dried, fermented cassava, a tuber native to South America and introduced to Africa by Portuguese traders from Brazil in the 16th century. San Francisco chef Simileoluwa Adebajo says her family, like many in Nigeria, often eat garri mixed with ground nuts, sugar and milk, like a cereal. These subtly sweet cookies are crisp and delicious.
By Simileoluwa Adebajo

Chocolate-Mint Crinkle Cookies

1
No need to avoid the dessert table when you bring these lightened-up cookies to the party. These chocolate goodies are rolled in powdered sugar before baking and the end result is as tasty as it is beautiful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Merveilles (Orange-Scented Fried Cookies)

In France these are called merveilles, which means miracles. As the dough is fried in oil, it puffs up slightly, transforming into a delicate, airy confection. Here, we have cut the dough into triangles, but you can cut it into any shape you please.
By Dorie Greenspan

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies

1
Classic chocolate chip cookies get a fall update by mixing in pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Not only are these pumpkin cookies even more flavorful than regular chocolate chip cookies, they're also oh-so-soft and cakelike. Use chocolate chunks for big gooey bites of chocolate or opt for mini chocolate chips to ensure a bit of chocolate in each bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Brownie Cookies

1
Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com