Low-Fat Chicken Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-fat chicken recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

1
Reduced-fat soup, semi-soft cheese and fat-free milk make this classic casserole recipe low in fat and calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Maple-Glazed Chicken Breasts

3
Here's an easy main dish that's sure to set you on your own quest for the best syrup. Start the chicken breasts marinating on a Saturday afternoon for a quick meal later in the day, just about the time you come in from raking the last of the winter leaves off the garden.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Sesame Chicken Soup

5
This quick and easy spicy chicken soup recipe is made with leftover cooked chicken and is spiked with garlic, ginger and hot sauce.
By Natalie Danford

Baked Chicken Tenders

Tender chicken breast pieces are baked with a tasty bread crumb coating flavored with lemon and Parmesan cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack

9
Prep all of the ingredients for this hearty soup and freeze until you're ready to cook it for a fast meal. All you have to do is pop the frozen ingredients into your multicooker and turn it on. Using a pressure cooker to make this warming pot of chili results in extra-tender chicken that's easy to shred. The addition of chopped zucchini and corn gives each bowl a nutritional boost.
By Joy Howard

White Chicken Chili

2
A bowl of this healthy white chicken chili packs a whopping 22 grams of protein in each serving and is appropriate for a diabetes-friendly diet. Consider topping this white chili with Greek yogurt instead of sour cream to reduce calorie and fat content while still getting a creamy texture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Balsamic-Dijon Chicken

4
Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Chicken Pasta

2
This quick and easy recipe tops multigrain or whole-grain pasta with flavorful chicken, broccoli and diced vegetables. With 0 grams of saturated fat and 20 grams of protein per serving, this recipe has everything you need for a no-hassle dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Sweet Potato Grill Packets with Peppers & Onions

6
Cook your whole meal in a packet on the grill with this easy veggie-loaded recipe. The Mexican-inspired seasoning makes the chicken and veggies taste great served with warm tortillas and your favorite taco toppings for a healthy dinner.
By Joy Howard

Chicken Noodle Soup with Dill

14
Chicken noodle soup is undeniably comfort food for many people (especially when they're not feeling well) and this version gets a healthful update. Whole-wheat egg noodles add fiber and nutrients and reduced-sodium chicken broth cuts the sodium. By all means use homemade chicken broth if you have it.
By Deidre Senior

Best Poached Chicken

4
This simple poached chicken recipe has crazy-good flavor. The secret? Using bone-in breasts and adding white wine and herbs to the poaching liquid. Be sure that the liquid stays at a bare simmer or your meat will be tough. Strain the leftover poaching liquid and use it as you would low-sodium chicken broth in any recipe for an extra boost of flavor. Serve the poached chicken over a salad or use it to make chicken salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cornflake Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets

These crispy air-fried chicken nuggets are a quick kid-friendly dinner that parents will love too.
By Adam Hickman
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Teriyaki Marinated Chicken
3
Soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, garlic and ginger combine in this teriyaki-inspired marinade for grilled chicken. Try it with pork chops if you prefer. Grill fresh pineapple slices and asparagus alongside for simple side dishes.
Shrimp & Chicken Congee
1
This recipe for savory rice porridge comes from EatingWell's Test Kitchen manager, Breana Lai Killeen, who shared it for Father's Day because it is one of her father's favorite dishes. "In the U.S., this dish is called congee, but in Hong Kong, we call it jok," she says. "My dad's version was always pretty bland, but this recipe is adapted from one in the cookbook A Place at the Table from a Laotian chef who, just like me, is a first-generation Asian raised in North Carolina." Congee can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and leftovers freeze well.
Chicken Mulligatawny Soup
Japanese Chicken-Scallion Rice Bowl
22

Here's the quintessence of Japanese home cooking: an aromatic, protein-rich broth served over rice. Admittedly, Japanese cooking leans heavily on sugar--for a less traditional taste, you could reduce or even omit the sugar.

All Low-Fat Chicken Recipes

Paprika-Herb Rubbed Chicken

3
A simple combination of herbes de Provence, paprika, salt and pepper makes a flavorful rub for chicken, or try it with steak or tofu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Panko-Crusted Chicken

This recipe is the perfect way to add some extra flavor to your dinner. Combine this recipe with your favorite vegetables and a serving of whole-grains to make a balanced meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oven-Fried Chicken Breasts

This recipe crisps chicken in the oven rather than in a skillet or deep-fat fryer, cutting down on calories and fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

Another time, use the subtly seasoned Dried Tomato-Pepper Spread to spiff up a cold turkey sandwich.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Chicken Breast

Marinating chicken in a buttermilk mixture before coating in whole-wheat breadcrumbs gives it an extra boost of flavor in this diabetic-friendly dinner recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoky Chicken Stew with Kale & Pinto Beans

3
Chipotle chile powder is made from smoked jalapeño peppers that are dried and ground, giving this stew a hint of smoky flavor.
By Joy Howard

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Spread whole wheat buns with lime dressing and then top with grilled chicken and zucchini to make these main-dish sandwiches.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Chili

Let your slow cooker do the work for this zesty chicken chili with white kidney beans, sweet and hot peppers, and lots of herbs and spices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coconut-Lime Chicken & Snow Peas

7
Double the flavor, halve the work--simply by using the same tangy combination of coconut milk, lime juice and brown sugar for both poaching the chicken and dressing the salad. Crisp romaine lettuce, cabbage and snow peas add freshness and an irresistible crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Glazed Chicken with Spinach

3
A drizzling of lemon scented apple jelly glazes the chicken during broiling and lightly sweetens the braised spinach in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com