Low-Fat Chicken Recipes

Best Poached Chicken

Rating: 4 stars 4

This simple poached chicken recipe has crazy-good flavor. The secret? Using bone-in breasts and adding white wine and herbs to the poaching liquid. Be sure that the liquid stays at a bare simmer or your meat will be tough. Strain the leftover poaching liquid and use it as you would low-sodium chicken broth in any recipe for an extra boost of flavor. Serve the poached chicken over a salad or use it to make chicken salad.