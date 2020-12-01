Low-Fat Potato Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-fat potato salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Curried Potato Salad

1
In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

New Potato Salad

This low-carb potato salad recipe, ideal for potlucks, is perfect for diabetic meal plans. With just 3 grams of fat, this summer classic makes a great addition to burgers, chicken, and other grilled favorites.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Potato Salad

2
In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. To hard-boil the eggs while your potatoes are steaming, place them directly on top of the potatoes in the steamer basket. They'll be perfectly hard-boiled when the potatoes are tender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

New Potato-Cabbage Salad

Traditional potato salad is kicked up a notch with the addition of turkey bacon, crunchy cabbage and carrots, and a tangy dressing flavored with cider vinegar and mustard.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com