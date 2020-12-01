Low-Carb Slow-Cooker Recipes

10 Cozy Low-Carb Slow-Cooker Soups to Warm You Up

Break out your slow-cooker to set-it-and-forget-it for these delicious soups. Each recipe on this list contains 15 grams of carbs or less per serving, so that you can enjoy them without compromising your nutrition goals. From fan-favorites like our Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry to hearty mains like Fragrant Shredded Beef Stew, these soups will keep you warm and cozy in any season.