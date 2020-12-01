Low-Calorie Bean Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie bean recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Chilaquiles Casserole

Our version of this enchilada-style chilaquiles casserole is packed with nutritious beans and vegetables. Canned prepared enchilada sauce has great flavor and keeps the prep time quick. It can vary in heat level so find one that suits your taste. If you want to eliminate the heat altogether, try a green enchilada sauce (which is often milder than red) or substitute two 8-ounce cans of plain tomato sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Basmati Rice & Curry Casserole (Chana aur Sarson ka Saag Biryani)

Biryanis are rice-based casseroles that combine a saucy meat, vegetable or legume curry with basmati rice, whole spices, nuts and raisins. This particular dish is a nutritional powerhouse, thanks to the mustard greens and chickpeas. Look for the specialty spices--cardamom pods, saffron and garam masala--in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.
By Raghavan Iyer

Slow-Cooker Dal Makhani

Using a slow cooker for this dal curry recipe is brilliant--the lentils cook until they're perfectly tender. For the creamiest results, use whole urad dal (versus split), which you can get online or at Indian markets. This particular bean breaks down beautifully, giving the dish its rich, creamy texture. For a stovetop variation, see below. Serve it over rice with Indian-style green chutney and a side of plain yogurt.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Chickpea Salad

Feta cheese and chickpeas lend a Mediterranean flair to this satisfying side salad. The Creamy Dill Ranch is great with it, but would also be good with a tangy vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato & Kale Pesto Pasta

This 25-minute pasta side dish goes well with chicken or fish and can be served either warm or at room temperature. Kale and basil create a fresh-tasting pesto that is packed with protein and taste, thanks to the addition of chickpeas. We like shaved Parmesan sprinkled on the top, but feel free to add toasted pine nuts or walnuts for some crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli, Chickpea & Pomegranate Salad

Simple steps give this broccoli salad recipe a more nuanced flavor: soaking the onion tempers its bite and toasting the cumin enhances its aroma. Serve alongside grilled chicken, pork or fish.
By Christine Burns Rudalevige

Moroccan Bulgur & Pork Casserole

Fragrant with North African spices and made hearty with chunks of lean pork, this bulgur pilaf casserole recipe is ready to go in the oven in just 25 minutes. Vary the dish by substituting shrimp, Pacific cod fillets or chunks of boneless, skinless chicken thighs for the pork.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Seasoned Black-Eyed Peas

To infuse peas with flavor, simmer them with dried spices, which pack a more intense punch than fresh. Smoked paprika delivers the essence of ham hocks or bacon while keeping this classic side dish vegan.
By Genevieve Ko

8-Layer Taco Salad

This gorgeous and colorful 8-layer taco salad recipe is made healthier by using ground turkey in place of beef, adding Greek yogurt and bumping up the amount of vegetables. Serve this salad in a clear glass bowl and you'll have an eye-catching party-worthy dinner or potluck side in just 30 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian-Spiced Kale & Chickpeas

Chickpeas make this exotic dish a terrific player in any vegetarian menu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Tomato and Vegetable Soup

This veggie-packed side-dish vegetable soup can be made in the slow cooker. Just make a few tweaks (see Variation).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curried Baked Beans

If you're a fan of classic baked beans, give this healthy recipe with curry powder, lime juice and molasses a whirl. These stovetop baked beans also have half the sugar and three-quarters of the sodium compared to a traditional recipe--and take a few hours' less cooking time. Serve with pistachio-crusted pork tenderloin or grilled fish.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Better Three-Bean Salad

Traditional three-bean salad gets a healthy, fresh spin with the addition of black soybeans, snap peas and a tarragon-infused dressing. Find black soybeans near other canned beans; they're a sweeter, creamier relative of the green ones you're probably familiar with.
Black-Eyed Peas & Okra

This bean and okra recipe is a classic Southern side dish perfect for potlucks. Adding the okra toward the end of cooking guarantees a tender--not mushy--texture.
Smoky Slow-Cooker Black Beans with Collard Greens

Vegan Baked Beans

Super-Green Edamame Salad

Cucumber & Black-Eyed Pea Salad

Slow-Cooked Beans

By cooking your own dried beans, you save money, reduce sodium and get better flavor along with, surprisingly, more vitamins and minerals. If you can't use the whole batch, freeze surplus cooked beans for later use in soups, salads and dips. The range of time for cooking beans is wide and varies with the age and the type of beans selected.

Slow-Cooker Cuban-Style Black Beans

These slow-cooker beans are super flavorful and tender. To save time, process the garlic cloves in a small food processor instead of mincing them by hand. You can also make this a day ahead and refrigerate overnight to give the flavors more time to mingle. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Spiced Pinto Beans

Any leftover beans would work in this quick side dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooked Baked Beans with Bacon

It's easy to purchase baked beans in a can, but making your own in the slow cooker results in a rich and deliciously flavored side dish that you'll feel better about serving to guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach and Garbanzo Beans

This is no ordinary wilted spinach recipe--it's dressed up with shallot, pine nuts, and garbanzo beans for a tasty side dish for meat or chicken.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pressure-Cooker Baked Beans

Make this classic version of sweet and tangy barbecue baked beans in an electric pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot, in a fraction of the time it would take in the slow cooker or on the stove.
By Hilary Meyer

Spinach with Chickpeas

Enjoy this vegetable-rich nibble as they do in Spain, spooned onto small rounds of fresh or lightly toasted bread.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Beans & Rice

The combination of whole-grain brown rice and fiber-rich beans makes this a nutritionally super side dish. And because we use instant brown rice and canned beans, it's also super-fast. Try it with pork or chicken, or sprinkle with cheese and wrap in a flour tortilla for lunch or a vegetarian supper.
By Patsy Jamieson

Easy Fiesta Beans

An easy, tasty way to jazz up canned refried and pinto beans for the perfect side to accompany any Tex-Mex meal. Opt for fat-free refried beans and no-salt-added pinto beans to keep this dish as healthy as possible.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stewed Lima Beans

This lima bean recipe is the creation of Mable Clarke, a South Carolina cook and activist. This side dish is on the menu for Clarke's monthly fish fry that she started to save the Soapstone Baptist Church. No need for ham hocks with this recipe--her onion-rich roast turkey stock gives these humble beans a rich, savory flavor, but store-bought will also do the trick. A long, slow simmer coaxes the creaminess out of the limas.
By Mable Owens Clarke

Refried Black Beans

Refried beans are always fried in lard or bacon drippings in Mexico and the Southwest. In this recipe their flavor comes from the cumin and chili, which are sauteed with them, and from the garlic, onion and cilantro, which are simmered with them in the boiling water.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet & Spicy Baked Beans

With heat from chipotles in adobo sauce and sweetness from brown sugar, this healthy stovetop baked beans recipe is a spicy twist on the classic. We slashed more than half the sugar and three-quarters of the sodium--and a few hours of cooking time--as compared to a traditional recipe. Serve at your next cookout or BBQ and be prepared for people to rave.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Creamy White Beans

These savory white beans--flavored with garlic, thyme and bay leaf--are the perfect accompaniment for roast leg of lamb or other slow-cooked meat.
By Virginia Willis

Easy Black Beans

These easy black beans are the perfect accompaniment to any Mexican fiesta.
By Stacy Fraser

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Spoon this quick and easy salsa on baked tortilla chips or homemade pita chips.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quinoa & Black Beans

Stir in your favorite jarred salsa for extra zing. Also good the next day for lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Salad with Black-Eyed Peas & Hot Sauce Vinaigrette

Black-eyed peas' earthy, nutty sweetness gets oomph from tangy hot sauce. In this recipe, they're mixed with plenty of crunchy vegetables for a satisfying vegetarian salad.
By Genevieve Ko

Potato and Brussels Sprouts Salad with Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette

In this hearty salad, we toss Brussels sprouts, potatoes, chickpeas and tender greens together in a citrusy vinaigrette. Topped with makes for a hearty and delicious salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Vegetables Over Rosemary Polenta

Made with edamame, a variety of healthy vegetables and served over hearty polenta, this recipe is vegetarian, flavorful, and filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Succotash

Succotash is a traditional Southern dish made with corn and lima beans. This slow-cooker recipe also uses potatoes, chicken, and spices to add delicious flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hopping John Salad with Molasses Dressing

"Hopping John" is a southern pea and rice dish, also known as "Carolina Peas and Rice." In this version, we've eliminated the rice and gone heavy on the veggies, combining black-eyed peas, sweet peppers and jalapeño peppers with herbs and spices, a molasses dressing, and a sprinkling of crumbled bacon.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Corn and Bean Quinoa Pilaf

Quinoa pilaf is combined with zesty black bean corn salsa to create a healthy side dish full of fresh flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gingered Couscous with Chickpeas

Whole-wheat couscous is as fast and easy to prepare as regular couscous. Here, it makes a delightful simple side dish or stuffing for baked winter squash halves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black-Eyed Pea & Artichoke Salad

Frozen artichoke hearts are great to have on hand for just this type of easy salad. If you can't find frozen, go for the canned variety but keep in mind that they do have added sodium. You can rinse them under cool water to remove some of the sodium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

New England Baked Beans

If you're a fan of slow-cooked oven-baked beans, give this quick, healthy stovetop recipe a whirl. We slashed more than half the sugar and three-quarters of the sodium--and a few hours of cooking time--as compared to a traditional recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun
