Low-Calorie Burger Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie burger recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

22
Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced cucumber add a refreshing twist to this easy burger recipe loaded with feta and spinach. No tzatziki? No problem! Make your own at home by combining plain strained yogurt with a squeeze of lemon, dill and finely chopped cucumber.
By Hilary Meyer

Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce

11
This veggie burger recipe is one you'll want to make again and again. Savory chickpea and zucchini patties are topped with a creamy, herb-flecked tahini ranch sauce, juicy tomato slices and peppery arugula for a satisfying and healthy homemade veggie burger. Serve these vegan burgers on buns or stuff them in pitas. We recommend making extra sauce—it's a great dip for veggie sticks and, thinned with a little water, it makes a wonderful salad dressing.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Air-Fryer Spinach & Feta Turkey Burgers

2
Sharp raw garlic, fresh herbs and tangy feta cheese superbly flavor these turkey burgers. Since the patties are air-fried with very little oil, there's room to add a bit of olive oil to the meat to keep the patties from drying out. Serve with air-fried zucchini fries (see associated recipe).
By Robin Bashinsky

Greek-Inspired Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce

5
These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

California Turkey Burgers & Baked Sweet Potato Fries

1
Inspired by an option at the West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger, this turkey burger recipe keeps the carbs in check with a lettuce wrap instead of a bun. The side of sweet potato fries bakes while you prep the burgers, so this entire healthy dinner is ready in under 30 minutes.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw

4
Lighten up your burger! Bean patties have less saturated fat and more fiber than beef patties. They're also cheaper and easier to cook indoors--and we promise they're just as satisfying, especially with the mouthwatering creamy slaw on top.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Mushroom-Quinoa Veggie Burgers with Special Sauce

3
These hearty mushroom, black bean and quinoa veggie burgers are a healthy and satisfying homemade alternative to store-bought veggie burgers. And they take just 25 minutes of active time to prep, so while they're special enough for entertaining, they're quick enough for weeknight dinners.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Caprese Turkey Burgers

3
If you're a fan of caprese salads, you'll love this healthy turkey burger recipe. The patties are seasoned with Italian spices, then topped with juicy tomatoes drizzled with balsamic, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella. We've doubled down on the basil in this recipe by mixing it into the mayo and using whole leaves to top the burger, but if you prefer less basil flavor, you can swap out the basil leaves for spinach or arugula. Serve this summery burger with a simple side salad for a healthy dinner that's full of fresh flavors.
By Carolyn Casner

Turkey Burgers with Gochujang & Kimchi

8
Korean chile paste (also known as gochujang) blended into the ground turkey makes this turkey burger recipe incredibly moist and flavorful. Top these healthy turkey burgers with kimchi--a fermented mixture of cabbage and other vegetables--which can be found near other refrigerated Asian ingredients or near sauerkraut or pickles in well-stocked supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lentil Burgers

5
Walnuts and fresh marjoram accent these vegan lentil burgers. Substitute oregano for marjoram if you like. Serve with a smear of whole-grain mustard and roasted sweet potato wedges.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jalapeño Popper Burgers

2
We've taken a simple burger recipe and made it pop with an easy three-ingredient jalapeño cheese topping. Ground sirloin is lean ground beef made exclusively from the center loin cut. It has less connective tissue than regular ground beef for a super-tender burger.
By Karen Rankin

Vegan Beet Burgers with Sweet Chili Slaw

If you've been curious about those store-bought veggie burgers that "bleed," you should try this homemade veggie burger recipe made with kidney beans, walnuts and beets. A little chili powder in the mixture gives them a hint of spiciness, which works nicely with the sweet chili slaw.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Bean Burgers with Spicy Guacamole
4
These bean burgers will even please carnivores. The cornmeal coating gives a pleasant crunch and smoked paprika, cumin, cilantro and guacamole add Southwestern flavor.
Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey Burgers
30
These tasty turkey burgers, served on toasted focaccia and dressed with marinara sauce, are reminiscent of a sausage pizza. Shredded mozzarella combined with fresh basil melts beautifully inside these gems.
Vegetarian All-American Portobello Burgers
1
Avocado-Bun Turkey Sliders
1

Instead of being served on traditional buns, these turkey sliders are sandwiched inside mini avocados for a clever (and low-carb) meal--because why put avocado on your burger when you can put your burger on an avocado? Quick pickled onions are a pretty and tasty topping, and chipotle mayo seals the deal. Bonus: The burgers are cooked on a baking sheet, so it's easy to whip up a whole batch.

All Low-Calorie Burger Recipes

Edamame Lettuce Wrap Burgers with Peanut Sauce

5
Edamame make these homemade veggie burgers mean, green protein machines. Peanut sauce, curry paste and quick-pickled carrots give them Thai-inspired flair.
By Adam Dolge

Crab Cake Burgers

16
These burgers have a true crab flavor that isn't masked by fillers or strong seasoning. Serve on a bun with tartar sauce or with a lemon-juice-dressed salad of greens, sprouts and sliced peaches. This recipe works best with convenient pasteurized crabmeat, usually found in the refrigerated case near the fish counter. If you prefer lump crabmeat, cut it into small, uniform pieces.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Tuna Burgers

5
Turn a couple cans of tuna into a zesty tuna burger with this quick recipe. If you can't find good whole-wheat hamburger buns, whole-wheat English muffins are a great substitute. The burger mixture might seem a little soft going into the pan, but once the first side is cooked, you'll be able to flip them easily. Serve with steamed broccoli or sweet potato fries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon & Mango Tango Sliders

With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it for your next BLT.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Burgers with Quick Pickles & Red Pepper Aioli

Here we make a quick aioli by combining two pantry staples: mayonnaise and roasted red peppers. Stirring a bit of the sauce into the burger mix helps the patties hold together nicely and stay moist.
By Devon O'Brien

Falafel Burgers

4
Pureed chickpeas, seasoned with the characteristic flavors of falafel, make excellent veggie burgers. We use a two-stage method for cooking the patties, first browning them in a skillet and then finishing them in the oven. Garnish the burgers with tzatziki or tahini sauce (see associated recipes), pickled red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Three-Meat Burgers

Made with seasoned ground chicken and a zippy ground turkey mixture, these burgers are wrapped in turkey bacon before grilling. Now that's a high-protein dinner!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com