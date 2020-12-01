Low-Calorie Dinner Recipes for Two

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie dinner recipes for two from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

2
In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

4
These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

6
This earthy bowl of lentils is topped with leftover roasted root veggies from a large batch for an easy weeknight dinner. Keep it vegan or add a drizzle of plain yogurt for extra richness.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup

1
Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Italian-Style Turkey & Penne Skillet

4
This delicious one-skillet pasta meal-for-two is ready in just 35 minutes! Turkey--seasoned with a spicy Italian-seasoning blend--is served with tomato sauce and wilted spinach over multi-grain pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini Frittata

3
A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese.
By Marie Simmons

Maple-Glazed Chicken Breasts

3
Here's an easy main dish that's sure to set you on your own quest for the best syrup. Start the chicken breasts marinating on a Saturday afternoon for a quick meal later in the day, just about the time you come in from raking the last of the winter leaves off the garden.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Cornmeal Dumplings

3
This version of chicken and dumplings provides plenty of vegetables with 5 grams of fiber per serving. Dumplings are made with 1 part flour and 1 part cornmeal to make them standout from a traditional flour dumpling. This hearty dinner option is the perfect comfort meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken

3
Toss the cooked chicken into this healthy 5-ingredient salad recipe while it's still warm to lightly wilt the kale, making it softer and easier to eat. Using store-bought salad dressing saves time, but you could also make your own Mediterranean-inspired vinaigrette.
By Joy Howard

Air-Fryer Scallops

1
A quick and impressive dinner, scallops turn succulent and tender in the air fryer. The lemon-herb sauce is the perfect way to bring zest to each bite. Be sure to cook the scallops to temperature. They may not brown in the fryer, so don't wait for a golden crust to tell you they're ready.
By Adam Hickman

Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta

5
This healthy sausage and kale pasta recipe cooks in one skillet, so there's only one pot to clean! Try it with any greens you have in the fridge, such as chard or spinach.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad with Chicken

1
In this healthy copycat of a takeout salad favorite we combine precooked (or leftover) chicken and poppy seed dressing with fresh greens, strawberries and goat cheese for an easy throw-together meal that's ready in 10 minutes.
By Joy Howard
Inspiration and Ideas

Pork & Bok Choy Stir-Fry
In this zippy pork stir-fry, we cut the bok choy into long, thin strips to mimic the long noodles.
California Turkey Burgers & Baked Sweet Potato Fries
1
Inspired by an option at the West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger, this turkey burger recipe keeps the carbs in check with a lettuce wrap instead of a bun. The side of sweet potato fries bakes while you prep the burgers, so this entire healthy dinner is ready in under 30 minutes.
Indian-Spiced Cauliflower & Chickpea Salad
2
Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash
16

Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.

All Low-Calorie Dinner Recipes for Two

Quinoa Power Salad

Make this satisfying salad in the evening and enjoy one portion for dinner, then pack the remaining portion for lunch the next day. Loaded with protein- and fiber-rich ingredients like chicken, sweet potato and quinoa plus power greens, this meal is nutrition-packed!
By Hilary Meyer

Easy Whole-Wheat Couscous

Feel free to double this recipe to suit your needs. To add more flavor, swap reduced-sodium broth in for the water.
By Katie Webster

Slow-Cooked Beef with Carrots & Cabbage

In this main-dish recipe, the pot roast is slow-cooked with carrots and low-sodium beef broth. Toward the end of the cooking time, shredded cabbage is added in to round out the meal. Each of the two servings has just 215 calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Breasts with Mushroom Cream Sauce

58
The secret to a good cream sauce is always the same: not too much cream or it can be overpowering, masking the more delicate flavors. Here it contains a bountiful amount of mushrooms and is served over chicken breasts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Potato Cakes

1
These crispy salmon potato cakes come together quickly when you use shortcut ingredients like canned salmon and frozen hash browns. Serve these cakes with your favorite dipping sauce or over a bed of leafy greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Root Vegetables with Goat Cheese Polenta

4
This is true healthy comfort food--a bowl of soft, creamy polenta topped with warm roasted vegetables infused with garlic and sage.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Udon Noodle Bowl

1
This Asian-inspired udon noodle bowl can be ready in just 30 minutes. It's a perfect weeknight meal, quick and incredibly satisfying.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Penne with Tuna

1
Need a quick pasta dish that's flavorful and colorful? This penne pasta dinner-for-two combines leeks, baby spinach, tuna and sun-dried tomatoes--and it's ready in just 20 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Air-Fryer Greek Turkey Burgers

2
Sharp raw garlic, fresh herbs and tangy feta cheese superbly flavor these turkey burgers. Since the patties are air-fried with very little oil, there's room to add a bit of olive oil to the meat to keep the patties from drying out. Serve with air-fried zucchini fries (see associated recipe).
By Robin Bashinsky

Lemon and Parmesan Fish

1
Crispy lemon fish with parmesan cheese in under 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili for Two

47
This satisfying vegetarian chili for two is studded with black beans and sweet potatoes. Serve with some warmed corn tortillas and tossed salad with orange segments and avocado.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cornflake Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets

These crispy air-fried chicken nuggets are a quick kid-friendly dinner that parents will love too.
By Adam Hickman

Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Omelet

1
The secret to this easy omelet recipe is choosing a really great goat cheese. Luckily most supermarkets have great chevre--Vermont Creamery and Laura Chenel are straightforward varieties you're likely to find. If you've got access to funky local options, bust them out for this quick breakfast recipe. Aside from the goat cheese, eggs and herbs, you need just a few pantry ingredients and 20 minutes for one of the best omelets you can make.
By Robb Walsh

Chicken Pasta Primavera

Ready in under an hour, this pasta and veggie dish is perfect for any night of the week!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp and Avocado-Cream Pasta

This recipe has a tasty secret: the creamy sauce is made with nutritious avocado! Mix it together with multigrain pasta for a healthy dinner option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lobster Ravioli

1
Who says a quick, easy dinner can't feel luxurious? This lobster ravioli recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make. It's quick enough for everyday, but worthy of a special occasion. Whip up this easy dinner on Valentine's Day or double it and serve it on a busy weeknight for the whole family to enjoy.
By Robin Bashinsky

Grilled Salmon with Kale Sauté

In this healthy dinner recipe, salmon fillets are seasoned with a zesty dry rub, grilled and served with a simple side--lemon-seasoned sautéed kale and shallots. Sometimes simple is best!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Thai Noodles

1
Sauces made with heavy creams are loaded with calories and saturated fat. This recipe uses a peanut sauce that has all the richness of a cream sauce but with heart-healthy fats instead. Be careful--if using a store-bought sauce, check the ingredients list for added sugars!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Turkey Picadillo

13
This twist on the Latin American staple is made healthier with lean ground turkey and crisp apples. It doubles well. Try tucking it into whole-wheat tortillas or serve over instant brown rice for a quick and healthy supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seafood Couscous Paella

11
Whole-wheat couscous soaks up this savory saffron-infused broth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Hamburger for Two

2
Slow-cooked onions add moisture and flavor to these lean beef burgers for two. A quick blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, relish and vinegar makes a perfect tangy, sweet and creamy “special sauce” for this burger. We love the dill relish here, but use sweet relish if you prefer it. Serve with sweet potato fries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Glazed Chicken with Spinach

3
A drizzling of lemon scented apple jelly glazes the chicken during broiling and lightly sweetens the braised spinach in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Bean-Smothered Sweet Potatoes

19
For a quick and satisfying last-minute supper, it's hard to beat a sweet potato zapped in the microwave. The fragrant filling of beans and tomato adds protein, making it a nutritionally complete entree. Be sure to eat the potato skin; it's full of fiber.
By Susan Herr

Vegetable Fried Rice

19
Nothing could be easier than this light version of fried rice. We've used instant brown rice, but if you have leftover cold rice or can pick some up at a Chinese restaurant on the way home, use that instead and skip Step 1.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
