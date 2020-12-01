Low-Calorie Potato Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie potato salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Greek Potato Salad

In this healthy potato salad recipe, a white-wine vinaigrette dresses the potatoes, tomatoes, feta and olives. Waxy potatoes, such as red and yellow, make the best potato salad because they hold their shape when cooked. Keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Potato Salad

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

New Potato Salad

This low-carb potato salad recipe, ideal for potlucks, is perfect for diabetic meal plans. With just 3 grams of fat, this summer classic makes a great addition to burgers, chicken, and other grilled favorites.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Potato Salad

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. To hard-boil the eggs while your potatoes are steaming, place them directly on top of the potatoes in the steamer basket. They'll be perfectly hard-boiled when the potatoes are tender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mama's Potato Salad

Tossed with mayo, celery, hard-boiled eggs, onion and relish, this is one of the most simple and traditional potato salad recipes around. Sprinkling the still-warm potatoes with vinegar infuses them with more flavor than if you had added the vinegar to the dressing.
By Virginia Willis

Lebanese Potato Salad

Dressed with a tangy lemon vinaigrette and fresh mint, this invigorating—and dairy-free—potato salad makes the perfect summer potluck contribution.
By Carolyn Malcoun

German-Style Purple Potato Salad

Steamed potatoes are usually the base of this warm German potato salad, but here the roasted potatoes add another layer of flavor.
By Becky Duffett

New Potato-Cabbage Salad

Traditional potato salad is kicked up a notch with the addition of turkey bacon, crunchy cabbage and carrots, and a tangy dressing flavored with cider vinegar and mustard.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Chili Crisp Potato Salad (Liang Ban Tu Dou)

The thinly sliced potatoes (a mandoline makes slicing quicker if you have one) cook until just tender so they keep their shape, but if they do fall apart, they'll taste every bit as delicious.
By Louisa Shafia

Lemony Shrimp, Kale & Potato Salad

In this shrimp potato salad, lemon adds brightness while chopped kale adds color and nutrients.
By Selma Morrow
