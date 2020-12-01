Low-Calorie Potato Salad Recipes

Greek Potato Salad
In this healthy potato salad recipe, a white-wine vinaigrette dresses the potatoes, tomatoes, feta and olives. Waxy potatoes, such as red and yellow, make the best potato salad because they hold their shape when cooked. Keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium.
Curried Potato Salad
In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.
New Potato Salad
This low-carb potato salad recipe, ideal for potlucks, is perfect for diabetic meal plans. With just 3 grams of fat, this summer classic makes a great addition to burgers, chicken, and other grilled favorites.
Classic Potato Salad
In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. To hard-boil the eggs while your potatoes are steaming, place them directly on top of the potatoes in the steamer basket. They'll be perfectly hard-boiled when the potatoes are tender.
Mama's Potato Salad
Tossed with mayo, celery, hard-boiled eggs, onion and relish, this is one of the most simple and traditional potato salad recipes around. Sprinkling the still-warm potatoes with vinegar infuses them with more flavor than if you had added the vinegar to the dressing.
Lebanese Potato Salad
Dressed with a tangy lemon vinaigrette and fresh mint, this invigorating—and dairy-free—potato salad makes the perfect summer potluck contribution.
German-Style Purple Potato Salad
Steamed potatoes are usually the base of this warm German potato salad, but here the roasted potatoes add another layer of flavor.
New Potato-Cabbage Salad
Traditional potato salad is kicked up a notch with the addition of turkey bacon, crunchy cabbage and carrots, and a tangy dressing flavored with cider vinegar and mustard.
Spicy Chili Crisp Potato Salad (Liang Ban Tu Dou)
The thinly sliced potatoes (a mandoline makes slicing quicker if you have one) cook until just tender so they keep their shape, but if they do fall apart, they'll taste every bit as delicious.
Lemony Shrimp, Kale & Potato Salad
In this shrimp potato salad, lemon adds brightness while chopped kale adds color and nutrients.