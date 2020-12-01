Low-Calorie Wrap Recipes

Egg & Broccoli Slaw Wrap

Who doesn't love an egg salad sandwich for lunch? We've given this one a bit of a makeover by combining the egg salad with roasted red peppers and a yummy citrusy slaw and serving it in a rolled tortilla. Want to pack it for lunch? Simply wrap it tightly in waxed or parchment paper and then in plastic wrap. Transport it in an insulated lunch box with ice packs--it will hold for up to five hours!