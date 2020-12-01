Low-Calorie Pancakes Recipes

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.
Vegan Pancakes
Make classic light and fluffy pancakes vegan with this easy recipe. Try them topped with your favorite nut butter, maple syrup and fresh berries for a satisfying breakfast.
Apple Puffed Oven Pancake
Apple pie spice is a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves or ginger. If you don't have any on hand, you can substitute cinnamon and a dash of cloves in the recipe.
Oatmeal-Almond Protein Pancakes
Depending on the type of protein powder you pick, you might need to reduce the amount of liquid in this protein pancake recipe. Whey-protein pancakes need less liquid than those made with soy, hemp or pea protein. Serve with yogurt and a DIY fruit sauce (warmed frozen berries with a pinch of sugar).
Mini Chocolate Pancakes
Pancakes are great for breakfast, but these mini chocolate pancakes--topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar--are a special treat that will wow everyone at your table.
Fluffy Oat Bran Pancakes
Folding beaten egg whites into the batter is the secret to this light-as-a-feather, heart-healthy pancake recipe.
Apple Ricotta Pancakes
These healthy apple pancakes puff to perfection thanks to the right combination of ingredients, including a mixture of double-acting baking powder and baking soda (using both ensures the batter will spread out evenly and rise well). Ricotta cheese makes pancakes moister than using milk alone, and it packs nearly four times more protein than whole milk. Walnut oil is full of healthy fats and has a rich, nutty flavor, and white whole-wheat flour packs in more fiber than all-purpose flour. A bit of buttermilk adds a nice tang to these flapjacks. All in all, it adds up to a healthy breakfast that's sure to impress.
Whole-Grain Buttermilk Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of sugar. Compared to most store-bought mixes or a classic recipe, this recipe saves about 30 calories, 3 grams saturated fat and 4 grams total sugar per serving, plus you'll dish up 2 extra grams of fiber. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps
Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling.
Avocado Pancakes
These tasty and attractive avocado pancakes are both vegan and gluten-free. The optional spirulina powder--made from algae--enhances the green color and can be found at natural-foods stores, some grocery stores and online. But feel free to omit it; the pancakes taste just as good without it. Top stacks with your favorite berries for a healthy breakfast that'll brighten your day.
Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes
Serve these light pancakes with our Chunky Blueberry Sauce, maple syrup or honey. Sprinkling the berries on top of the cooking pancakes ensures even distribution. Keep finished pancakes warm in a 200°F oven, if desired, while cooking the rest.
Puffed Cherry Pancake
This puffed cherry pancake is similar to an Apfelpfannkuchen--a puffy German pancake full of apples. Dust it with confectioners' sugar or drizzle with maple syrup for a special breakfast treat.