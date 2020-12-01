Heart-Healthy Casserole Recipes

Staff Picks

Chicken-Spaghetti Squash Bake

In this version of a chicken-and-broccoli casserole, spaghetti squash takes on a creamy texture when baked with cream of mushroom soup.
By Joyce Hendley

Baked Penne Florentine

This comforting and flavorful vegetarian dish is packed with protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Tetrazzini

This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.
By Ruth Cousineau

Garlic Cashew Chicken Casserole

Combine brown rice, cashews, chow-mein noodles and vegetables galore with chicken in this delicious casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey-Vegetable Bake

Need to use up leftover turkey from the holidays? Make this low fat casserole. It's made with brown rice and lots of vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Eggplant Tortilla Casserole

This layered casserole is inspired by classic cheese enchiladas, minus the fuss of rolling and stuffing individual tortillas. You'd never guess that within this comforting Tex-Mex casserole hides a layer of thinly sliced eggplant. The thin slices become tender when roasted and add a subtle savory note.
By Joyce Hendley

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles

These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Puglian-Style Paella

In this Italian paella recipe, potatoes and other vegetables are layered with mussels and rice and baked in a casserole dish. Be sure to cover the rice completely with vegetables to ensure it cooks properly.
By Jane Black

Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake

This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans

This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken-Noodle Casserole

Flavorful Chicken-Noodle Casserole comes to life with this diabetic-friendly recipe. Select light sour cream to lower fat and calorie content.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Inspiration and Ideas

The mashed potato-covered shepherd's pie was originally created to use up the leftovers from a festive roast. This version blends peas, leeks and carrots with diced turkey, all in a creamy herb sauce. The dish is a perfect way to create a second meal with the holiday turkey but if you like, use leftover roast chicken, duck or goose.
This Italian-inspired take on an American casserole is about as tasty as a one-dish meal can get.
Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole

Eggplant soaks up the flavors of ginger, garlic and tamari in this Asian-inspired casserole recipe. A hot pepper in the topping adds a bit of heat, but opt for sweet if you prefer.

All Heart-Healthy Casserole Recipes

Spicy Shrimp Casserole

Shrimp takes center stage in this spicy Mexican-inspired casserole. It's loaded with corn, green salsa, and Monterey Jack cheese and topped with crunchy homemade tortilla strips.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage-Mushroom Breakfast Casserole

Have a houseful of guests? Let them sleep in while you prepare this hearty breakfast strata. Cubes of a whole-grain baguette soak up the egg and milk mixture and are combined with smoked turkey sausage, sweet peppers, onions and mushrooms in this crowd-pleasing dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini & Turkey Lasagna

This tasty lasagna recipe can be eaten immediately or frozen to enjoy on a night where you just don't feel like making dinner. As a bonus, we put turkey and zucchini in our recipe to sneak in some extra protein and a serving of veggies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Tetrazzini

Prepared the original way, this dish has the potential to be astoundingly high in calories and fat. This diabetic-friendly version is healthier but tastes just as terrific. Serve it with a side salad tossed with reduced-calorie Italian dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rigatoni & Spicy Sausage Casserole

Mushrooms have the perfect meaty texture to complement a modest amount of spicy Italian sausage in this baked rigatoni that has less than one-quarter the fat of the original. Whole-wheat pasta rather than white pasta makes our version a fiber powerhouse with 7 grams per serving. This delicious and cheesy pasta casserole freezes well so you might want to make an extra to have on hand for a ready-to-heat-and-eat meal.
By Kathleen Desmond Stang

Baked Apple-Cinnamon French Toast

This baked apple-cinnamon French toast can be prepared in advance and then simply popped in the oven for a leisurely and luxurious weekend morning. By using nonfat instead of whole milk and eliminating the egg yolks, the calories are cut by half and the fat is reduced by nearly 80 percent in our griddle-free version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fish & Mushroom Casserole with Crispy Phyllo

This fish and mushroom casserole recipe features a crispy phyllo topping on a hearty stew full of mushrooms and chunks of cod swimming in a rich sherry sauce. Other firm white fish work too--use whatever looks best at the seafood counter.
By Carolyn Malcoun

King Ranch Casserole

Usually made with creamy canned soups and several cups of cheese, the fat and sodium of this spicy, layered chicken casserole can be a nutritional nightmare. Our version has a tangy, creamy sauce made with nonfat milk, nonfat yogurt and reduced-sodium chicken broth, plus we use reduced-fat Cheddar. Add in lots of chopped fresh vegetables and you have a version of the Tex-Mex favorite that you can feel good about eating.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato & Sweet Potato Torte

Layers of potatoes and sweet potatoes meld into an impressive vegetable “cake” that forms a golden crust during baking. Serve as a vegetarian centerpiece or with roast poultry or pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Cavatelli Casserole

This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Just like mom used to make--only healthier and updated with fresh flavors like sun-dried tomatoes and toasted pine nuts.
By Ruth Cousineau

Asparagus and Potato Skillet

This satisfying meal of asparagus and potatoes is modeled after European bistro fare. It uses fresh ingredients and is prepared in one skillet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rigatoni, Cheese & Pea Casserole (Pasticcio di Rigatoni e Piselli)

Rich and cheesy, this pasta dish is sure to please the whole family.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Fettuccine Timbale

Baked pasta dishes are tasty, but notoriously high in fat--here we bake fettuccine in a light and cheesy sauce. Baking it in a springform pan lets you unmold it for a stunning presentation.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Curried Vegetables with Eggs

Get some vegetable servings in at breakfast--baking eggs on top of curried vegetables is simple and delicious. Make it a meal: Serve with grilled country bread and sliced fresh fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
