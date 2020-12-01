Gluten-Free Pudding Recipes

Find healthy, delicious gluten-free pudding recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Warm Chocolate Pudding

Rating: Unrated
25
This warm pudding has a marvelous deep chocolaty flavor, but it's low in fat and super-quick to make. Don't skimp on the quality of cocoa with this one--treat yourself to the good stuff.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

"Chocomole" Pudding

Rating: Unrated
4
Creamy avocados make this dairy-free and vegan chocolate dessert recipe super-rich. Serve as a not-so-sweet dessert or with strawberries for dipping.
By Jason Mraz

Dairy-Free Banana Rice Pudding

Rating: Unrated
8
This rice pudding is dairy-free, but the bananas and rice milk make it so creamy and rich-tasting, no one will know the difference.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice Pudding

Rating: Unrated
4
Made with nonfat milk, this comforting rice pudding (delicious for breakfast, too) has a lovely creamy consistency because Italian arborio rice is used.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pomegranate Masghati Dessert

This beautiful pomegranate dessert is served to celebrate Yalda, the Iranian celebration of the winter solstice. Think of masghati as a cross between Jell-O and panna cotta. It's infinitely more refined and delicate than Jell-O and not quite as wobbly as panna cotta. Prepare pomegranate masghati a few hours in advance, and serve chilled out of the fridge for a light and refreshing dessert.
By Naz Deravian

Pumpkin Spice Pudding

Rating: Unrated
1
The key to making this healthy, smooth pudding is constant slow whisking. A staff favorite, this recipe is one you'll want to pin for an easy make-ahead dessert.
By Stacy Fraser

Mango Pudding

Rating: Unrated
1
Very ripe mangoes make this simple Chinese pudding sublime. Traditionally, agar-agar--a derivative of seaweed--is used as the thickener. We use more commonly available gelatin and add sweetened condensed milk for a touch of creaminess. Use a very fine sieve for the smoothest texture. The recipe can be cut in half to make 4 puddings instead of 8.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brown Rice Pudding

Crown each serving of this brown rice pudding with a generous sprinkling of cinnamon and, if you like, a few toasted almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry Pudding with Cream (Rodgrod med Flode)

This intensely-flavored berry pudding is topped with a delicious light cream. While it's traditionally made at the end of the summer in Denmark, when raspberries and red currants are at their peak, it's also wonderful with the strawberries and raspberries.
By Joyce Hendley

Blueberry Pudding

Need a sweet dessert for a group of six? Try this yummy pudding recipe and serve up individual ramekins full of fresh blueberries with a decadent brown sugar and cornmeal topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Cream Pudding Parfait

Rating: Unrated
1
Banana-infused milk is folded with whipped Greek yogurt in this healthy pudding recipe. Layers of toasted hazelnuts add a bit of crunch on top of the mousse-like texture, and slices of caramelized banana make this an easy but impressive-looking dessert.
By Stella Parks

Baked Rice Pudding

This homemade rice pudding is a sweet treat after any meal. Apricots and orange peel combine with the complex flavor of cardamom to deliver intense flavor to this simple dessert recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Christmas Rice Pudding with Lingonberry Sauce

Christmas Rice Pudding with Lingonberry Sauce

There's an old Swedish custom of hiding an almond in the rice pudding; whoever finds the almond in the pudding is presented with a special treat. Lingonberries are small, red berries that have a flavor similar to cranberries. They can be found in specialty shops, large grocery stores or in the food section of IKEA housewares stores. Or, if you prefer, try topping it with Raspberry Sauce or Spiced Tropical Fruit Compote.
Amaranth Pudding with Amaretto Cream

Amaranth Pudding with Amaretto Cream

Rating: Unrated
4
Amaranth grains, which are as tiny as poppy seeds, make this comforting, amaretto-spiked pudding creamy and delicious.
Maple-Walnut Tapioca Pudding

Maple-Walnut Tapioca Pudding

Rating: Unrated
3
Dark Chocolate-Orange Pudding

Dark Chocolate-Orange Pudding

Strawberry-Rhubarb Quinoa Pudding

Strawberry-Rhubarb Quinoa Pudding

Rating: Unrated
6
Golden Rice Pudding

Golden Rice Pudding

Chocolate Velvet Pudding

Although instant mixes and premade chocolate puddings abound in every supermarket, they just can't compare with homemade. This reduced-fat version is almost as quick as a mix and delivers a rich chocolate flavor.

All Gluten-Free Pudding Recipes

Bananas Foster Pudding Cups

This simplified version of bananas Foster uses instant vanilla pudding and caramel ice cream topping to give it its classic flavor without the fuss.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry-Lemon Pudding

Draining yogurt yields a pudding-like texture. Stirring in a lemon-infused blueberry compote adds tons of flavor--and antioxidants.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cinnamon Rice Pudding

Rating: Unrated
2
Whether you're partial to the fragrant maple and apple goodness warm from the oven or prefer it cold and luxuriously creamy, this simple rice pudding is pure comfort. A teakettle makes neat work of the hot water bath.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Aromatic Rice Pudding

Store-bought rice pudding gets a boost from some simple stir-ins.
By Mariana Velasquez

Pudding with Banana Slices

Yes, you can have pudding! Choose your favorite pudding flavor and look for versions with calcium for an extra health boost. Convenient snack packs make it even easier to take this treat with you when you're on-the-go.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Make-It-Mine Layered Pudding Pops

The perfect treat for a hot summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rice Pudding with Dried Fruits

Arborio rice, available in most large supermarkets, makes an especially creamy version of this rice pudding. Use your favorite combination of dried fruits for the cranberries and apricots if you wish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com