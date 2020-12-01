Gluten-Free Pudding Recipes

Warm Chocolate Pudding
This warm pudding has a marvelous deep chocolaty flavor, but it's low in fat and super-quick to make. Don't skimp on the quality of cocoa with this one--treat yourself to the good stuff.
"Chocomole" Pudding
Creamy avocados make this dairy-free and vegan chocolate dessert recipe super-rich. Serve as a not-so-sweet dessert or with strawberries for dipping.
Dairy-Free Banana Rice Pudding
This rice pudding is dairy-free, but the bananas and rice milk make it so creamy and rich-tasting, no one will know the difference.
Rice Pudding
Made with nonfat milk, this comforting rice pudding (delicious for breakfast, too) has a lovely creamy consistency because Italian arborio rice is used.
Pomegranate Masghati Dessert
This beautiful pomegranate dessert is served to celebrate Yalda, the Iranian celebration of the winter solstice. Think of masghati as a cross between Jell-O and panna cotta. It's infinitely more refined and delicate than Jell-O and not quite as wobbly as panna cotta. Prepare pomegranate masghati a few hours in advance, and serve chilled out of the fridge for a light and refreshing dessert.
Pumpkin Spice Pudding
The key to making this healthy, smooth pudding is constant slow whisking. A staff favorite, this recipe is one you'll want to pin for an easy make-ahead dessert.
Mango Pudding
Very ripe mangoes make this simple Chinese pudding sublime. Traditionally, agar-agar--a derivative of seaweed--is used as the thickener. We use more commonly available gelatin and add sweetened condensed milk for a touch of creaminess. Use a very fine sieve for the smoothest texture. The recipe can be cut in half to make 4 puddings instead of 8.
Brown Rice Pudding
Crown each serving of this brown rice pudding with a generous sprinkling of cinnamon and, if you like, a few toasted almonds.
Berry Pudding with Cream (Rodgrod med Flode)
This intensely-flavored berry pudding is topped with a delicious light cream. While it's traditionally made at the end of the summer in Denmark, when raspberries and red currants are at their peak, it's also wonderful with the strawberries and raspberries.
Blueberry Pudding
Need a sweet dessert for a group of six? Try this yummy pudding recipe and serve up individual ramekins full of fresh blueberries with a decadent brown sugar and cornmeal topping.
Banana Cream Pudding Parfait
Banana-infused milk is folded with whipped Greek yogurt in this healthy pudding recipe. Layers of toasted hazelnuts add a bit of crunch on top of the mousse-like texture, and slices of caramelized banana make this an easy but impressive-looking dessert.
Baked Rice Pudding
This homemade rice pudding is a sweet treat after any meal. Apricots and orange peel combine with the complex flavor of cardamom to deliver intense flavor to this simple dessert recipe.