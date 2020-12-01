Gluten-Free Wrap Recipes

Find healthy, delicious gluten-free wrap recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Taco Lettuce Wraps

Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this low-carb, gluten-free taco lettuce wrap recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

Using kale leaves instead of bread to wrap your filling makes this healthy chicken lunch recipe low-calorie (and lower in carbs!). If you can't find lacinato (aka Tuscan) kale, try cabbage for your wrap.
By Carolyn Casner

Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

For these meal-prep-friendly lettuce wraps, we swap the traditional warm filling for a cold plant-based bean salad filling loaded with fresh herbs and lemon. Topping each lettuce leaf with a little quinoa before adding the filling helps to keep the lettuce from getting soggy.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Turkey & Cheddar Lettuce Wraps

Crispy green lettuce leaves hold the filling inside this low-carb turkey wrap. It's perfect for lunch or a quick, easy dinner on the go.
By Carolyn Casner

Five-Spice Turkey & Lettuce Wraps

Based on a popular Chinese dish, these fun wraps also make appealing appetizers for entertaining. Make it a meal: Serve with chile-garlic sauce and rice vinegar for extra zip; toss diced mango and strawberries with lime juice for a quick dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut-Tofu Cabbage Wraps

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Build-Your-Own Chicken Tacos

This kid-friendly recipe keeps every element of tacos separate so your child can decide to eat them separately or have fun building their own mini tacos with their favorite toppings. Plus, it's perfect for packing into a bento box for a healthy lunch for school.
By Carolyn Casner

Kale Turkey Wraps

Using kale leaves instead of bread to wrap your filling makes this healthy turkey lunch recipe low-calorie. If you can't find lacinato, also known as Tuscan kale, try cabbage for your wrap.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Waldorf Salad Lettuce Wraps

This Waldorf Salad recipe uses fat-free Greek yogurt for the sauce. Wrap up all the ingredients in a Bibb lettuce leaf for a very healthy meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut-Chicken Cabbage Wraps

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy chicken lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this Thai-inspired recipe--any fresh green that's sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pizza Lettuce Wraps

Go light and fresh when you're craving pizza: these easy lettuce wraps have all the taste with fewer carbs and calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Chicken Lettuce Wraps

This chicken salad is made with a blend of light mayonnaise and fat-free Greek yogurt. Served on butterhead lettuce leaves instead of bread, and topped with sweet cherries and crunchy almonds, this recipe is a great choice for a light lunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Vietnamese Shrimp & Mango Lettuce Wraps

Vietnamese Shrimp & Mango Lettuce Wraps

Large, untorn butter lettuce leaves are best for rolling up the filling in these Asian lettuce wraps without breaking. If you use larger shrimp, chop them before cooking to make the wraps easier to eat. Serve as a first course or light dinner with a side of rice or noodles.
Sichuan Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Sichuan Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Stuff low-carb lettuce wraps with Asian-inspired bang-bang chicken for an easy weeknight dinner that beats takeout! Sichuan peppercorns aren't peppers--they're the dried berries of the Chinese prickly ash bush. Don't have any on hand? Substitute 1/2 tsp. each crushed red pepper and five-spice powder for the Sichuan pepper.
Endive with Goat Cheese, Strawberries & Walnuts

Endive with Goat Cheese, Strawberries & Walnuts

Curry Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps

Curry Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps

Turkey Taco Lettuce Wrap

Turkey Taco Lettuce Wrap

Smoked Salmon Maki Rolls

Smoked Salmon Maki Rolls

Barbecue Chicken Kale Wraps

Smooth, lacinato kale (aka dinosaur kale) is topped with barbecue chicken, carrots and cabbage in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Try them for a low-carb dinner or light lunch.

All Gluten-Free Wrap Recipes

Lettuce Wraps with Spiced Pork

Serve this quick stir-fry family-style: set out a bowl of stir-fried pork and the lettuce leaves and let people make their own wraps.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meat & Cheese Cucumber Roll-Ups Bento Box Lunch

Thinly sliced cucumber is used as a low-carb wrap in this satisfying lunch recipe. Pile sandwich fillings like lunch meat, cheese and veggies on top of the cucumber slices, roll up and cut into bites like sushi. Round out this easy packable lunch with fresh fruit and veggies for a fun meal to take to work or school.
By Breana Killeen

Vietnamese BLT Wraps

This gluten-free twist on the conventional BLT also has a little Vietnamese flavor pop. This makes only four wraps, but you can easily scale it up to serve a crowd. Reprinted from Real Food Heals by arrangement with Avery Books, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright © 2017, Seamus Mullen.
By Seamus Mullen

Ham & Pepper Roll-Ups

This snack is perfect for the kids too--try turkey instead of ham if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
