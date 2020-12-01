Diabetic Pasta Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic pasta recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

This one-pan chicken pasta combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal that's garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. I call it "Mom's Skillet Pasta" and she called it "Devon's Favorite Pasta." Either way it's a quick and easy weeknight dinner we created together and scribbled on a little recipe card more than a decade ago, and it remains in my weekly dinner rotation to this day. It's a simple dinner the whole family will love.
By Devon O'Brien

Chicken & Vegetable Penne with Parsley-Walnut Pesto

Homemade pesto may seem daunting, but in this quick pasta recipe you can make a simple sauce in minutes while the pasta water comes to a boil. You can substitute frozen green beans and cauliflower for fresh; in Step 4, cook the frozen vegetables according to package directions before tossing with the pasta and pesto.
By Patsy Jamieson

Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer.
By Adam Hickman

Cabbage Lo Mein

Jam-packed with a colorful medley of vegetables, this classic noodle dish relies on a bold sesame-soy sauce to tie all the flavors and textures together.
By Lauren Grant

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Lasagna

This vegetarian lasagna couldn't be easier, thanks to jarred pasta sauce and no-boil lasagna noodles. Prep it in the morning and let your crock pot do the work.
By Laura Walsh

Creamy Vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara

Carbonara, traditionally bathed in eggs, gets a vegan makeover using roasted and pureed butternut squash instead to make it ultra-creamy. A topping of ground almonds, garlic and sage gives it texture and an herby, savory flavor in place of the cheese and bacon.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta

You'll only have to dirty one pot in this easy pasta recipe that cooks chicken and vegetables right along with the noodles. Plus, by using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta, the starch that usually gets drained off with your pasta water stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon

Wondering what to do with leftover salmon? This is a delicious and easy way to turn it into another weeknight-friendly, quick dinner. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water—its starch thickens the lemon-garlic pasta sauce and makes it silky-smooth.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Creamy One-Pot Orecchiette with Sausage & Peas

This easy one-pot pasta recipe earns the title "creamy" thanks to the addition of sour cream and Parmesan, which combine to create a savory cheese sauce that clings to the orecchiette, peas and sausage. The best part about this recipe is that it only requires one vessel to cook everything—pasta included. By using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta, the starch that usually gets drained off with your pasta water stays in the pot, adding even more creaminess. If you like spicy but not too spicy, use a mix of sweet and hot Italian sausages.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Chicken Pasta

In this easy lemon chicken pasta recipe, we love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken, quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp scampi is a favorite dish at many Italian restaurants but our version takes just 20 minutes to prepare, so it's perfect for a weeknight dinner at home. Large shrimp are cooked with garlic and then served over linguine pasta with a buttery-wine sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

This dish is an easy way to turn grilled vegetables into a satisfying meal, thanks to hearty whole-grain pasta and a quick homemade pesto.
By Sara Haas, RDN
Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken with Spinach & Tomato Orzo Salad
Baked chicken breasts cook in the oven while you mix together a Mediterranean-inspired salad--packed with veggies, whole-wheat orzo and an easy homemade vinaigrette--for a weekend-worthy dinner on the table in under an hour. The leftovers from this healthy 400-calorie meal make a delicious packable lunch for the next day.
Fresh Herb Shrimp Linguini
Have this fresh shrimp and pasta meal on the table in 30 minutes.
Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole
Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet
We love this quick skillet meal for busy evenings. The sausage and orzo simmer together in chicken broth, resulting in a creamy, risotto-like dish in under 30 minutes.

All Diabetic Pasta Recipes

Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta

This healthy sausage and kale pasta recipe cooks in one skillet, so there's only one pot to clean! Try it with any greens you have in the fridge, such as chard or spinach.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Cheesy Chipotle-Cauliflower Mac

You'll barely notice the cauliflower in this comforting skillet pasta--it's pureed and mixed into the creamy cheese sauce.
By Lauren Grant

Springtime Cacio e Pepe

"Cacio e pepe" means "cheese and pepper" in Italian. This spaghetti dish, with fresh asparagus and baby arugula, is flavored with "cacio e pepe" and a little lemon zest. It's simple to prepare and on the table in just 25 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Farfalle with Tuna, Lemon and Fennel

This warm, flaked tuna and lemon pasta recipe is ready in 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Lasagna

Here's an old-fashioned meat-and-cheese lasagna made lighter. Whole-wheat lasagna noodles taste great in this recipe, plus they help boost the fiber to 9 grams, which is more than a third of the recommended daily intake and especially good news for a healthy heart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Penne with Tuna

Need a quick pasta dish that's flavorful and colorful? This penne pasta dinner-for-two combines leeks, baby spinach, tuna and sun-dried tomatoes--and it's ready in just 20 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach-Tomato Macaroni & Cheese

An old-school classic gets a boost of nutrition and flavor from garlicky spinach and tomatoes in this healthy mac and cheese recipe.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Lemon-Garlic Shrimp over Orzo with Zucchini

Shrimp, orzo and zucchini combine to create a delicious, veggie-packed weeknight dinner. Quick-cooking shrimp is tossed with lemon juice and garlic to add a boost of protein in this dinner recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy One-Pot Penne Primavera with Shrimp

Just as its name suggests, you only need one pot to make this satisfying pasta dish featuring fresh spinach, red bell pepper and broccoli, along with a generous portion of shrimp. To make the light, creamy sauce, residual pasta water is cleverly combined with Parmesan cheese.
By Joy Howard

Florentine Lasagna Roll-Ups

Think portion control with these individual lasagna roll-ups. Leftovers are great for lunch the next day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp-Stuffed Pasta Shells

When choosing dry white wine for enhancing this deluxe dish, pick a Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay in the $8 to $10 range.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pesto Shrimp Pasta

Using a packaged pesto sauce mix saves time in this 20-minute orzo pasta salad recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Pasta Primavera

Ready in under an hour, this pasta and veggie dish is perfect for any night of the week!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lasagna-Stuffed Zucchini

Swap vegetables for noodles in this healthy lasagna-inspired recipe. Stuffing zucchini boats with chicken sausage, tomato, ricotta and herbs gives you all the flavors of lasagna without all the carbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inside-Out Lasagna

Here we take basic lasagna ingredients--ricotta cheese, pasta and tomatoes--and skip the layering and long baking time to make a super-quick and satisfying meal for the whole family. To cut down on prep time, look for presliced mushrooms. For meat lovers, brown some crumbled turkey sausage along with the onions and garlic. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Alfredo

Make this salmon alfredo recipe for an easy 30-minute meal. Canned salmon, broccoli and pasta get coated in a creamy alfredo sauce for a satisfying bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu

You won't miss the scrambled eggs and fish sauce in this vegan version of the Thai favorite because the flavorful sauce hits just the right balance of sweet, spicy and umami.
By Carolyn Casner

Tarragon Chicken Linguine

This quick and easy recipe features chicken, broccoli and pasta all topped in a light sauce. It's a complete healthy meal in just 25 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Pasta Bolognese

Who doesn't love pasta with a quick meat sauce? This crowd-pleasing healthy spaghetti Bolognese recipe is a boon for busy cooks--it's ready and on the table in just 40 minutes.
By David Bonom

Parmesan Eggplant Pasta

This lightened-up version of the classic eggplant pasta dish swaps out some of the cheese and uses protein-rich lentil pasta.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Bow Tie Pasta with Chicken and Broccoli

Light mayonnaise makes an easy sauce for the chicken and pasta. It also helps keep the fat and calories down in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Jalapeno-Shrimp Pasta

Get dinner on the table in 30 minutes with this healthy, one-dish spicy shrimp and pasta meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp and Avocado-Cream Pasta

This recipe has a tasty secret: the creamy sauce is made with nutritious avocado! Mix it together with multigrain pasta for a healthy dinner option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Cauliflower Fettuccine Alfredo with Kale

In this date-night-worthy vegan fettuccine Alfredo recipe, cooked cauliflower transforms into a rich, luscious sauce when it's blended with softened cashews. A high-speed blender will give you the creamiest results. Opt for whole-wheat fettuccine to add fiber to this vegan pasta recipe.
By Erin Alderson
