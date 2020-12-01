Dairy-Free & Lactose-Free Cookie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious dairy-free and lactose-free cookie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spiced Pumpkin Cookies

11
The deep flavors of molasses, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg make these wholesome pumpkin cookies delicious without the addition of butter--and they lend themselves beautifully to the inclusion of whole-wheat flour. They are also the perfect texture for a sandwich cookie--fill them with a slightly sweetened cream cheese frosting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Apple Squares

5
One batch of dough does double duty as both the crust and streusel topping to make one of the easiest desserts around.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

3
Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate Brownie Vegan Mug Cake

This dark chocolate vegan mug cake is a brownie in a flash! It's moist and rich and made extra decadent with vegan chocolate chips melted on top.
By Pam Lolley

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

8
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

No-Sugar-Added Vegan Oatmeal Cookies

6
Soft, chewy and no added sugar! Sweeten these classic oatmeal cookies with ripe bananas and raisins or dates. Plus, a touch of nut butter adds lots of flavor and holds the cookies together while keeping them vegan and gluten-free.
By Carolyn Casner

Apple-Oatmeal Cookies

3
These healthy apple cookies made with oats, shredded apples and brown sugar make snack time enjoyable for everybody.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mug Brownie

4
You might want to keep a copy of this recipe in the pantry beside the cocoa for those moments when you crave a chocolaty treat. Cook this fudgy brownie in a mug in the microwave and it's ready in less than a minute!
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan No-Bake Cookies

3
Almond butter and coconut oil melt together to bind these stovetop cookies without using any eggs. To take the flavor to the next level, try subbing in your favorite nut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Healthy Pumpkin-Oatmeal Cookies

3
These tender pumpkin-oatmeal cookies have the perfect amount of sweetness from brown sugar and raisins and a slightly nutty flavor from almond butter. Enjoy them as an after-school snack or a healthy dessert. Several testers also said they'd love to eat them with a cup of coffee in the morning.
By Julia Levy

Meringues

2
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

No-Bake Vegan Date Brownies

Sweetened with dates, these whole-grain bars provide energy and protein, thanks to nut butter. With just 5 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, you can make these delicious, chewy brownies with no added sugar. Whip up a batch as a healthy dessert or for grab-and-go energy bars for a healthy snack.
By Carolyn Casner
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Balls
2
Most raw cookie dough isn't safe to eat, but this recipe for vegan edible cookie dough is designed to be eaten raw. Canned chickpeas and nut butter form the base of this dough, making it healthy too! In this recipe, we roll the dough into little bite-size balls, perfect for snacking. Keep a stash in your freezer for a healthy treat.
Italian Hazelnut Cookies
4
These crispy cookies are made with Piedmontese staples--hazelnuts and eggs--and called Brutti Ma Buoni: literally, “Ugly But Good.” But they are really more plain-looking than “ugly,” and pack a powerful, sweet, nutty burst of flavor, making them welcome at any table.
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
1

All that's required to make fresh-from-the-oven cookies is five ingredients, a single bowl and 35 minutes. "These cookies are a staple in our house," says Top Chef 's Season 14 champ Brooke Williamson. "The almond butter they call for is loaded with healthy fats and adds protein. My son Hudson is a big fan of them too!" If you use roasted almond butter, your cookies will have a darker hue.

© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com