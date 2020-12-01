Healthy Wedding Recipes

Find healthy, delicious wedding recipes including punch and reception dish recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup

This simple-syrup recipe will take your cocktails to the next level. Honey makes the sweet base for this 4-ingredient syrup that is enhanced with fresh rosemary and ginger.
By Stephanie Olson

Vanilla Marshmallows

You won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought ones until you taste one. They're amazing sandwiched between graham crackers for s'mores or as a topper for hot chocolate. You'll seem like a cooking genius with this easy marshmallow recipe, but rely on the horsepower of a stand mixer to make them--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes

Take your mimosas to the next level with this fun hack! Make freeze juice in ice cube trays for a pretty and frosty way to add a splash of juice to your Champagne while keeping it cold.
By Stephanie Olson

Champagne Float

An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.
By Stephanie Olson

Elderflower Champagne Cocktail

Elderflower adds sweet and fruity notes that mingle seamlessly with mint in this refreshing Champagne cocktail.
By Stephanie Olson

Chocolate Polvorones (Mexican Wedding Cookies)

These melt-in-your-mouth polvorones (Mexican wedding cookies) get a chocolate makeover by replacing all the nuts in the traditional version with ground chocolate. Addictive just as they are, you can also grate a little cinnamon stick over them before serving.
By Alice Medrich

Cherry Marshmallows

These cherry-flavored marshmallows perk up wintery hot cocoa with a “chocolate cherry” vibe and a festive splash of color. You'll want the horsepower of a stand mixer to make these--hand mixers aren't typically powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Drunken Rosé Gummies

Turn your favorite summer wine into a sweet treat with this easy recipe for boozy gummy bears. They're just like a cute, miniature jello shot--perfect for parties or to give as a gift.
By Carolyn Casner

Greek Beef Kebabs with Cucumber Salad

These beef kebabs are seasoned with a zesty lemon and oregano marinade and pair beautifully with a traditional Greek cucumber-dill salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frozen Mango-Ginger Cups

These sweet dessert cups are the perfect summertime treat. A whipped frozen blend of mangoes, cream cheese and peach yogurt sits atop a base of crushed gingersnap cookies. It's heaven in a glass!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Salad Tea Sandwiches

If you want to make your own chicken salad for the recipe, pick up a package of refrigerated or frozen chopped cooked chicken at the supermarket.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

How to Make Fruity Bellini Cocktails

This cocktail gets its stunning color from a fruity blend of pineapple, raspberries and papaya topped off with champagne
Mini New York Cheesecakes

These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable—made in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp

Easy Bridal Shower Recipes

Berry-Filled Chocolate Crepe Cups

Melon Dessert Nachos

Marinated Melon

A splash of white balsamic vinegar in berry-flavor sparkling water turns low-fat, low-calorie melon balls into dessert .

Creamy Fruit Morsels

Need a simple dessert or sweet appetizer? Try this recipe. Just sweeten up fat free cream cheese and use on your favorite fruits.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cran-Apple Chicken Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

We add cranberries and apples to boost the flavor in this 25-minute chicken salad recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry Phyllo Tarts

The filled tart shells in this recipe will stay crunchy for up to 1 hour at room temperature.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Arugula Chicken Paillard

A paillard is a piece of meat pounded thin and quickly sauteed. A tender chicken breast paillard tops a gourmet salad of arugula, fennel, avocado, grapefruit, and a special Champagne vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
