Healthy Yom Kippur Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Yom Kippur recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Chicken Noodle Soup with Dill

14
Chicken noodle soup is undeniably comfort food for many people (especially when they're not feeling well) and this version gets a healthful update. Whole-wheat egg noodles add fiber and nutrients and reduced-sodium chicken broth cuts the sodium. By all means use homemade chicken broth if you have it.
By Deidre Senior

Lemony Lentil Salad with Salmon

9
Salmon and lentils are a familiar combo in French bistro cooking; here they combine in a quick and easy salad. For the best presentation, flake the salmon with a fork, then stir gently into the salad to keep it in chunks, not tiny bits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Trout Salad with Herb & Horseradish Dressing

This no-cook main-dish salad pairs a flavorful dressing featuring sharp horseradish and tangy crème fraîche with smoked trout.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden
