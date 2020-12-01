Healthy Valentine's Day Recipes

Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries
Turn strawberries into a bite-size cocktail in this easy, festive recipe. Just soak the fruit in prosecco or your favorite wine overnight before dipping in chocolate for a classic treat with a boozy upgrade everyone will love.
Chocolate-Beet Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
These healthy chocolate cupcakes get a soft, moist texture from their not-so-secret ingredient: beets. The beets act as a natural red food dye, plus they bump up the fiber. Use red beets to give the cream cheese frosting a vibrant pink hue.
Filet Mignon for Two with Sweet Potato Mash
A small quantity of compound butter, seasoned with garlic and herbs, makes a simple but delicious finish for a tender steak. We have rounded out this colorful healthy meal with roasted broccolini and mashed sweet potato--the perfect impressive yet easy dinner for date night-in.
Red Wine Chocolate Lava Cakes
These perfectly portioned molten cupcakes combine two of your favorite things--red wine and chocolate. When cut open, this easy yet decadent dessert oozes with a gooey chocolate center that pairs perfectly with the wine-and-chocolate ganache drizzled on top.
Heart-Shaped Pizza with Bell Peppers
Shaping pizza dough into a heart makes a healthy vegetable pizza whimsical and fun. Slices of red pepper form decorative hearts on the pizza too. For the best heart shape, use a pepper that has a deep curve at the stem.
Baked Lobster Tails
Celebrate Valentine's Day—or any special date night—with this classic baked lobster tails recipe for two. Fresh or frozen lobster tails work well here and the recipe is easily doubled if you want the whole family to enjoy this simple yet decadent dinner.
Chicken Saltimbocca
This healthy chicken saltimbocca recipe makes an impressive, yet fast, classy dinner. Serve this Italian-inspired chicken with roasted broccoli rabe and creamy polenta to round out this elegant meal.
Lobster Ravioli
Who says a quick, easy dinner can't feel luxurious? This lobster ravioli recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make. It's quick enough for everyday, but worthy of a special occasion. Whip up this easy dinner on Valentine's Day or double it and serve it on a busy weeknight for the whole family to enjoy.
Valentine's Day Party Board
Show your love this Valentine's Day with this beautiful Valentine's Day party board. It's full of sweet and savory treats from nuts to prosciutto-wrapped dates. And, of course, it includes the classic combo of chocolate and strawberries. Just grab your favorite platter and fill it with these easy, beautiful bites. Your loved ones will thank you!
Heart-Shaped Cake
This lightly sweetened heart-shaped cake is a fun and festive way to celebrate Valentine's Day, a birthday or any time that calls for celebration. Raspberries make a cheerful outline, but any fruit or berry will work well in this surprisingly simple cake.
Lemon Meringue Kisses
These tiny, lemon-flavored meringues must be cooked slowly so their outsides are powdery and crisp, while the insides are chewy and yielding. Serve with sorbet.
Linguine with Lemon Alfredo Shrimp
This bright and lemony shrimp pasta dish was inspired by traditional Alfredo but comes in at only a fraction of the fat and calories. Reduced-fat cream cheese adds body to the sauce, while Parmesan cheese adds its signature robust flavor. This recipe calls for brown rice pasta, which is gluten-free, but if gluten is not a concern for you feel free to serve this sauce over regular linguine or fettucine--or any pasta you like!